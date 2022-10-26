Is Raising Fetterman’s Cognitive Issues a Form of Discriminatory “Ableism”?

Many of us watched the debate of John Fetterman (D) and Republican Mehmet Oz (R) last night and it was at times very difficult to watch. Fetterman is clearly still experiencing serious problems in cognitive processing and communication after his stroke five months ago. However, when some raised disconnected or incomprehensible responses, commentators like MSNBC’s Liz Plank objected to such criticisms as discriminatory “ableism.” The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote that these questions only reflect our “discomfort” with disabilities.
I felt an enormous amount of sympathy in watching Fetterman struggle last night. This is terribly difficult for any stroke victim and I give him credit for soldiering on with his campaign. However, Plank and others suggest that recognizing a serious question over the incapacity of a politician is now considered discriminatory and hateful.
There has been allegations that Democratic operatives hid the extent of the stroke from voters, which occurred shortly before he was given the Democratic nomination. Since then, Fetterman has been closely protected from reporters seeking to ask him questions. Not only was the extent of the damage not revealed before the nomination, but this debate did not occur until roughly half of the mail-in ballots have been submitted. The Wall Street Journal noted that 48 percent voted before they saw Fetterman in the debate.
Before the debate, NBC reporter Dasha Burns was attacked for merely noting that Fetterman did not appear to be able to process questions or comments before one of his relatively rare interviews.
Fetterman’s wife demanded an apology as others piled on Burns as an “ableist.” Gisele Fetterman told the Independent “I would love to see an apology towards the disability community from her and from her network for the damage they have caused.”
From the outset, it was clear that Fetterman has continuing residual damage from the stroke when he started by telling the audience “Hi goodnight.”
There were also glaring contractions on his record, including a strikingly false statement on his opposition to fracking. Fetterman repeatedly opposed fracking in prior years but categorically denied that past opposition in the debate:
This debate was all the more important due to the fact that Fetterman will not agree to anything more than a single one-hour debate with closed captioning technology. He has also limited any ability of reporters or voters to ask him questions at events. The voters have a legitimate interest in seeing how their senator will response to issues and opposing views.
Such charges are common on college campuses where the term is defined as “the privileging of ability and results in the oppression of disabled people based upon real or perceived impairments. It ‘others’ disabilities, chronic illnesses, and neurological or mental illness.”
The question, however, is whether a senatorial candidate’s difficulty processing or communicating is discriminatory. It is clear that a senator can use closed captioning in hearings to understand questions. The same is true for communicating with staff in the office or some other forums.
Two U.S. senators recently suffered strokes.Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico suffered a stroke and required physical therapy in his recovery. Sen. Mark Kirk of Illinois returned to the Senate a year after suffering a stroke. Staff stated in a 2015 article in the Atlantic that the stroke caused continuing difficulties for Kirk who lost his 2016 bid for reelection.
I agree that a diminishment of speaking abilities from a stroke victim should not be treated as a de facto barrier to public service. This issue has come up in EEOC cases dealing with the exception for Bona Fide Occupational Qualifications (BFOQs) under federal law. These cases may offer some insight into the balancing of interests.
The EEOC defines a “qualified individual with a disability” as “a person with a disability who meets all of a position’s legitimate job requirements and can perform the essential functions of the position with or without reasonable accommodation.”
The EEOC posts a letter on this issue as instructive:
“[T]here is no BFOQ defense in the ADA. Accordingly, an employer may not defend a disability-based employment action by asserting that the absence of disability is a BFOQ. An employer, however, may assert other defenses under the ADA. For example, an employer may defend the use of a qualification standard that screens out an individual on the basis of disability by showing that the standard is job related and consistent with business necessity. In that respect, the employer must show that the standard is an accurate measure of the individual’s ability to perform the essential functions of the position at issue. An employer may justify a safety-based standard by showing the existence of a direct threat, i.e., a significant risk of substantial harm that cannot be reduced or eliminated through reasonable accommodation.”
A stroke is a disability and there should be reasonable accommodations in the workplace. In most cases, such reasonable accommodations can and should be made.
Yet, according to Plank and some others, pundits and voters who question the ability of Fetterman to be effective as a senator are engaging in ableism. I do not agree as a general matter. The ability to process information and to communicate are clearly essential functions in representing a state in Congress. The problem is that we do not know the extent of the damage from this stroke and whether reasonable accommodations in the workplace are possible.
There was an EEOC settlement in 2013 with an employee who was thought to have suffered a stroke due to facial paralysis. The facial appearance was due to Bell’s Palsy. The EEOC lawyer stated:
“The ADA requires that all employees be given equal opportunity to do their jobs regardless of an actual or perceived disability, and employers should not make decisions based on perceptions about someone’s supposed impairment. This case should remind all employers that the ADA requires employers to make an individualized assessment about an applicant or employee’s ability to do the job instead of acting out of speculative fears or biases.”
The EEOC has also sued on behalf of a truck driver who was not accommodated after a minor stroke.
There is also the difference presented by this issue being part of a political debate on the overall fitness of a candidate to serve in Congress. This is obviously not an ADA-covered matter on the campaign trail. Communicative and cognitive ability are core criteria for voters. An analogous comparison can be drawn to cognitive questions raised about former president Ronald Reagan or President Joe Biden due to their advanced years. Is that “ageism” and also deemed discriminatory?
At a minimum, last night’s debate should make the disclosure of Fetterman’s medical records an imperative for the media. The question is whether this is just a speech problem as opposed to a more serious comprehension or mental processing issue.
