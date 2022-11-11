“Not Ruled by an All-Powerful Executive”: Federal Judge Declares Biden Loan Forgiveness Unconstitutional

We have previously discussed how the Administration stretched the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) to the breaking point as the basis for waiving roughly half a trillion dollars in debt owed to the public in college loans. Now, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas has issued an opinion declaring that President Joe Biden violated the Constitution in unilaterally forgiving the debt before the midterm election. Judge Pittman wrote “[i]n this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone.” It was former President Barack Obama who defied Congress with unilateral actions and declared that he would go it alone if needed because “I’ve got a pen, and I’ve got a phone.”
President Biden took the same course when it was clear that the loan forgiveness program would not pass Congress. Biden simply announced that he would forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 annually; those who received Pell grants could receive up to $20,000 in relief; couples can qualify despite a joint annual income of $250,000. No vote of Congress — just hundreds of billions of dollars written off by Biden, as if he is an American tsar.
Judge Pittman held that “it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved.”
I previously criticized the legal basis for the loan forgiveness program. The Biden Administration has largely counted on blocking anyone from getting to the merits by challenging the standing of anyone to sue over the giveaway. On the merits, the Biden Administration’s position is transparently opportunistic in my view.
As the acronym indicates, this short bill was designed for military personnel who often found themselves in arrears while serving abroad. It allows the Education Secretary to grant student loan relief during a war, military operation or national emergency. But nothing in the barely five-page act supports a sweeping and unprecedented waiver of billions of dollars in loans owed to the government.
Even for the military personnel intended to benefit from this program, the law only allowed waivers or modifications to guarantee that they were not “placed in a worse position financially in relation to that financial assistance because of their status as affected individuals.”
The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department will appeal the verdict. They could prevail on the appellate level but could likely face a skeptical Supreme Court. That could again create lasting and damaging precedent.
The Biden administration has racked up an impressive litany of losses in court, including many decisions finding that the administration has engaged in racial discrimination or simply exceeded Biden’s constitutional authority.
33 thoughts on ““Not Ruled by an All-Powerful Executive”: Federal Judge Declares Biden Loan Forgiveness Unconstitutional”
So why doesn’t the WH accept this thoughtful and correct decision?
Jonathan: You are applauding the decision by Judge Pittman to overturn Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Not unexpected since you apparently see your role as challenging ever decision by a Democratic president. And who is Judge Mark Pittman? You don’t mention he is a Trump appointee and selected by the conservative Federalist Society that chose all of Trump’s appointees. In fact Pittman is a former vice-president and founding member of the Forth Worth Chapter of of FS.
Trump selected his judicial appointees expecting them to rubber stamp all his decisions made with “pen and a phone”. So it is understandable Pittman would now rule that Biden somehow violated the Constitution. When Congress refused to provide funding for Trump’s “big beautiful wall” along the Texas border the Trumpster simply by-passed Congress with his “phone and a pen” by taking money from the Pentagon budget. Trump also used his phone to try get Georgia election officials to overturn the election–a violation of both state and federal law. And he used the phone to try to extort the president of Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. Trump got impeached for that action. Did you say Trump had exceeded his “constitutional authority” in any of those actions? Nope.
As an adherent of the originalist and textualist interpretation of the Constitution, and a Trump appointee, do you think Pittman would have overturned any of Trump’s actions in the cases cited above? For you and Pittman when Trump did it it was OK. When a Democratic president does it it must be constitutional overreach. It is quite apparent Pittman’s decision was political, one not based on the Constitution. We’ll have to see what the 5th Circuit does with the case. But students and former students saddled with loans they cannot repay, they will remember Judge Pittman’s decision and the GOP position when they vote in 2024. Talk about Republicans shooting themselves in the foot!
The ruling was the President can’t do this and the reasoning used was faulty. A very straightforward ruling. Trump will not be President again, and there was plenty to criticize, but judges that defend the Constitution will be a lasting legacy that he can rightly be proud to own.
