Biden’s Inner Pluskat: How the Loss of Control of Either House Could Impact the President

Below is my column in the New York Post on what a flipping of either (or both) houses might bring for President Joe Biden. While the President has cited his own impeachment as the danger of such a change, it may be the least of his worries. As we wait for the final tally on seats in both houses, here are three areas that represent a more serious threat to the President than removal from office.
In the movie “The Longest Day,” Maj. Werner Pluskat tried to warn his superior about the approaching armada that he was seeing on the horizon. His superior asks where they are heading, and Pluskat responds, “Straight for me!”
In the days before the midterm “D-Day,” President Joe Biden increasingly sounded like Pluskat. Last Thursday, Biden warned supporters that the Republicans have made clear “they’re gonna impeach me.” When Biden warned that he might be impeached if voters do not stop a Republican wave, there was an audible laugh which prompted the President to added “No, I’m not joking.”
While Biden may or may not be the subject of an impeachment, a Republican-controlled House has plenty to investigate, and impeachment is unlikely his greatest fear.
Here are the top three concerns, and there is every indication that Biden is wise to be worried.
Hunter Biden and Influence Peddling
House Democrats repeatedly moved to block investigations into the alleged multimillion-dollar influence-peddling operations by the Biden family. For his part, Attorney General Merrick Garland steadfastly refused to appoint a special counsel despite an overwhelming basis for such an appointment.
Biden has repeatedly denied knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business entanglements despite numerous emails and pictures showing him meeting with Hunter associates. Hunter’s partner, Eric Schwerin, alone made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations between 2009 and 2015.
There are emails of Chinese, Ukrainian and other foreign clients including some thanking Hunter Biden for arranging meetings with his father. People apparently were told to avoid directly referring to Joe Biden. In one email, Tony Bobulinski, then a business partner of Hunter, was instructed by Biden associate James Gilliar that the Bidens wanted to avoid such references: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.”
Instead, the emails refer to Joe Biden with code names such as “Celtic” or “the big guy.” In one, “the big guy” is discussed as possibly receiving a 10% cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm; other emails reportedly refer to Hunter Biden paying portions of his father’s expenses and taxes.
An investigation into the alleged influence peddling by Hunter, his uncle James and his father could reveal additional information of how foreign interests pumped millions into the Biden family. As we learn more of this influence-peddling operation, the FBI may face increased questions over its response to the allegations as well as many in the media, who were actively involved in burying the story before and after the election.
Social Media and Censorship-by-Surrogate
The president has at times acted as a virtual censor-in-chief, denouncing social-media companies for “killing people” by not censoring enough. Recently, he expressed doubt that the public can “know the truth” without such censorship by “editors” in Big Tech. There is growing evidence of long-suspected back channels between government and Democratic political figures and Big Tech. Some of those contacts were recently confirmed but Congress again refused to investigate.
If officials coordinated the censorship of citizens, it could lead to lawsuits (in addition to already pending actions) and embarrassing disclosures. The government cannot do indirectly what it is barred from doing directly. The investigation could produce considerable collateral damage for political and media figures alike.
Pandemic politics and policies
Republicans have pledged to open a full investigation into what officials knew about the origins and risks of COVID-19. Specifically, members like Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have pledged to uncover material showing what officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci knew about the lack of efficacy of masks as well as guidelines on limiting groups or the closure of businesses and schools. These investigations might also reveal the coordination of health-care guidelines with teacher unions and political allies.
These investigations could eventually be linked in critical ways. For example, many of those who questioned the efficacy and cost of the massive lockdown were barred on social media (and attacked in the mainstream media). Fauci is accused of quickly scuttling such discussion, and critics point to his own alleged approval of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.
These investigations could also present a serious challenge to Attorney General Garland. Not only will the Hunter Biden investigation shed light on his inexplicable opposition to a special counsel, but Garland has been very aggressive in prosecuting contempt of Congress against Trump officials. He may now face contempt referrals from a new Republican-controlled House and will be asked to show the same aggression against Biden officials or associates.
It is not clear whether Biden’s more personal existential plea moved the needle for voters, but it was arguably his most honest pitch as he contemplated the perilous future if either house flipped to the GOP.
