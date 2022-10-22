Degrees of Contempt: Pundits Seek to Excuse the Lack of Prior Contempt Prosecutions in the Wake of the Bannon Sentencing

After the sentencing of Trump strategist Steve Bannon to four months behind bars, obvious comparisons were raised with the slew of contempt cases that the Justice Department refused to even submit to grand juries during prior Administrations. The most cited was the contempt case against former Attorney General Eric Holder. That has led to various pundits insisting that there is no such comparison and nothing to see there. In my opinion, they are right to draw distinctions but wrong to dismiss the concern over selective prosecution of contempt cases.
For the record, I previously stated that the House was on solid legal ground in pursuing a contempt charge. He was a private citizen during the critical period under investigation by the J6 Committee and previously testified in other investigations. He also stated shortly before trial that he was in fact willing to testify. His legal position was hopelessly conflicted and incomplete.
Bannon could have simply appeared and refused to testify under the Fifth Amendment. Instead, he took the worse possible course: he defied Congress entirely in the face of a valid subpoena.
Holder was a classic executive privilege claim as the Attorney General advising the President. In that sense, there is a world of difference.
However, Holder (as I have long argued) was clearly in contempt of Congress and abused executive privilege arguments to shield embarrassing details tied to Operation Fast and Furious. While Judge Amy Berman Jackson insisted that contempt was “unnecessary,” Congress had every reason to seek his prosecution in the face of his open defiance.
The Holder case was also only one of such cases scuttled by the Justice Department. There was Lois Lerner, the former IRS official accused of targeting conservative groups and individuals. Again, unlike Bannon, she appeared and then invoked the Fifth Amendment. That is a much better response. However, the House argued that she previously waived the privilege against self-incrimination in earlier testimony before Congress. The Justice Department refused to prosecute.
There was also former top Clinton aide Bryan Pagliano, who received two subpoenas from then House Chair Jason Chaffetz and defied them both. He never appeared. While he had an immunity agreement with the Justice Department (which was also controversial), the subpoenas were separate from that agreement.
I have long been critical of the Justice Department in its refusals to prosecute Executive Branch officials for contempt. The Bannon case is certainly distinguishable from past cases, but it still begs the question left from this history of non-prosecution. It is not the Bannon prosecution per se that is troubling but its departure from historical practice at the Justice Department that raises legitimate concerns.
Turley says there is “selective prosecution”, and then attempts to draw comparisons to other situations involving Democrats or Democrat administrations. The reason this attempted comparison just won’t fly is the unprecedented and pre-planned attack on our Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a presidential candidate lost a free and fair election. This was after 60+ lawsuits failed for lack of evidence, efforts to bully state electino officials and Mike Pence failed, and recount after recount failed. It was Trump’s Last Stand, and it would have been bad for anyone to have done this, but for the sitting POTUS to incite people to “fight like hell or you’re not going to have a country anymore” based on a lie and motivated by his massive ego, it is unforgivable. Congress has the right and obligation to investigate Jan 6th to prevent it from ever happening again, and those who thumb their nose at a legal subpoena like Bannon, deserve punishment to the full extent of the law. There is no comparable situation in our history.
No one should be surprised by this obvious political prosecution
I have no idea what will happen with Bannon’s appeals.
But Democrats should be hoping for reversal – November is coming. Turn about is fair play.
So please explain. How is it Hillary Clinton just said ” what does it matter now ” and then went home?
I think the attempted coup on January 6th and all connections leading to it make this case a far cry different and more important than the norm from the Justice Department. That said, I agree that Fast & Furious scandal was serious but not equivalent to January 6.
But of course it wasn’t an “attempted coup” you liar. It was a riot. And in fact it destroyed the legal process the Republicans were engaged in to try and address their concerns about the election. The riot hurt the cause. As well, none of the things a leader would do throwing a coup occurred. Why do you lie to yourself and others i this way? I know why – cuz it gives you permission to be the hateful thug you always wanted to be in the first place.
It was not even much of a riot.
Protestors were illegally and unconstitutionally locked out of the capital.
They were angry, the Capital Police at the West tunnel violated the rules of engagement and used deadly force before they were attacked and a mele broke out.
If I am wrong about that – release ALL the security footage. Make it public, crowdsource reviewing the video to the american public and we can change from media and left wing nut naratives to the actual truth.
And let the chips fall as they lie.
