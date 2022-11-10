Washington’s Pandora’s Box: The Opening of the Hunter Biden Laptop Could Expose the Cottage Industry of Influence Peddling

Below is my column in Fox.com on the impact of the likely GOP takeover of the House on the Hunter Biden scandal. Hunter Biden’s laptop is Washington’s Pandora’s Box. Opening up that laptop to greater public scrutiny could expose our local cottage industry of influence peddling.
In the legend of Pandora’s box, the star-crossed Pandora releases a slew of evils upon the world. Notably, the only thing that she was able to trap in the box or jar was something that is likely to be at a premium in Washington this week: hope.
The likely Republican takeover of the House could yield a slew of investigations in the months to come. Washington is famous for managing scandals. Indeed, it is a virtual artform in the Beltway. However, there is one investigation that comes the closest to Pandora’s box for the Washington establishment. A serious investigation into the Hunter Biden scandal could put the political and media elite into an existential crisis.
Here are the “usual suspects” who could find themselves under a microscope for the first time as a result of a full investigation into Hunter Biden.
The Bidens
The Biden family has long been associated with influence peddling to the degree that they could add an access key to their family crest. While they may be more aggressive than most families, influence peddling has long been a cottage industry in Washington. For decades, I have written about this loophole in bribery laws. It is illegal to give a member of Congress or a president even $100 to gain influence. However, you can literally give millions to their spouses or children in the forms of windfall contracts or cozy jobs.
James Biden has been remarkably (even refreshingly) open about marketing his access to his brother. Former Americore executive Tom Pritchard and others allege the Biden openly referenced his access to his brother and his family name in his pitch for clients. James has faced a wide array of litigation over allegedly fraudulent activities as well as a personal loan acquired through Americore before it went into bankruptcy.
Hunter worked with his uncle but also branched off on his own in the family business. While his father recently emphasized that his son was a hopeless addict, that defense stands in glaring contradiction to the fact that he maintained a multimillion-dollar influence-peddling scheme. The question is why foreign figures (including some associated with foreign intelligence) rushed to him international money transfers and complex deals worth millions from Moscow to Kyiv to Beijing.
However, the Biden most concerned may be the president himself. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business entanglements despite numerous emails and pictures showing him meeting with Hunter associates. That includes at least 19 visits to the White House by Hunter’s partner, Eric Schwerin, alone between 2009 and 2015.
While emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop make repeated reference to his father as a possible recipient of funds derived from influence peddling. Indeed, in one email, Tony Bobulinski, then a business partner of Hunter, was instructed by Biden associate James Gilliar that the Bidens wanted to avoid such references: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u [sic] are face to face, I know u [sic] know that but they are paranoid.”
In discussing these deals, Joe Biden is referenced with code names such as “Celtic” or “the big guy.” In one, “the big guy” is discussed as possibly receiving a 10% cut on a deal with a Chinese energy firm. There are also references to Hunter paying off the bills of his father from shared accounts. From his board memberships to venture deals to legal fees to his art deals, Hunter Biden is a tour de force of alleged corrupt practices used in Washington. Indeed, while his skills as a painter and a lawyer have been questioned, Hunter’s remarkable skills at influence peddling could soon be the focus of Washington.
The Beltway Bandits
One of the things that most worries the establishment is that these emails threaten to pull the curtain away from the influence-peddling cottage industry. The emails contain an array of children connected to powerful Democratic and Republican leaders. For example, one of Hunter’s closest associates was John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz. Like Joe Biden, Kerry is also accused of falsely denying knowledge of his son’s business dealings. Even the late mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s nephew, Jim Bulger, was a business associate of Hunter Biden. The Bulgers were a powerful Democratic family in Massachusetts.
Surrounding these well-connected children are an array of insiders tied to the very top of the Democratic and Republican parties. An array of lawyers and political operatives quickly formed around the kinder of the powerful to cash in on these foreign dealings. An investigation of Hunter Biden could not spotlight his conduct without putting a floodlight on all of those who support the influence-peddling industry.