12 thoughts on “Biden’s Inner Pluskat: How the Loss of Control of Either House Could Impact the President”
Would like to see all those things pursued but Republicans underwhelmed yesterday and quite possibly none will happen. Main hope is that this pushes Trump more to the sidelines and lets a younger, leaner Republican Party move forward. It will take a big shove to get him out of the road though.
Poor Major Pluskat, I actually sympathized with him when I watched his quandary on the Big Screen.
When you’re in the military and you see the biggest fleet in the world (at that time) coming straight for you, I thought he showed real control just getting off the report. Usually thoughts about the rightness of your cause and other things kind of disappear. Do your job and try to survive becomes the basics.
They would be shooting themselves in the foot vis a vis 2024 if they did any of the Hunter Biden stuff. Leave it for the GOP Justice Department that comes in in 2025. The Democrats have set the precedent that such things can go on for years.
The investigation of the social media censorship issue is fair game but should pay second fiddle to controlling
— the deficit by repurposing already appropriated monies and daring the Senate (assuming it stays Dem, even if it requires Romney to cross the aisle to get the Foreign Relations chairmanship) and Biden to veto things that really need to get done
— inflation by opening up drilling and delivering American energy and daring the Senate and Biden to freeze us to death this winter
Beating up on an 81-year old Fauci is also a political loser even if merited (and assuming Rand Paul could to better next time than the three losing rounds he has already gone with Fauci)
I’m not convinced any of that will transpire. Don’t know what else to say except that America has lost its soul, and the Dems appear, via Psaki’s remarks, to openly be selling socialism now. Young, woke fools will absolutely embrace it. They are indeed the fragile, entitled, free lunch generations preferring enslavement to the burden of responsibility. Very disappointing. And actually, the cowardly reelection of AOC is more telling to me than DeSantis: not much has changed since 2020. I don’t think that portion of our country ever will.
James,
Right?
Trump in 2016. Reality TV show personality.
Biden 2020. Ran his campaign from the basement. Clearly on the mental decline.
Fetterman 2022. Recovering from a stroke.
Is the world laughing at the US? Or asking, “What is wrong with you people?”
It’s difficult to know if we’ve lost our soul, or simply demoralized enough to hypnotically ignore it. These so-called fans of socialism are facing a winter under the boot of socialist policies. Add in House investigations exposing the deep rot in the agencies the Left has controlled. And then contrast that with life in DeSantis’ Florida. Will it be enough to snap them out of it? We’ll know in 2 years.
With the House firmly in the possession of the Republicans come January 2023, over the next eight weeks or so we will see (well, maybe we won’t exactly see) a parade of civil service whistleblowers – the “little people” – come forth to spill their guts in an effort to save their skins. They know they will be the scapegoats used by their corrupt superiors when they are summoned before House committees to explain things and they fear that and the possible loss of their careers. Scores of career FBI agents, well-schooled in how the system works, already have madfe the decision to safeguard their careers by contacting congress and telling the truth about their corrupt superiors.
@jjc
Don’t get me wrong, I’d love that, but I’ll believe it when I see it. The West’s descent into leftist fascism seems to be a runaway train.
So much for the “red wave”. So dissapointed in the American people.
Right?
Guess the “democracy is in danger!” hysteria won out.
I agree completely Jim. DeSantis’ Florida is now deep red. That is a red wave that might just convince Trump to endorse DeSantis for 2024.
BIDEN and DEMS should be worry with the Republicans taking back the house ( the results show they will) power of the purse, investigations, DOJ, FBI, DHS, CDC, January 6th committee work and bias, looking at the info Nancy Pelosi would not let out publically, actions of Nancy Pelosi and her rule, and stopping any crazy spending. The Senate right now is 48 to 48 with 4 outstanding, we could have a 50/50 Senat, 51 Dem/49 Rep, but 51 Rep vs 49 Dem’s has a good chance, Lexalt, Johnson, Walker. If that is the case they will fully shut down Biden/Radical DEMS/Socialist plans which is good. BIDEN should be worried but his staff who knows they do not realize the Danger
Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams, DNC 2024 Presidential Ticket
“Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?
He has been the Texas Democratic Party’s great hope. But after failed runs for senator, president and governor, observers wonder if he has a political future.”
https://www.texastribune.org/2022/11/08/beto-orourke-texas/
“Another bright spot for Dems: They may finally be rid of Stacey Abrams”
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/another-bright-spot-for-dems-they-may-finally-be-rid-of-stacey-abrams/ar-AA13UIY8