Warforthrwest, if you’re trying to install your unelected leader with violence and death threats that is an attempted takeover (coup). It is also fascistic.
The only recent attempted coup was the collusion delusion.
J6 6th was far Less important than James Hodgkinson- I bet you forgot that
James Hodgkinson shot up the GOP congressional baseball team.
Fast & Furious was a criminal coverup by the Attorney General of the United States.
January 6 was violence resulting from the constitutional right of protestors to petition government being disrupted.
Interestingly – Hodgkinson and Holder both involved the actual use of guns.
J6 did not
Every example Turley cited involved misconduct by someone in government acting in an official capacity.
Bannon was not in government and not acting in an official capacity.
Every example Turley cited involved legitimate constitutional govenrment oversite – a constitutional role of government.
Nothing that the J6 committee has done involved govenrment oversight – or they would be calling govenrment witnesses to report on the actions of govenrment. Not private individuals engaged in priviate conduct.
If there had been an actual coup attempt on J6 – that would be the domain of the DOJ to investigate and prosecute – not congress.
Congress is not a criminal investigative body.
I expect that those like you will be shouting that at the top of your lungs after November.
Given your own malfeasant conduct now – why do you expect anyone to care when you are lecturing us all about the legitimate roll of congress.
This is where you (‘kidrambler’and the woke ‘pundits’ are wrong.. it was never ‘an attempted’ coup’ or ‘insurrection’.. you can hardly call the extremist groups an army acting under official orders representing a country.. they only represented themselves…. much like BLM, who, btw, also had activists there causing a lot of damage… It was a riot – regardless of how much tear gas the Capitol Police threw into the crowd (which caused all those smokey photos. ) https://thedcpatriot.com/breaking-doj-charges-blm-supporter-who-allegedly-stormed-capitol-instigated-trump-supporters/.
Nothing but a show trial. I’m not swayed or impressed.
Strictly speaking regarding the law, Professor Turley is correct in his declaration that Bannon should have plead the fifth. However pleading the fifth is the easy way out. Bannon instead took the course of civil disobedience. Henry David Thoreau wrote that if one is willing to go against the government one must also be willing to pay the price. Steve Bannon has stated that he is willing to go to jail and will not back down from his position. So the dilemma Bannon is faced with is whether he should take the cowards way out or if he should stand firm where he stands. Professor Turley is correct in his advice to take the fifth in the strictest sense but I am sure that he would agree that a man must first follow his conscience. “Is life so dear or piece so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery. As for me give me liberty or give me death.” Thank you Mr. Patrick Henry. Thank you Mr Steve Bannon.
There are other issues here.
Bannon claimed priviledge. The J6 committee could have challenged the priviledge claim in court.
If they lost this would have been over.
If they won Bannon could have appealed.
Eventually either Bannon would have won or lost, but the priviledge matter would have been resolved.
Instead the cited Bannon for Contempt, and then tried him on that. Then the priviledge matter was adjudicated in the wrong forum – a criminal trial.
This is a massive procedural due process problem.
Both the J6 committee and the DOJ conspired to place anyone who raises a priviledge claim at jephardy of a criminal conviction – even if there is a legitimate privilege claim.
I am NOT in favor of executive priviledge. I beleive it should be very limited. But broad of narrow neither congress nor DOJ get to unilaterally determine what is a valid claim of priviledge. Nor can the J6 committee, DOJ or the courts put a person in a position where they must risk going to jail to claim a priviledge that the courts may or may not recognize.
But then the J6 committee is an illegal and unconstitutional star chamber trial.
Further Bannon did not actually have the right to plead the 5th.
Bannon’s claim is not that his testimony might violate his right to self incrimination.
But that it violated executive priviledge.
This prosecution is an act of “Dem/ Semi-fascism” that the Democrats have created with their deep state claws and policies. The Press has abetted them in the Dem/Semi-fascism since the Press acts as a propaganda arm for the Dem/Semi fascists and ignored the facts, abdicated any interest in investigative journalism, and consistently lied to the public.
Sorry, Johnathon but you miss the most important distinction of all:
Every person not prosecuted was a public servant whom congress has actual oversight over.
Bannon was NOT.
Criminal investigations are the domain of the Executive not congress.
Government oversight and legislation are the legitimate domain of a congressional committee.
We can debate whether the J6 committee was at all legitimate.
There is no debate that it had no authority to conduct a criminal investigation, and that is what it was doing With Bannon.