The Media
The media is the final group that could be collateral damage in any investigation. This influence peddling could not have occurred without the assurance that the media had the back of the Bidens. Imagine what the media would have done with even one of these deals with foreign political or influence figures if a Trump child was the recipient. The genius of the Biden influence peddling operation was to make the media an early and active participant. The media and social media companies almost universally buried the Hunter Biden scandal before the 2020 election. They became invested in the denial over two years of belittling or dismissing the story.
The disclosure of the corrupt practices linked to the Bidens will erode what little trust remains for the media. Figures like Bobulinski and the underlying emails were available to the media before the 2020 election. However, the media showed strikingly little interest in pursuing the facts of the influence peddling. Bobulinski and others will now presumably have a chance to be heard.
Obviously, other groups are also worried about what sunshine will expose in this scandal. That includes the FBI which appears to have scuttled or slowed early efforts to investigate the Biden dealings. It also includes Attorney General Merrick Garland, who steadfastly refused to appoint a special counsel despite overwhelming support for such an appointment.
There is of course a difference between opening Hunter’s laptop as opposed to Pandora’s Box: few in the Beltway expected to find hope within its sorted contents.
34 thoughts on “Washington’s Pandora’s Box: The Opening of the Hunter Biden Laptop Could Expose the Cottage Industry of Influence Peddling”
Hunter Biden’s laptop repair geek rats out FBI
There are plenty of establishment Republicans who do not want to open that box and will do all they can to prevent it. Romney (the snake) is implicated too, along with John Kerry, Paul Pelosi, Jr. and many others. Lots of ‘family grift’ going on in the Swamp. The uniparty protects its own. Just remember how many of them are good old friends of Joe Biden. They keep blaming Trump for the midterms being less than a big red wave, yet there were dick moves galore from McConnell, McCarthy and others –like Lindsay Graham’s federal abortion ban nonsense. Republican “McLeadership” ain’t exactly working “for” the will of the voters in case you hadn’t noticed. They are working “against Trump” every way they can. “Blame Trump” is their new mantra (lie). Don’t believe it. And don’t believe for one minute Republican “McLeadership” will allow an investigation exposing Biden family corruption. They’ll just say “it’s best for the country” that we not open that can of worms when what they mean is it is best for them in the Swamp.
So you’re saying Trump is completely blameless?
What about the MAGA nutties who ran on stupid for a Trump? They certainly helped didn’t they? Republicans didn’t get the midterms they wanted BECAUSE of Trump and his MAGA nutties.
“The likely Republican takeover of the House could yield a slew of investigations in the months to come.”
Sure, the last time around they launched at least a half dozen investigations into Benghazi and cost the taxpayers tens of millions and other than some “gotcha” clips these congressmen could play on FoxNews yelling at witnesses the hearings produced nothing. But one of the former chairmen of these failed hearings has a regular gig on FoxNews. They had no real scandals to investigate under Obama so they pretty much made them up.
An investigation into influence peddling in Washington would probably be a good thing – but an investigation into Hunter Biden is like “I am shocked, shocked there is gambling going on. Your winnings, Senator McConnell. Thank you.”
“They had no real scandals to investigate under Obama so they pretty much made them up.” Wrong. Plenty of Obama scandals, but they chose to not blow them up. They did a little show for the people, and per usual and never exposed the real scandal.
Plenty you say? Name three. Just three verifiable scandals.
Not that the general thrust of exposing the all too common influence peddling industry isn’t an interesting conundrum, it’s just that the most glaring example of it in history — the trump children — not being included on your list makes your overall post laughable, Jon.
Anonymous’ argument is that it is both sides corruption because there haven’t been any lawsuits against Trump and his allies???? We actually have a NY AG who had a platform of suing Trump before she was even elected? We have SWAT teams going after guys like Roger Stone, FBI Agents taking phones off of Republican Reps, police raids at Mar A Lago while Hunter’s case has been on the backburner for years.