When judges ruled some of Obama’s executive orders unconstitutional, Republicans cheered. Charles Krauthammer said, “Republicans will rue these actions by judges when they take the presidency.” He proved prophetic when judges ruled some of Trump’s executive orders unconstitutional. We should all cheer judges who try to put some kind of check on executive orders, no matter what the issue, and no matter what the party. Personally, I think the Supreme Court should reexamine the parameters and scope of executive orders and severely limit them to try to limit the ever-growing powers of the executive branch. While they’re at it, they should reexamine the powers of cabinets. For most of my life, Congress (the most direct representative body) has been abdicating its powers and surrendering them to anyone who will take the weight off them. Will this lead to delays from a “do nothing Congress”? Yes, and they will either resume their Constitutionally assigned role, or they will do nothing. I consider that a win-win either way.
Judge Pittman is such a credit to his profession and to Texas. So impressive. I tell ya, they raise ’em right in West Texas, especially Big Spring.
I’d love for Senator Sissy Schumer to travel to West Texas, stand on any street corner and badmouth “MAGAS” to passers-by. Oh my, that’d be so much fun to watch. Senator Sissy, most certainly, would return to D.C. on a gurney.
The irony of the MAGA “ire” is that MAGA-in-chief, Pres. Trump, bankrolled Chuck’s Senate campaign back in the day.
As they say, if it weren’t for the double standard, Democrats wouldn’t have any standards at all.
The debt is held by the students, first, and the institutions (e.g. government), second. The order is reversed if the latter lied or misrepresented the fitness of their product. thereby defrauding the students, then Biden doubles down to defraud the public.
Biden learned from George W. Bush’s “Preemption Doctrine” that violated Ronald Reagan’s torture treaty and overturned more than 200 years of American history.
Biden was overruled in mere months, more than 20 years later nobody has been held accountable for Bush’s law breaking and disloyalty to his Oath of Office.
And Obama is still celebrated for his signature breaches of civil and human rights. No justice. Only social justice.
Doesn’t the House of Representatives control the money? Generally only dictators try to do what Biden wants to do.
Unfortunately this gambit was the only thing that Biden has gotten right in 2 years. He played the young idiots like the unknowing fools that they are, got their votes while knowing it would get overturned.
Now the young idiots that voted for Democrats en masse will be the first to get laid off when the recession hits, will continue to pay 2-3 thousand a month for rent or remain in the basement of their parents houses, will be the least able to handle the high cost of everything and will still have to pay off their loans. THEY DESERVE IT for voting for this loser’s party.
If my comment seems harsh it is because I am sick and tired of Biden’s WH and DOJ playing vicious hardball and becoming the fascists they pretend to warn us about. SWAT teams after everyone on the right, ignoring crimes on the left. Now they are going after Musk after Twitter and Facebook basically through the last election to them.
Stooge, we know you can’t wait until ‘the recession hits’. But for now Unemployment is at record lows.
I’ve lost a lot of money over the last two years so I am not wishing for a recession, fool. But only fools like you would think things are going well right now and in the near future. But hey, Biden is your guy.
We met the long held technical definition of a recession, two consistent quarters of negative GDP, but this time, the Biden admin and MSM gaslighted the public again.
You have to look at it from a holistic approach and include the Labor Participation rate, the Home Household rate, CPI and a few others to get a real idea of how the economy is doing.
The last quarter was 2.6%. However, when you drill down into the data, it was the MIC that was driving that. Removing that outlier, and it was actually negative again.
A survey of CEOs of major companies, 98% said they were preparing for a recession. Note, Meta has announced it will lay off thousands.
That’s because people like me( boomers) retired in mass. We are the biggest generation that this country ever produced.
As long as the funds remain in the people’s coffers until the legal process has been exhausted, that’s all that matters.
Sounds to me like we are slowly relearning the constitution. Hope it stands all the way through. I won’t place all the blame on Biden. He is just parroting Obama as you mentioned. Obama was a little more restrained and I can’t say that about Biden. Joe “if he had a brain-alluding to the Wizard of Oz” Biden might think about getting some more divergent opinions before he uses the “Pen”. Most of the time on major problems or threat analysis you have “best case”, “worst case”, and “middle case”. He might consider using that more often and he might suffer less defeats that result, as the professor said, in damaging defeats and precedent. Trump had a tendency to not learn from reverses and Biden seems no better.