39 thoughts on “Is Raising Fetterman’s Cognitive Issues a Form of Discriminatory “Ableism”?”
I am a great supporter of your legal analysis, and while you may focus on Fetterman’s current medical condition, which I do not dispute, you are ignoring his extensive record of support for working people oriented policies, as well as Oz’s own deficiencies- his carny over hyping of certain health or weight loss products of companies that were sued by the FTC, AND perhaps more important, his close relationship with Turkish President Erdogan and the risks of dual loyalty presented inherent in that relationship and his dual citizenship.
Twenty years ago, Sibel Edmonds, who as a translator for the FBI, discovered and blew the whistle on Turkish infiltration of the Pentagon and was prosecuted for it.
We should all be concerned about Erdogan, his unreliability in NATO, and his Ottoman expansionist policies and whatever he is able to gain from persons infiltrating our government and collaborating with him, including those officials who are elect.
These also are serious issues that need to be explored.
Dear Prof Turley,
According to sources familiar with the matter, this may be the cream of crop.
*how is this worse than Trump shooting someone of Fifth Ave., or Biden/NATO’s unprovoked unhinged proxy war in Ukraine?
I don’t feel that Fetterman is up to the job. Hopefully, he will fully recover but there is no guarantee.
I feel that we had the wool pulled over our eyes with Biden, not just about the family’s influence peddling, but about his cognitive health. I don’t think that he can run the country, and I have no idea who really is. Well, I can guess who is actually running the country but the point is that they were not elected. While some would be happy to have Obama back in the White House, would they have voted for Dr. Jill on her own merits?
Fetterman would be the same — he’d need unelected handlers to interpret what is being proposed / discussed and then to make decisions.
Having dealt with many stroke victims over the years I would say Mr Fetterman’s disability is disqualifying. There are a whole variety of strokes and jobs and in many cases people are able to recover the function necessary to do their job. However a US Senator or President are elected to process information , make judgements and act on them. If you cannot process your information input or rationally and clearly give output then you are not qualified to serve. Just as a semi truck driver would not qualify or a cardiac surgeon would not qualify or an attorney or simply a family medicine physician or many others. How about an Airline pilot with 200 -300 people in the plane. Processing information and then acting or not acting on that information is our brains key function. As a hospital staff president one of your main functions is to remove an incompetent physician whether due to drugs, alcohol, mental illness or even a stroke if they are impaired mentally. The presidents word is final at the time of the removal but then can be discussed or modified by the usual followup hearing of the governing board. Fetterman’s should have been removed within 4-6 weeks of his stroke with this impairment level and someone else substituted. The “clearance” given by his “physician” should be referred to the medical licensing board for action and maybe some mandated education course on neurological assesment.
First, to dispense with the obvious, anybody on MSNBC’s payroll would find a way to promote a zombie for elected office provided the undead monster has a “D” next to its name. That’s just the reality.
Second, of course Fetterman’s disability should not preclude him from running for any office. And, of course, voters are obligated to consider the disability as just one of many variables when they vote.
In addition to his disability, voters will also weigh Fetterman’s slobbish appearance; his debate performance; his policies; his education; his experiences; his party affiliation; etc.
Just as they will consider the “whole package” of Oz’s candidacy.
At least in theory that’s how it’s supposed to work.
Let’s cut to the chase here….MSNBC and other well known Left leaning Democrat Party propaganda outlets MUST protect Fetterman citing his medical deficiencies as the “defense”….as they have and must continue to do that re Joe Biden who is similarly incompetent due to his Geriatric Dementia and residual mental issues from two Brain surgeries.
The real issue is it is not Fetterman’s disability resulting from the Stroke that makes him unfit for Office….it is his agenda, his credibility, past performance in Office, and his proven lack of veracity that is his undoing.
This Election proves how wrong it is for Early Voting far in advance of Election Day…..why unlimited Mail In Voting is patently wrong…..and why the Media and Polling firms should be held accountable for hiding stories and pushing false information.
Fetterman’s performance was difficult to watch for sure, however his stroke being so recent there’s still more recovering to go thru. His symptoms may be superficial and he may still be able to function in an official capacity. He should continue to run until HE determines he can’t.
He should have all the help he needs to do his job. The late Senator John McCain had issues. Even Reagan with early stages of Alzheimer’s as president didn’t stop him from serving.
Until he decides on his own he can no longer do his job. He should continue to push on.
If Oz was struggling against fetterman in his condition that makes Oz far worse.
To my knowledge Fetterman has not improved any since day 3 post stroke. He is as good as he is going to be. That’s today’s evidence
Our high-tech society is impossible to sustain without intense meritocracy. Yet, look at the progress that has been made in adaptive redesign (e.g., ADA) so that the disabled can compete more effectively in offering skills. Yet, there are limits to such accomodation — at some point they begin to collide with necessary competencies.
A stroke such as that suffered by Fetterman that weakens auditory speech understanding, and interferes with clear speech production? There would be many jobs open to such a disabled person, i.e. those routine where nuanced communication is not a ongoing requirement.
But, a US Senator? This job requires the most advanced listening skills, and diplomatic structuring of utterances.
A Senator who produces word salad is only fit for a lesser role, such as Vice President.
Hahaha!! Good one pbinca!! That was my laugh of the morning!!
On reading the preceding responses, I offer up an example that’s closer to home. Who of the Woke Ableist mindset would have an individual with Fetterman’s present shortcomings serve as presiding judge, plaintiff’s or defense attorney in a litigation involving themselves?