Former New York Times Editors Lashes Out Against Paper Over Tom Cotton Controversy

Former New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet has finally spoken publicly about his role in one of the most disgraceful chapters in American journalism: the Times’ cringing apology for running a 2020 column by Sen. Tom Collins. Bennet said publisher AG Sulzberger “set me on fire and threw me in the garbage” to appease the mob. It was an early indicator of what would be a collapse of journalistic values across the industry as “advocacy journalism” swept away traditional reporters and editors. The interview comes in the same week of a new poll showing media at a near record low in trust from the public.
The treatment of the Cotton column shocked many of us. It was one of the lowest points in the history of modern American journalism. During the week of June 6, 2020, the Times forced out Bennet and apologized for publishing Cotton’s column calling for the use of the troops to restore order in Washington after days of rioting around the White House.
While Congress would “call in the troops” six months later to quell the rioting at the Capitol on January 6th, New York Times reporters and columnists denounced the column as historically inaccurate and politically inciteful. The column was in fact historically accurate, even if you disagreed with the underlying proposal (as I did).
Reporters insisted that Cotton was endangering them by suggesting the use of troops and insisted that the newspaper should not feature people who advocate political violence. Writers Taylor Lorenz, Caity Weaver, Sheera Frankel, Jacey Fortin, and others also said that such columns put black reporters in danger and condemned publishing Cotton’s viewpoint.
Critics never explained what was historically false (or outside the range of permissible interpretation) in the column.
In a breathtaking surrender, the newspaper apologized and not only promised an investigation into how such an opposing view could find itself on its pages but promised to reduce the number of editorials in the future:
“We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication. This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short term and long term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reduction the number of op-eds we publish.”
One of the writers who condemned the decision to publish Cotton was New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones. Hannah-Jones applauded the decision of the Times to apologize for publishing such an opposing viewpoint and denounced those who engage in what she called “even-handedness, both sideism” journalism. (Notably, Hannah-Jones herself later tweeted out a bizarre anti-police conspiracy theory that injuries and destruction caused by fireworks was not the fault of protesters but actually part of a weird police conspiracy. There was no hue and cry over accuracy).
Bennet reportedly made an apology to the staff. That however was not enough. He was later compelled to resign for publishing a column that advocates an option used previously in history with rioting.
He remained silent as many of us objected to the handling of the controversy. It would only get worse. Reporters and columnists soon found the environment of raw advocacy and open intolerance to be unacceptable … or were forced out. If the New York Times would not stand on principle, journalists at other smaller papers had little hope for their own newspapers.
Now, two years late, Bennet is publicly objecting. He told the new media outlet Semafor that publisher AG Sulzberger
“blew the opportunity to make clear that the New York Times doesn’t exist just to tell progressives how progressives should view reality. That was a huge mistake and a missed opportunity for him to show real strength. He still could have fired me…I actually knew what it meant to have a target on your back when you’re reporting for the New York Times.
None of that mattered, and none of it mattered to AG. When push came to shove at the end, he set me on fire and threw me in the garbage and used my reverence for the institution against me,. This is why I was so bewildered for so long after I had what felt like all my colleagues treating me like an incompetent fascist.”
Yet, Bennet himself “blew the opportunity” to confront the abandonment of principle by the Times when it occurred. While some of us defended his decision, he remained quiet as did virtually everyone at the newspaper beyond a core of activists. He also signed off on the cowardly editor’s note accusing Cotton of fudging facts about Antifa’s role in civil unrest and using a ‘needlessly harsh’ tone.”
Bennet now says that “my regret is that editor’s note. My mistake there was trying to mollify people…[T]hey want to have the applause and the welcome of the left, and now there’s the problem on top of that, that they’ve signed up so many new subscribers in the last few years and the expectation of those subscribers is that the Times will be Mother Jones on steroids.”
He is, of course correct. Bennet (the brother of Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo) now writes for The Economist.
Cotton and conservatives are also rarely seen on the pages of the New York Times unless it is to criticize the party or Trump. The writers have condemned the “both sideism” of allowing conservative viewpoints in the newspaper and insisted that Cotton and others must be banned as favoring potential violent actions against protesters.
Yet, the newspaper has published people with anti-free speech and violent viewpoints in the last year. While the New York Times stands by its declaration that Cotton should never have been published, it had no problem in publishing “Beijing’s enforcer” in Hong Kong as Regina Ip mocked freedom protesters who were being beaten and arrested by the government.
Indeed, just before the anniversary of the Cotton controversy, the New York Times published a column by University of Rhode Island professor Erik Loomis, who defended the murder of a conservative protester and said that he saw “nothing wrong” with such acts of violence. (Loomis has also been ridiculed for denouncing statistics, science, and technology as inherently racist).
The new survey shows how much damage has been done to the profession by figures like Sulzberger and Hannah-Jones. Only 34% of Americans trust in the mass media to report the news “fully, accurately and fairly” — just two points higher than the lowest that Gallup previously recorded (during 2016 during the presidential campaign).
