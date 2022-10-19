Turley to Speak at 89th Oklahoma City Town Hall

On Thursday, I have the pleasure of speaking at the Oklahoma City Town Hall. I will be speaking on “Crisis of Faith: The Constitution in the Age of Rage” on the array of challenges facing our constitutional system.

This is a return visit for me in this program and another opportunity to visit OKC, a city that I have always enjoyed for its friendly people, great food, and sheer beauty.

The Town Hall is one of the oldest speaking programs in the country.

In 1933, the Junior League of Oklahoma City decided to create a lecture series called Town Hall. It began under Mrs. Harry Schafer and, in its first year, hosted Countess Irina Skariatina, the famed Russian aristocrat and writer. She was followed by Margaret Sanger, advocate for women’s rights and birth control.

The program brings together the entire Oklahoma City community with speakers from around the world and remains one of the great speaking series in the country. It is rightfully the pride of OKC.

I will be speaking at 11 am and the event is followed by a luncheon.