I truly am sick of people like this Anonymous, Svelaz, Justice Holmes et al who will not acknowledge the criminality of Joe Boden and his “Family”. Once the recession hits, unemployment climbs, inflation burns and Biden hits the low 30s in approval we will see the media and the party turn on this crook and then Svelaz, Anonymous and the other fools will come out of the jungle and finally surrender like the last Japanese did long after WW II.
Trust me fools, Biden will fail, the media will turn (we saw a glimpse of this last week when all of a sudden the “fact checkers” appeared) and they will toss Biden away like the trash that he is.
Expose the cottage industry of influence peddling? Seriously?
When Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, she ran the Clinton Foundation which collected money from foreign governments, companies and private individuals. And do you know why she got away with?
BECAUSE THEY ALL DO IT. IT’S EXPECTED. IT’S COMMON.
Hunter’s laptop is just small potatoes and a clownish effort by the Biden’s to play the game. At most, It’s an embarrassment to the elite.
Is that a defense? Everybody does it. Thats like Russia where everyone wanted his piece of the action and there was no money left over to actually bring their military up to state-of-the-art or even close to that level in material and training and there was nothing apparently in their training for logistics. (Remember amateurs talk tactics and pros talk logistics) That 40 mile long traffic jam would have been annihilated by AAA suppression and a few A10 and F15 Strike fighters.
Maybe that “immunity thing” for politicians has run it’s course. Just finished reading Netanyahu’s autobiography and discovered that politicians in Israel have no immunity from prosecution. Of course then you can go overboard and a hostile “left wing Press” (sounds familiar) can hector the Attorney General to start investigations. Strangely Netanyahu pointed out that every investigation over the decades always involved Likud or their allies and not one was launched against Labor or it’s later iterations.
Seems to me there should be separate and independent corruptions task force that is permanent and focuses on congress , the executive , and Supreme Court and none others. A single law to establish the task force, bipartisan appointments and legal staff that is only hired for specific terms (5-10 years) and no extensions. They must then leave federal and state service for 10+ years after. (We don’t want performance affected by promises of lucrative appointments at the state and federal level)
Of course we could also let Twitter have access to all the records and charges just for transparencies sake. That alone might be sufficient.
Yes, investigations can expose the more than the people could dream what is really going on. The grift coming out of Ukraine into the pockets of Senators and Representatives is massive. Its not just Hunter with 10% for the Big Guy. Multiply that by 100’s of others getting theirs. That’s just the grift coming back to US politicians.
But investigations might expose “things”
Here in Iowa, a Dem incumbent Conceded yesterday, despite her falling just 2000 votes short. Well within the margin to ask for a state paid recount. She lost every county except the The County of the Capitol. Polk County, where she won by 26,000 votes. But the Democrat Party did not ask for that recount. To examine what happened in the Capital city is more scrutiny than the seat is worth. She lost every other county by 30 to 40+points. She would have to find more votes in Polk county, and she knew the cheat was already on in Polk County, so not interesting in exposing that.
A cottage industry patronized by nation states involving billions of dollars, and resulting in vast intrusion by foreign interlopers working to destroy our ability to resist.
What do you call that?
Then let the box be opened…I don’t care what rats go down with the ship – they’re still rats. It is just one of many side-shows in D.C. that cause politicians to ignore the citizens they’re supposed to serve.
Give me a break. Influence peddling amongst the political class? Just like Casablanca, I’m shocked, shocked there is influence peddling among our politicians.
Sure Joe helped his son. Along with about every other member of Congress, Governors, state legislators. Ad infinitum. The question I want answered is how many spies were shown secret and top secret documents by the orange beast formerly known as a president? And not just in his mary a logo fantasy land. How many times did he pull out documents in the White House to show off how “important” he is?
Sheeeeeeeeeeeeesh. Shocked, shocked there is gambling going on behind those closed doors.
OPEN THE BOX
Who are afraid of the truth…..the innocent?
Standby for the Lying Troll Svelaz to once again tell us SCOTUS ruled that influence peddling is legal.
Then Svelaz should fully support an investigation that proves everything the Biden family has/is doing is legal.
