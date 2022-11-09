“Political Hackery” is No Legal Conspiracy: Vindman Lawsuit Tossed by Federal Court for Failing to State a Legal Claim

While largely lost in election day coverage, United States District Judge James Boasberg dismissed the much heralded case of retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman against Donald Trump Jr., Trump ally Rudy Giuliani and others for witness intimidation and retaliation. In a prior column, I criticized the lawsuit as deeply flawed. As is often the case, the media quickly moved on from the case and there is relatively far less coverage of the dismissal than the filing.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is the former Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council. He filed the federal lawsuit alleging violations of his civil rights by Donald Trump, Jr.; attorney and Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani; former Deputy White House Communications Director Julia Hahn; and former White House Director of Social Media and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Daniel Scavino, Jr. He alleged a “conspiracy” to intimidate him and to retaliate against him as a witness against Donald Trump during his first impeachment proceedings. He claimed that this conspiracy left “a stain on our democracy.”
While I criticized the treatment of Vindman at the time, I expressed great skepticism over the “novel” claims under the Ku Klux Klan Act. The act was meant to prevent groups like the KKK to use “force, intimidation, or threat” to deter people from serving in federal office or carrying out their duties in federal office. Since the law can cover effort to intimidate witnesses, Vindman claimed that these individuals engaged in a conspiracy to silence him. However, such an argument would have sweeping impact on free speech, particularly in political discourse:
The problem with the complaint is that it would require the court to delve into political disputes between Congress and the White House. What Vindman calls “false claims” can be matters of opinion and protected as political speech. Indeed, Vindman himself has been criticized for suggesting that some viewpoints should be punished.
In his 29-page ruling, Judge Boasberg recognizes the “harsh, meanspirited, and at times misleading attacks” against Vindman but declares that “political hackery alone does not violate [the law at issue].”
Notably, this motion alleged that he failed to state a claim for civil conspiracy under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6). In such a motion, the alleged facts are read by the court in favor of Vindman. The Court concluded that, even assuming these facts in his favor, he failed to state a claim because there is no evidence of a conspiracy against Vindman:
“Taken as true, the facts establish that Defendants worked together and had the common motive of defending Trump during his impeachment proceedings. They do not, however, show that any Defendant here joined with any other co-conspirator in the specific goal of intimidating Vindman from testifying or performing his job.”
When it was filed, liberal legal experts on Just Security insisted that Vindman was “right on the law.” Another expert declared “it’s difficult to imagine the defense offering up any justification of Vindman’s treatment that wouldn’t be laughed out of the courtroom.” Jessica A. Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said that the “plain text of the statute” supported Vindman and that “you can absolutely say with a straight face that there’s a ‘there’ there.”
Judge Boasberg, a Clinton appointee, was clearly unwilling to go “there.” Vindman could now appeal and push this novel theory on appeal. Again, however, the analysis of these experts downplayed or entirely ignored how this interpretation would allow far greater prosecution of political speech as forms of intimidation.
While the court did not address free speech issues under cases like Brandenburg v. Ohio, the decision raises interesting comparisons to the claims that former president Donald Trump could be prosecuted for his January 6th speech for inciting an insurrection. Despite overwhelming coverage of the D.C. Attorney General’s pledge to launch a criminal investigation, that effort seemed to be quietly dropped. The January 6th Committee has produced high disturbing evidence, but has not been able to establish any direct conspiracy to trigger or sustain the Capitol riot.
Vindman was represented by Genevieve C. Nadeau and other lawyers from the Protect Democracy Project.
The defendants Trump Jr. and Dan Scavino were represented by Harmeet Dhillon.
Here is the opinion: Vindman v. Trump
10 thoughts on ““Political Hackery” is No Legal Conspiracy: Vindman Lawsuit Tossed by Federal Court for Failing to State a Legal Claim”
For you non military types, a Lt. Colonel busses tables in the senior Officer’s Club. He is in the stack of mid rank officers who must move up or move out. IOW, get promoted or get “released”. I suspect he was on his way out, and wanted to make a name for himself to buff up his resume in DC.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Brother should be Exiled & Deported to Ukraine,
where they can live out their days enjoying the WAR They created.
And take warmonger John Bolton with them.
Vindman is/was a self-righteous, self-centered, pompous fool who greatly exaggerates his role in foreign affairs or the WH hierarchy. He was after all a junior Lieutenant Colonel whose Army responsibilities do not rise above those of a battalion commander, hardly a leader in world affairs or decision maker on national issues. His sense of loyalty to his ancestral country drove his hatred for how Trump dealt with Ukraine at the time, which was clearly political. Unfortunately, Vindman got 15 minutes of fame and unwittingly became a political tool used by those in congress whose unmitigated hatred for Trump topped all priorities. Now that he’s enjoyed the limelight he continues to seek more as he attempts to become relevant. Sad that he has brought discredit upon himself, the Army and the uniform that many of us have worn as well.
I thought the Lt Col’s actions verged on mutiny. Anything after that he should have expected. It’s time for him to move on. In reviewing his history, he seemed to have had an exceptional career but his reporting and accusations leading to the impeachment were highly questionable and bordered on mutiny. The military does not make policy but gives it’s input and then follows the orders given to them, if judged to be legal. It should never be partisan otherwise you wreck the chain of command and discipline. His proper action should have been to resign and then make the accusation. Just as the Marine Lt. Col who criticized Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal and then resigned when he was told to be quiet and forfeited his pension also. Frankly his actions in this regard bear great similarity to Gen. Billy Mitchel’s accusations against the Army and Navy for multiple instances of negligence after a Navy Dirigible crashed in a storm with multiple fatalities. Mitchel was right about the negligence but wrong about how he stated it. When found guilty in the court martial he promptly resigned. He was later vindicated by events and remains highly regarded for his vision and what it cost him.
I don’t think Lt Col Vindman will achieve that memory.
Vindman gives immigrants that proudly serve in the US military a bad name. His entire performance should have triggered a court martial. Disobeying direct orders. His concerns addressed to his superior were non existent and he was told to stand down. But he took his concerns to an IG, who investigated and told him nothing existed, so he took it to the Intelligence Community IG, who launched an investigation where he lacked jurisdiction. At the core, though, Vindeman launched, this all with nothing but hearsay.
The crime? The President of the United States contradicted the policy of the State Dept working group. That’s it. The President of the United States following the foreign policy he designed, ignoring the State Dept.
Would this have been today’s article if there had been a red wave? I doubt it.
VINDMAN is such a Fool and DEM STOOGE – hesat at the impeachment hearing in his dress military uniform and was a ELITE SNOB who hated Trump.
The only “damaging” part of Videman’s testimony was the mind reading.
He provided no facts that were not damaging to him.
He testified that he violated the espionage act, by sharing classified information with someone HE claimed had both a need to know and sufficient clearance. Vindmandoes not have the authority to decide who has a need to know – regardless, determinations regarding who has the need to know and sufficient clearance are not made by the person sharing the classified information.
I attended and gave classified briefings. Before doing so the FSO’s for my fascility and that of those I was briefing determined who was allowed to attend and what could be shared.
His position during the “impeachment” were highly partisan and unjustified. It was done out of pure political maliciousness. I have no sympathy for Vindman.
I also watched those hearings. Vindman came across as a jerk.