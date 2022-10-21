Pasta Al Dente or Al Davenport? Barilla Sued Over Claim as “Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta.”

Barilla pasta is facing an interesting class action out of California after Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost sued over the claim on every box as “Italy’s No. 1 brand of pasta.” The problem is that the pasta is actually made in Iowa and New York.
The plaintiffs argue that “consumers [are] willingly pay more for Italian sounding and/or looking products,” and such products are known to use Italian durum wheat considered ideal for pasta. However, they charge that the company is making the pasta domestically and using non-Italian durum wheat. With the use of the Italian flag and marketing imagery, they allege that the company is clearly leading consumers to believe the false suggestion that this is a product made in Italy.
Barilla filed a motion to dismiss and stressed that consumers are expressly told on its website that the products are produced in Iowa and New York as well as Canada.
The website stresses “the machines used in our Ames and Avon plants are the same as used in our plant in Parma, Italy. The recipe and the wheat blend are the same as that used in Parma, Italy. Barilla purchases its wheat from around the world, ending up with the best wheat available.”
That was not enough for U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu who handed down a mixed ruling. Ryu held that Sinatro and Prost have suffered injury in purchasing boxes of Barilla pasta of angel hair and spaghetti respectively for $2.00 per box in California. She granted and denied parts of the motion to dismiss.
In a critical ruling, Ryu held:
Barilla asks the court to decide as a matter of law that the Challenged Representation can mean only one thing. However, Plaintiffs have alleged that the Challenged Representation appears with the colors of the Italian flag, and that this imagery further reinforces the notion that the products “are authentic pastas from Italy.” See FAC ¶ 2. The Challenged Representation is also part of the products’ packaging in the context of an alleged marketing campaign that emphasizes the company’s Italian identity, including a website “that markets the Barilla® brand and company as undeniably Italian, dedicated to the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of Italian-made pastas.” See id. at ¶¶ 16, 18-20. Viewed in this context, the FAC plausibly alleges that the Challenged Representation supports a reasonable inference that the products were made in Italy from Italian ingredients, and “a probability that a significant portion of the general consuming public or of targeted consumers, acting reasonably in the circumstances, could be misled” by the Challenged Representation.
While denying injunctive relief and rejecting the applicability of some precedent to support the complaint, the court will allow the plaintiffs to file an amended complaint and the case can now go forward with claims under California’s unfair competition and business practices laws, false advertising, breach of warranty, and unjust enrichment.
Here is the ruling: Order on Motion to Dismiss
18 thoughts on “Pasta Al Dente or Al Davenport? Barilla Sued Over Claim as “Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta.””
There are no existential threats in the world today – from legitimate Italian pasta to Climate Change to global nuclear war – that will not require extensive international co-operation among the earth’s nation-states.
While unsavory and deceptive business practices are unbounded ubiquitous these days (most ‘smart phones’ have ‘scam’ alerts built in), it seems a bit surreal to dwell on the veracity of [Brilla’s claim as] ‘Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta’. Pasta is Italian. .. and I fail to see how two Californians even have ‘standing’?
*I’m thinking about suing the NYT as USA’s No. 1 Brand of ‘All the News That’s Fit to Print’.
The Iowa Barilla plant is in Ames, home of Iowa State University, been there less than 20 years. Not sure why Iowa. The plant is on I 35, and 25 miles to I 80. The plant has a rail spur from the twin track UP Railroad just a couple of miles south. ISU has a well respected food science dept, and of course a respected engineering college.
The grain all has to come from northern MN, North Dakota and Canada. Mostly on rail. Iowa grows great corn and soy, but small grains are heading out and filling grain during some of the hottest weather, seriously affecting test weight, and quality. About an hour east is Cedar Rapids, home to 3 oat milling operations. They were positioned in Cedar Rapids because the rapids turned countless mills before electricity. They too have almost all the grain delivered by rail.
As far as the #1 brand in Italy. I thought the courts had sorted out that kind of language decades ago. there must be 100 ways to quantify #1 That’s child’s play for anyone with a passing association with working statistics.
The number one brand of independently owned restaurants in Italy? You can build your sample anyway you want, to support the claim.
The first thing we do…
The world is falling apart and these people are worrying about flour and location? Seriously?!!?!?! Get a grip and buy another pasta. If you like the quality and taste, buy it. These people who are suing must have nothing else to do … (like me today for even taking the time to write an opinion. But it really is too nonsensical to pass up on comment!) If they get an money, it should be paid in product — shipped from Italy!!!
That’s what I was think. Seriously???
Karen: Home run! You’ve been reading my mind again.
On the other hand, why should companies be permitted tio use deceptive advertising? Is honesty an historic relic in commerce today? Why place the burden on customers to research each and every product they buy?
It’s your money. Caveat Emptor.
Barilla really is my favorite pasta and, while living in Italy, it was the pasta I bought there.
And we wonder why so many people and companies are fleeing CA?
Yes another reason to leave California, as if another reason is needed.
I just wish they would quit coming to Colorado. The National Socialist Democrat WOKE Party has pretty much destroyed the state.
I remember when Colorado was a FREE State and we weren’t ruled over by tyrants.
Does anyone really care? currentsitguy says it really well. Just read the label.
Of course since it was filed in California that begs the question “Can They Read Labels” and understand what it means. Seems to me the Judge was overly serious about this case. “The plaintiffs suffered injury”. Oh the gross inhumanity of their injury and suffering! The judge should have chuckled, dismissed the case and moved on. There are vastly greater issues in the world.
Californians…..what more does it require to see the lunacy in their complaint?
These are folks looking for a settlement…..cash…..not anything else!
A Judge with a grain of commonsense would have sent them packing…..with instructions to not return with such a bogus claim.
Now…the question that is begged……is Barilla the number one pasta in Italy?
Even if not….what does it matter…..as I am aware the California Wine Industry claims to have the World’s best Wines.
Who next gets sued by these Loons?
For instance…… https://www.wine-searcher.com/m/2021/12/the-worlds-best-california-wines
OH, THE HUMANITY!!
As a part-time graphic designer in my retirement, I just made a company logo for a local bakery/Italian food market that says: “Italian – American Market” and I incorporated the Italian flag as per customer’s request since his family is of direct Italian descent, having operated this generational bakery since they first immigrated to America in the late 1890’s. His bread bag says”______’s Italian Bread. Will he be sued?
Oh, the humanity!
How hard is it to pick up a box to look for the country or origin? I do this for every single thing I buy. I mean you do it for the nutrition label, just look a little further down.