Only 7% of Americans have “a great deal” of trust and confidence in the media, and 27% have “a fair amount.” Some 66 percent have little or no faith in the media.
Yet, none of that matters. The belated admissions and objections of Bennet are welcomed but they are likely to fall on deaf ears. There remains a cringing fear of being the next Bennet in finding yourself on the wrong side of the next flash media mob.
14 thoughts on “Former New York Times Editors Lashes Out Against Paper Over Tom Cotton Controversy”
Bennet is worse than a coward — he’s a craven opportunist. Can there be any doubt that he went along with AG’s demands, even though he knew his days at the Times were numbered, because he was thinking two steps ahead? Bashing his then-current boss would not have made him very “marketable,” so he kept his powder dry until landing a comfy position in yet another pro-globalization liberal biased rag. Now it’s safe for him to come out of the closet and speak the truth. A year too late. This has nothing to do with ethics. Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Liberal media today has been hijacked by leftist pirates who have little training, know little history, have zero journalistic ethics, and can’t even write well. And gullible libs pay for the privilege of being lied to and scammed. Maybe we should take down the memorial to Jefferson in DC and put up a statue of PT Barnum. That would better express the quality of today’s elites.
When a Republican suggests “calling for the use of the troops to restore order in Washington after days of rioting around the White House,” Democrats lose their lunch and fall back to aggressive censorship. But it’s just fine for the mayor of DC to beg for the National Guard because of a few extra migrants in her city. Being a Democrat means never having to tell the truth, face reality, or grow up.
Why continue to refer to such businesses as NEWS ORGANIZATIONS when they are clearly, and almost admittedly, propaganda arms of a prog/left ideology movement.
Just a reminder of how far journalism has fallen.
All the more importance of independent media like Glenn Greenwald, Bari Weiss, Matt Taibbi, Sharyl Attkisson and more.
Will there be a time when advocacy journalism and the cancel culture are in the rearview mirror as is the McCarthy Era or are we beyond the point of no return for this country? I fear it is the latter.
It’s always good to read the plain truth spelled out in front of you, but it makes me sad to admit that this is an expected story. Nothing new here except the confession of Bennett. The journalistic values that existed when I was young are, practically speaking, dead and buried.
Quiet: “The journalistic values that existed when I was young are, practically speaking, dead and buried.”
+++
I wondered the same and then suspected they have always been corrupt one way or another but without alternative media we had no way of knowing.
I am concerned about corruption in professional journals and have begun to think that pharmacy companies should be banned from advertising in them. Phil Harper at The Digger substack has done very good work peeling back evidence of improper influence on published ‘studies’. He doesn’t argue; he guides you through it so you can see the problems for yourself.
The professor should also have mentioned Donald G. McNeil Jr., the long time NYT reporter and then-science editor, who in 2021 was forced to resign for making “racially insenstive remarks” on a Times-sponsored school trip to Peru. [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Donald _G._McNeil_Jr.]
James Bennett acts like a coward. What use to say this now 2 years later when nobody cares. If you are unwilling to stand up and say no when it’s appropriate to say no then why are you there. You could put a blowup doll in Mr. Bennett’s chair and get the same result. Life is a risk, ethics is a risk. This is almost as worthless as when Former Defense Secy Robert McNamara finally said years after he left the office, that he opposed the Vietnam War and much of how it was conducted. When you take on a job like the Editor of a Major Newspaper like the NY Times, it carries weight in the world just like any other public trust. You are supposed to make a difference because you have been put in there to make decisions that can make a difference. Few people ever get the chance to make a difference. When that time comes and you are faced with that kind of decision, then make it and stand by it. Sometimes people will step back because of your stand, some may pause, some may still fire you and then change what they were going to do because of your stand, or they may fire you and ignore you. But make the stand. Otherwise you are just another waste of space.
Nothing like being threatened with firing to get your blood flowing and you anger up. Sharpens the mind also. The same institution that threatened to fire me, offered me a faculty position a year later. But either incident could have gone either way.
Sometimes you just have to be ready to work away, especially if you plan to live with yourself.
Cotton mouths his opinion and the Times’ New Roman legions strike back.
Wingdings
Simple fact, Democrats always lose when debating facts. Cotton is well equipped to defend his position, and cannot be allowed a platform to spread his world view….because Democrats have nothing to answer his statements.
What is the Democrat solution to security problems? If not using trained personal to protect the life and property of citizens.
A very basic function of Government is to provide safety, and punish wrong doers.
It seems Democrats much prefer prior restraint, in violation of the Constitution, than enforcement of laws and punishment of crimes.
Prior restraint is but one of a laundry list of violations of the Constitution the Dems are willing to do in furtherance of power. I just read some comments in another venue about how we are facing totalitarianism. The comments were written by a Democrat who sees a return of at least one house of Congress as a step in that direction. It’s all in the eye of the beholder.
Bennet is like a political figure who never quits on principle but does so “to spend more time with his family.” Nice to know he’s with the Economist now, another major publication that hates Israel and frames its reporting on Middle East issue with that bias.