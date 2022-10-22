Professor Constance Kassor at Lawrence University in Wisconsin is reporting that her course has the highest enrollment in the university. She said that “this should tell us something about the current state of college students.” Indeed it does. Students have changed little. Kassor’s course “Doing nothing” gives credit pass/fail in a course that requires literally nothing beyond showing up: no paper, no assignments, no exam. Surprise: it is very popular.The Appleton Post Crescent, reported that the religious studies professor designed the course to help students deal with anxiety that they are not being productive. The idea seems to be to reduce that anxiety with a syllabus requiring no productivity beyond coming to class and hearing views on subjects ranging from tai chi, sleep habits and mind-body awareness.
It is not clear if Dr. Kassor thought that this would be a hard sell but she is reporting that it turns out that students like a course that requires nothing.
Frankly, I do not have a serious objection to a one-credit course on anxiety or stress relief if it is graded pass/fail. However, I am not sure how you fail such a class beyond simply not showing up. You are not actually required to relax if you are that gunner in the class.
Kassor is quoted as saying “This actually allows for students and for all of us to be deeper thinkers, to be more creative, to be more productive workers, to be better at our jobs.” Again, I am not sure that this is an avenue for deep thinking but it does show that college students remain rational actors.
30 thoughts on “Breaking News: Students Prefer Courses Without Exams, Papers or Assignments”
Young brains are capable of a lot of things, some of them very bad. Leftist agitation leads to immature thoughts and actions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vhbbRiZ-riY
https://americansecuritytoday.com/women-terrorists-an-underapprec-iated-risk-learn-more-multi-video/?fbclid=IwAR2XH9S9XXYCH8BA7mXEDd5VERLqXTQ33g21Oat3ics9h7-1NDJ3x2TXJcc
OT:
Federal Judge allows Missouri and Louisiana Attorney Generals to depose Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan, and other Biden officials in social media censorship case regarding COVID.
I hope Professor Turley discusses this ruling
https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/doc-90—order-regarding-witness-depositions.pdf
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT WESTERN DISTRICT OF LOUISIANA MONROE DIVISION
STATE OF MISSOURI ET AL
VERSUS
JOSEPH R BIDEN JR ET AL
CASE NO. 3:22-CV-01213
MEMORANDUM ORDER REGARDING WITNESS DEPOSITIONS
IT IS ORDERED that to the extent that Plaintiffs move to depose the following parties, the request is GRANTED: NIAID Director and White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci; Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of White House Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty OR former White House Senior COVID-19 Advisory Andrew Slavitt; former White House Press Secretary Jennifer Psaki; FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan; CISA Director Jen Easterly OR CISA official Lauren Protentis; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; CDC Chief of the Digital Media Branch Carol Crawford; and Acting Coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center Daniel Kimmage.
MONROE, LOUISIANA, this 21st day of October 2022.
Terry A. Doughty
United States District Judge
Most likely the required materials you are to bring with you are a blanket and binkie.
What does education have to do with it? The expectation is that life is equitable, inclusive, and socially progressive. All’s fair in lust and abortion.