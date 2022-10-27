Air Force Reportedly Admits the Improper Release of Confidential Sexual Assault Records of Indiana GOP Candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green

There is an interesting development in the unauthorized release of confidential sexual assault files involving Indiana GOP candidate Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green. According to two members of Congress, the Air Force confirmed that the records were leaked just before the midterm elections and now knows who did it.
Green has attracted national attention in a surprisingly competitive race against an incumbent Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. The race has Democrats so worried that the Congressional Black Caucus took the controversial step of backing her white opponent despite a stated purpose of being “a non-partisan body made up of African American members of Congress” committed to achieving “access to Black Americans and other marginalized communities.” (Notably, this week, GOP Rep. Mayra Flores was barred from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus).
A spokesperson for the Air Force inspector general, Ann Stefanek, Chief of Media Operations, Department of the Air Force, told Fox News:
“Based on the preliminary findings of an investigation, it appears information was released to a third party by a junior individual who didn’t follow proper procedures and obtain required consent. The Department of the Air Force takes its responsibility to safeguard private information seriously and the matter remains under investigation.”
Obviously, this could have been a simple act of negligence by the Air Force member. Nevertheless, the violation by the Air Force should obviously concern everyone regardless of party affiliation, particularly before a critically important midterm election. One question is the affiliation or motivation of the person seeking these files.
The controversy began when Politico reporter Adam Wren ran a profile article on Green and incorporated the personnel records, which Politico claimed “were obtained by a public records request and provided to Politico by a person outside the Mrvan campaign.” The article detailed how Green was sexually assaulted by an Iraqi man while she was deployed. Green says that she never signed any waiver or permission for the release of her records under the Privacy Act of 1974.
The question is who is this “person outside of the Mrvan campaign” and whether that person was with an opposition research effort or other political operation. Presumably, Politico would have reported if the source was with a partisan operation allied with Mrvan. However, this controversy demands full transparency on such key elements.
Despite being a Democratic stronghold for 90 years, the 1st District is now viewed as a “toss up.”
64 thoughts on “Air Force Reportedly Admits the Improper Release of Confidential Sexual Assault Records of Indiana GOP Candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green”
I find it more astonishing that the Congressional Black Caucus supports a white incumbent Democrat over a clearly qualified Black GOP candidate — and that the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in its by-laws excludes Hispanic Cong. Flores because she is a Republican. So basically, the groups misnamed themselves to appear inclusive and should be renamed the Democratic Black Caucus and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus. So … Democratic Party.
The person(s) that approved the released of the information from Lt. Col. Jennifer-Ruth Green’s military record should have the entire UCMJ thrown at them in a career ending Court Martial. Stupid just doesn’t cover this kind of conduct and it cannot ever be tolerated, period!
A bit hyperbolic, but fair. The majority of the Punitive Articles can’t be applied here. Service member can accept Non-Judicial Punishment and we will never hear about it.
People make mistakes, even in the military. This happened to judge Cannon too when a court clerk mistakenly put sealed documents on the public docket an were exposed to the public briefly. These things happen.
“Obviously, this could have been a simple act of negligence by the Air Force member. ”
Occam’s razor should clearly apply here.
Negligence is neither the simplest nor likeliest explanation. We’ll see what the Air Force says. Be prepared for the worst.
Not trying to be confrontational…what information are you basing your theory on?
OT: Amazing admission!
“Dem Sen. Warner admits Trump was right about TikTok
“Donald Trump was right on TikTok years ago.”
https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/dem-sen-warner-admits-trump-was-right-about-tiktok?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
“If your country uses Huawei, if your kids are on TikTok, if your population uses WeChat as a social media platform, the ability for China to have undue influence is, I think, a much greater challenge and a much more immediate threat than any kind of actual, armed conflict,”
Who uses WeChat here? Really? Tik tok is no different than reels from facebook.
Professor Turley hopes, “Nevertheless, the violation by the Air Force should obviously concern everyone regardless of party affiliation, particularly before a critically important midterm election.”
I remember the ABSURD lies perpetrated against Justice Kavanaugh. I remember the Russian-collusion hoax. I also remember Trump’s tax returns being leaked with malice. Professor Turley, there is a pattern of abuse in the District of Corruption that proves Democrats don’t give a d*** about decency.
The Democrats and their stinking toadies in the media will enthusiastically assault Lt. Col. Green’s privacy and laugh about it at their cocktail parties. These people are total pigs. We can’t do anything about the media, but the Democrats need to be wiped out in the next election because people this hypocritical are beyond redemption.
As for the perp in the Air Force, Air Force generals still have a code of honor, UNLIKE Milley’s hack generals and Gilday’s radicalized admirals. I believe the Air Force will court-martial the leaker if they find out it was done as a political stunt.