Olly, oh my how righty you are! I do fully support an investigation. I never said I didn’t. Can you say the same for the Trump family?
You have not been able to refute my claim that SCOTUS ruled influence peddling is legal. It certainly narrowed the definition of what corruption is. They did so because the government was applying the definition of corruption so broadly that it posed a serious conflict with the right to free speech. So by narrowing the definition of what the government can define as corruption they made it much, much easier to make influence peddling legal. Turley knows this and he’s only focusing on the Biden’s because that is the narrative that Fox News likes to peddle despite the fact that ALL politicians engage in the practice. Ironically Ted Cruz successfully argued that bribery is a form of free speech before the Supreme Court.
“The Court’s decision in FEC v. Ted Cruz for Senate is a boon to wealthy candidates. It strikes down an anti-bribery law that limited the amount of money candidates could raise after an election in order to repay loans they made to their own campaign.”
…”The idea is that, if already-elected officials can solicit donations to repay what is effectively their own personal debt, lobbyists and others seeking to influence lawmakers can put money directly into the elected official’s pocket — and campaign donations that personally enrich a lawmaker are particularly likely to lead to corrupt bargains. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) manufactured a case to try to overturn that $250,000 limit, and now, the Court has sided with him.”
https://www.vox.com/platform/amp/2022/5/16/23074957/supreme-court-ted-cruz-fec-bribery-campaign-finance-first-amendment-john-roberts-elena-kagan
Again thanks to SCOTUS even bribery in this form is legal.
Olly, not only will the troll Svelaz defend the indefensible he will do so with about 100 comments. Maybe 200.
In an earlier comment I expressed hope that 65% of Americans would vote for the country.
I was hopelessly optimistic.
Dems voted party over country (in PA, they elected a vegetable and a dead man!!!).
I have my doubts that the people who voted “D” in this election really care about integrity.
Even if there are hearings that expose rampant Biden corruption, the lefties will ignore them.
You poor snowflake, so precious and fragile. How about asking people what they think and respecting their opinion?
Yep, Fetterman had a stroke, Can you justify voting for Walker in GA? By his own admission, he should be a felon for paying for abortions. He has committed felonies against his family members.
Bob, paying for the abortions you love is not a crime! Crimes against his family? You mean like Warnock running over his own wife?
So a person like Bob thinks that Walker is brain damaged but Fetterman just had a stroke??? Arguing with a liberal is like trying to gather water with your hands.
We don’t need to open Hunter Biden’s laptop to learn about influence peddling. Trump and his family does it out in the open! Ivanka and China. Trump and his boys and Russia. Jared and the Saudis. You seem to have amnesia. Oh I know …..influence peddling is holy if Republicans do it.
Justice (????!!!), it is YOU who seem to have amnesia. Wealthy Trump created and owned multinational corporations years before he became president. Biden was a nobody before he got into politics (and lied and fabricated his credentials in order to get into politics).
Trump has a long history of grifting and scamming vendors. He’s also a cheater at heart with money AND his multiple wives. Trump’s kids have been doing what Hunter Biden has been doing too and it’s all perfectly legal. Trump has been relying on foreign banks to bankroll his real estate deals for years because American banks won’t lend him money.
Making deals with foreign firms is not illegal nor is making money. Turley loves to peddle this Hunter Biden “scandal” ad nauseam because he is pushing the narrative that the Biden’s “corruption” is somehow a crime or something nefarious desire the fact that the Trumps and nearly every politician in Washington has engaged on it. The sad fact is it’s legal and it’s common. Thanks to SCOTUS for whittling down anti-corruption and bribery laws because corrupt wealthy individuals successfully lobby SCOTUS to narrow the law as much as possible so they can continue to profit from the money they get from bribes and deals. So if you are upset about what Biden has been doing don’t blame him, blame the conservatives on SCOTUS.
Svelaz is alone in not just ignoring the Biden corruption but actually denying it exists. Imagine being so politically blind that you cannot see what is happening right in front of your eyes because you just don’t want to see it.
