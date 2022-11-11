Professor Luna Teaches Animal Liability at George Washington University

Yesterday, I co-taught my torts class with leading Luna Turley, Professor of Animal Welfare (PAW). Professor Luna has spent her life working on animal liability questions and taught both my day and evening classes on the common law rules governing dogs and other animals.

Luna worked through such concepts as animus revertendi (“habit of return”) and other distinctions used to distinguish domesticated and wild animals. She also offered an erudite defense of the “one-free-bite rule” in the application of strict liability to dogs.

As in past years, Professor Luna’s lecture was met with glowing reviews — leaving her co-teacher growling with jealousy.

