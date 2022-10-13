GW Student Editors Call For “The Colonials” to be Replaced by “The Hippopotamuses”

I have previously written about my opposition to the dropping of “The Colonials” as the nickname of The George Washington University, which I teach. The university assembled a committee that seemed pre-disposed to drop the name after objections that, in my view, were historically and logically wrong. That followed an earlier panel that lacked any opposing views on the matter. Now the student editors at The Hatchet have called for the adoption of “The Hippos” as the new moniker — an option that I discussed earlier as a poor alternative (though perhaps optimal if we wanted to call ourselves “The Hippocrites“). Yet, this is deemed the best option and the editorial makes the case by again repeating a fundamental misconception of the original school nickname.
We adopted “The Colonials” in 1926. We have also used “George” a our mascot since 1948. Even the use of George Washington as an identifier is now under attack.
A Washington Post editorial recently also called for the school to drop the name of George Washington because it “falls short in addressing the main issues of systemic racism and inequality still present on campus.”
George Washington’s bust has also been vandalized by protesters.
In April 2019, a slim majority of George Washington University students voted to dump the Colonials nickname. I spoke to some students who felt that they had little notice or time to vote. Many did not take it seriously and the vote turnout was relatively low.
The editorial stated The Hippos is a better moniker because “it’s divorced from the ugly history of colonialism and racism that marked our use of Colonials.”
The editorial reflects the same views expressed in the original petition read. “The historically, negatively-charged figure of Colonials has too deep a connection to colonization and glorifies the act of systemic oppression.”
In first campaigning for the change, former Hatchet reporter Andrew Hesbacher was quoted as saying “Colonialist, terrorist, murderer. In a lot of places that’s what colonials mean to people.” Of course, that is the value of learning about the true meaning of terms. The thirteen colonies were the seedlings that grew into a new Republic. This school reflects those founding members of our nation.
The Colonials reflected our history as one of the oldest universities in the country founded at the direction of George Washington. Washington called for the establishment of a national university and left funds for our charter in in his last will and testament. President James Monroe approved the charter in 1821. It was meant to be a new university that reflected a new nation. This country was founded by colonials who forged a new vision for democratic process and individual freedoms.
By contrast, the Hippo (or Riverhorse) is a beloved but relatively recent addition. Indeed, it was something of a joke by former George Washington University President Stephen Joel Trachtenberg in 1996 when he presented the bronze statue as a gift to the University’s Class of 2000.
I have few illusions that such objections will have any more impact on this debate than it did over the last two years. However, the continued misrepresentation of “The Colonials” undermines the credibility of this debate and does an unfairness to those who long and proudly called themselves “The Colonials.”
23 thoughts on “GW Student Editors Call For “The Colonials” to be Replaced by “The Hippopotamuses””
Do the alumni get a vote on this issue?
The HIPPOPOTAMUS, The Most Dangerous Animal in Africa | Hippo vs Crocodiles, SHARK & Lions
“Hippo-crites” is more descriptive.
The hippo:
A fat, ugly, solvenly creature that inhabits swamps, is mercurial and aggressive, and that slings its feces everywhere (“muck-spreading”).
A perfect mascot for the Woke mob.
Slovenly.
To Hullbobby. I very much agree with your statement. I suspect our ages are similar. Graduated college 1970 in Atlanta. The 1960’s were grim in a lot of ways and students were definitely stupid even then. A big thrill were those using LSD and freaking out and then freaking out again with flashbacks at unpredictable times. And continuing to use it! The moronic ones were those who gave themselves intravenous doses of mayonnaise or feces which gave them a “high” even as they descended towards death. We, with a little more judgement, just tried to tell them that the “high” was brain anoxia and the white light was the proverbial locomotive come to take them to oblivion. They just would not listen. We tried to tell them it was more fun driving down the expressway at an unknown rate of speed, in north Atlanta, after having several screwdrivers but again they just would not listen. Just could not understand them.
My high school were the WOLVES and college were the EAGLES. We wolves loved to feast on the elitist north Atlanta high schools.
If these children and absurd staff actually had any belief/ethics/morals/values in their inane hypocrisies they would IMMEDIATELY leave the university, their jobs, their degrees. But instead they persist in being entirely ignorant of history and disparaging the very people who defeated autocracy and created the most free and prosperous nation on earth.