As it is near certain that Republicans will take over the house, and in all likelyhood the Senate in a few weeks, and as they have made clear – investigations will be the order of the day.
I expect Republicans to confine their investigations to government oversight, not seeking to investigate the private possibly criminal conduct of democrats.
I do not want Congress conducting Criminal investigations of private individuals – and neither does the constitution.
I do not want congress threatening or subpeonaing private individuals – not even for legitimate legislative purposes.
Congress is increasingly and clearly a political branch of government. That political nature is not dangerous so long as we do not embue congress with direct law enforcement related powers over private individuals.
Steve Bannon was a no show because he didn’t like the optics of taking the Fifth Amendment, his attorney David Schoen commented [1].
[1] https://nypost.com/2022/10/22/steve-bannon-snubbed-subpoena-because-he-doesnt-like-the-optic-of-taking-the-fifth/
You presume that is what he would have done.
And you admit in what you are saying that the J6 committee was engaged in a criminal investigation which is not a legitimate power of congress.
If DOJ beleived that a single J6 witness prior to the hearings had committed a crime, they could interview them indict them and prossecute them.
They certainly have no problems with political prosecutions of the parents of school children or with prosecuting pro-life protestors or with the heinously biased prosecutions of J6 protestors – why would anyone beleive that DOJ would not go after Bannon if it had the slightest evidence of an actual crime.
The openly admitted purpose of the J6 hearings is to beuild a case to force DOJ to prosecute criminally conduct that is legal.
As I have said before, this is now life in Doublestandardstan. I believe that the double standard is what is driving many Republicans and thoughtful Independents to vote against the Democrats this session.
The Democrats keep screeching, and I do mean screeching, about the threat to democracy, but the threat is coming from “inside the house”, to quote a movie. The Democrat’s DOJ is going after people protesting at abortion clinics…WITH SWAT TEAMS, as they ignore fire bombs at pro-life centers. Think of the difference between marching at a Planned Parenthood clinic vs blocking a highway, burning a federal courthouse or even looting a CVS. Think about how the J6 defendants are being handled vs how the “protesters” that burned the church across from the White House, injured SS agents and forced the president into the bunker were treated. I have no issue prosecuting the idiots from J6, if only they would prosecute the people from May, 2020.
The threat to Democracy from the left includes the politicizing of the DOJ, as cited above, packing the Court, trying to add two new states, federalizing elections, opening up the border, mailing ballots to everyone regardless of if they requested one, having the president ban evictions of people not paying rent, having the president hand out over THREE HUNDRED BILLION DOLLARS to a favored group with no input from Congress, having the president forcing an Iranian deal that won’t be ratified by the Senate, having the DOJ ignore corruption by the Bidens and not having a special prosecutor.
The left/media likes to cite the fact that a high % of people think that there is a threat to Democracy but what they fail to understand that many people included in that % are on the right and they think the threat is from the Democrats. AND IT IS.
hullbobby…..LOVE “Doublestandardstan”! LOL It’s perferct.
DOJ might maintain what little credibility it had if it explained the legal reasons for what appears to be selective prosecution. (There really is no “what appears.” I’m just trying to hold on to the last ounce of faith I have in them.)
Just where did Congress get the idea that it could hold American citizens in contempt? This is supposed to be a pluralistic society but parties have developed power along their own lines. Chances are, this committee is on the verge of disappearance. This is a purely political move in which the DOJ should have never been involved. Incidentally, the DOJ is a relic of Reconstruction when Grant set it up to help his party in the South.
Does the Professor not see the trend….Democrats elude prosecution…..not so a Republican especially one connected to Trump in some way.
That is what the Professor skated around.
If we are to indict the DOJ for failing or refusing to prosecute Executive Branch Officials for Contempt of Congress offenses….we should look to the motive and state of mind. of those making those decisions and demand display of the Decision Memo’s and all supporting documentation, texts, voice mails, and notes of meetings and discussions so we can discern who and how they played out.
This seeing criminal violations go unprotected for those working at higher levels of the Federal Government while ordinary folks rot in jail awaiting a Trial on their charges is undermining the trust of the People in the Federal Judicial System.
We have to dispense with civil liberties to SAVE DEMOCRACY!
After all, Equal Justice under Law is just a suggestion.
I am in total contempt of Congress in general and the J6 Star Chamber in particular.