Svelaz: Apologizing in advance for interjecting here, and with any due respect, SCOTUS did NOT rule as you say. This is the danger of open blogs that can harbor personal opinions represented as law or fact.
SCOTUS, in McDonnell v. United States, merely said that the jury instructions in the trial against former governor McDonnell, expanded the definition of “official act” requisite to a finding of fraud, influence, Hobbs Act violation, etc. (McDonnell and wife had accepted >$175,000 in loans and gifts from one party). The Court struck the jury instruction.
Said the Court:
“To qualify as an “official act,” the public official must make a decision or take an action on that “question, matter, cause, suit, proceeding or controversy,” or agree to do so. That decision or action may include using his official position to exert pressure on another official to perform an “official act,” or to advise another official, knowing or intending that such advice will form the basis for an “official act” by another official. Setting up a meeting, talking to another official, or organizing an event (or agreeing to do so)—without more—does not fit that definition of “official act.”
As usual, it was the MEDIA that presented the decision as SCOTUS saying that ‘influence peddling was legal.’
Please stop getting your information from MEDIA. Go to the Court decision. Thanks anyway.
Homes, name one thing that a Trump kid did that is illegal. Now think of al the things that Hunter Biden did and then try commenting again. Here is a hint: If they are doing something in the open when the media hates them then it is probably legal whereas is Hunter is doing something in the shadows with a media that loves him it is probably illegal.
The fact that guys like Holmes will defend what the Bidens have done is why we have 53% of the voters in PA voting for a guy with medical mental issues who never held a job and can’t wear a suit properly against a heart surgeon. It is guys like Holmes that are ruining our country with their partisan selective outrage and ridiculous and short-sighted political outlook.
HullBobby,
I GOT IT! I GOT IT!
Biden-Fetterman 2024! Vote For Your Veggies!!
Hullbobby, what did Hunter Biden do that is illegal or criminal? Nobody has been able to articulate exactly what law or statute did he violate? Some say he failed to register as a foreign agent but that doesn’t apply to him. Others say he submitted a false claim on his background check paper work but those kinds of things are rarely enforced because prosecutors would have a hard time proving intent.
I can defend what the Biden’s have done because I can defend what he Trump’s have done. Both done things that are legal. Influence peddling is legal. Here’s a direct quote from Turley in an interview on Fox News,
“I mean, he was engaged in influence-peddling, perhaps one of the largest influence-pedaling schemes we’ve seen in Washington, which is considerably a long list of examples.
But influence-peddling can be done legally, but it is corrupt. It is perhaps the most damaging form of corruption in Washington. ”
He tacitly acknowledges that influence peddling is legal. He THINKS it’s corrupt, but that’s simply stating his personal opinion and not citing what the law says and that is the problem because he KNOWS the law on influence peddling makes it legal thanks to SCOTUS. Notice that he never mentions what laws or statutes the Biden’s are violating and he’s a law professor.
The biggest irony is that SCOTUS has continually eroded anti-corruption law in the name of free speech or limiting the government’s overreach by interpreting the definition of corruption so broadly. Turley doesn’t talk about that because it will undermine his carefully prepared narrative around the Biden “scandal”.
Wake up and DO the research or take the ‘Justice’ off your moniker… the research shows the Bidens make the Trumps look like little kids in the influence peddling game while the Bidens are Decades long Elders and money masters to the point of selling our national security……..
Holmes – You are funny!! You write words of rage and provide no logical or rational information. Let’s all go around just screaming like you
– Hunter and his boy The Big Guy! SINOHAWK James Biden And Chinese foreign nationals with his boy VP Joe! Hunter Drugs and his girl prostitutes… Obama and Clinton’s from middle middle class to $15Million dollar mansions….
Hey this is fun.
LOL…sure. Like the DOJ, FBI, NSA, CIA, IRS, DHS, etc aren’t 100% corrupt for Democrats
Just admit…DC is lawless for Democrats
Gov, that is why I call our new land Doublestandardstan. SWAT teams for thee, freedom for me.