These absurd people are Hippos and deserve to be released into the pile of mud that Hippos so enjoy!
Perhaps one of these universities would be more honest changing their names to Hypocrites instead of Hippopotamuses.
“I have previously written about my opposition to the dropping of “The Colonials” as the nickname of The George Washington University, which I teach. ”
Have to say, some typos are just hilarious.
Coached high school basketball for ten years at a school that was undergoing a nickname change from the Dolphins to the Hurricanes. Set aside the Miami themes, we’re in New England in a location where both Dolphins and Hurricanes each can show their powerful sides. We won one state championship, lost another in overtime after coming back from being nine points down with a minute and change left. Always made the playoffs. Probably my best team didn’t make the championship game (after we smoked the league all year) due to two key injuries happening in the same game early in the playoffs. Depth was an issue because we’re a really small town…, I used to say we were HOOSIERS meets NATURAL BORN KILLERS.
Here to say, nicknames are overrated. Although the HIPPOS sounds pretty cool to me.
And yet, my crowning accomplishment is that, as soon as the moderator wakes up on the west coast, I’m immediately censored on the Turley blog just for being me.
My University went through the mascot name change phase. I strongly disagreed with the childish need. I stopped contributing to the University.
Victor, that is the best thing that us powerless people can do. The schools feed millions of dollars to Democrats, the Democrats in government then feed government largesse back to the schools and all we have in our arsenal is to stop contributing and hope that it makes a difference.
This is a variation of the public unions that glove all of their money to Democrats who in turn cater to the unions to the detriment of the public at large. See how much damage the teacher’s unions did to kids over the last two years.
As an aside, please note that the liberals/media want to ban corporations from donating to Republicans by trying to overturn Citizens’s United, but they have no problem with unions, even public unions, giving millions to pols.
Think of it this way: you’re not powerless, you’re just unintelligent.
Anonymous, being called unintelligent by you is like being called a dupe by Eric Swalwell. Or a liar by Adam Schiff. Or a Russian Agent by Hillary. Or a racist by anyone on MSNBC. Or soft on crime by Fetterman or any Democrat.
Now please leave us adults alone as we discuss the asinine actions of students at Professor Turley’s school.
I asked for you to leave us adults alone but of course you will add your moronic comments about 100 times in this thread…and about 100 times in every discussion we have today. You are boring.
Students have always been morons, the problem today is the “adults”. Why is it that the school could go 200 years without their name being an issue, in fact it was a thing of pride, and suddenly the children NEED it changed? Maybe it is because things are so good that the children need to protest something. When I was a student kids were getting drafted to be sent to the jungles of Vietnam, blacks suffered real discrimination, women were in the midst of a real battle for equality and gays couldn’t even make an appearance without facing serious issues. Today the children all have $1000 phones, $200 sneakers, no chance of getting a failing grade and no pressure in class…and so they freak out over a name or a statue of Washington. It would all be laughable of the school administrators weren’t all just old children themselves.
To my point above: People with cancer don’t worry about gluten, the only allergy that rises by zip code. How many men on an oil rig say that they can’t eat bread?
Democrats Hate America
Time to end all federal aid/loans for college
if you don’t vote GOP….you Hate America
The Colonials rebelled against the colonialism of the British and freed themselves. Are these people really that dumb or is this just sophistry?
Dear Mr. Turley, you are the very soul of patience and tact in your writings. Nevertheless you manage to skewer the stupid time after time. BRAVO AND THANK YOU!
Helen….so you swallow propaganda and have no independent thought? How very Fascist of you!
Helen my apologies…I misread your comment!
Undergraduate level problems (yes, I include the administration in that).
Students might worry about Putin’s “Armageddon”, or the huge tuition that the school is charging, or even worry about their career prospects.
But no, the name is what is important.
Kind of puts lefty priorities in perspective.
monumentcolorado,
First world problems.
Ironically enough, there are people in this country who are facing real problems like food insecurity. There are people who are having to take second jobs to make ends meet in the face of inflation.
I wounder if any of these “I stand with Ukraine!” snowflakes are going to enlist when WWIII erupts? Or just tweet Ukraine flags and feel they are doing their part.