The two best attorneys I ever worked with had the same mindset and always had their best, middle and worst case scenarios worked out and with all their responses ready for each scenario. Fascinating to watch them work
He might consider using that more often and he might suffer less defeats that result,
We all see these as a loss. But Democrats know their supporters are stupid. So while the courts strike this down, Democrats running for office will look their voters in the eye and tell them Democrats in office are responsible for loan relief, even though it never happened. Biden does this almost every time he speaks. Makes claims that are total lies….but Dem voters still believe. Hell, dem voters elected a cognitively damaged man to the senate, and a dead man to the House. McCarthy is so spineless, I’m betting he’ll let the dead man vote in the House for two years.
A large clarification that people tend to ignore. The $125,000 income level applies to either 2020 or 2021. if you earned less then $125,000 in either of those years, you qualify for firgiveness. If I made $500,000 in 2019, 2020 and 2022, but only $120,000 in 2021, guess what? I qualify for loan forgiveness.
Monument sees it straight!
Vote buying by the Democrats….thumbing their nose at the Constitution….and getting away with it.
Now…if the Republicans do it right….they can use the power of the Constitution to put a permanent brand on the Democrats collective Foreheads!
Use the Congressional Power that the Democrats did…. but do so to put right the misconduct of the Democrats and do so using the Law, Constitution, and Congressional Tools, Rules, and public opinion.
Steve Bannon had one word: “Suckas”
Bannon adds: “$1 trillion vote buying scam for dead-beat woke college grads where the burden falls on hard working American taxpayers to actually pay the debt …ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Federal Judge”
Surprise! Joe Biden lied to you. He could not care less because he got what he wanted. Two days after the election a judge stops it. How is it all you “suckas” keep falling for Democrat okee doke?
RE:”Two days after the election a judge stops it…”Suckas”?!?!? With two years to go under a Republican House majority after the holiday intermission. The fat lady may yet sing “Gotterdammerung” in November 2 years hence.;
Let me guess. Lawrence Tribe of eviction moratorium fame advised Joe that the loan forgiveness, would pass muster. ( I don’t have any first- hand knowledge, but it fits the pattern).
Don’t know why a student loan, which was taken on with full knowledge of repayment implications, would be any different than any other loan. Why should the taxpayers relieve a student of a debt? Because the student got a useless degree?
BIDEN ADMIN. listened to the Left Wing Socialist, such Warren and Sanders. His Left Wing Radical Lawyers who keep providing Radical advise and continue to lose in the courts Lose Again and will lose on appeal all the way to the Surpreme COurt, if they are foolish enough to try it. They have to go via Federal Courts which all follow the law and not making it up, believe they have to go thru the 5th Circuit, Louisana then to the Supreme Court. Biden should have worked with Congress, the DEMS has control and worked out something legal and now they will STRIKE OUT???
This was a cynical ploy.
The judge ruled against Brandon after the election.
After at least some of the beneficiaries gratefully voted D.
Brandon got the benefit of his illegal action.
All the rest is incidental.
My thoughts exactly monument. Why did he wait??
I think there is a significant risk that this decision may be overruled, not on substantive but on procedural grounds, namely standing.
The Judge found standing because (1) the APA notice and comment period was not provided, and (2) this deprived plaintiffs of the right to comment in favour of expanding to them eligibility for debt forgiveness or greater debt forgiveness . One of them had a commercial student loan that is not eligible and the other had a federal loan but not a Pell grant and so was eligible for $10k but not $20k.
The Judge assumed, for purposes of analysing the standing question, that the notice and comment period requirement applied, so the defendants were deprived of the right to comment. But then in his analysis he went on to conclude that it did not apply, because the program was issued under the Heroes Act and that Act provides for the requirement to be waived by the Secretary, which he did. He then analysed whether, as a substantive matter, the Heroes Act authorised the program in these circumstances and concluded that it did not, invoking the major questions doctrine. He then vacated the program.
So to find standing the Judge made an assumption that he later showed was unwarranted. Having found standing in this way he then found that the program exceeded the executive’s authority.
The standing analysis may not survive, even in the 5th Circuit.
The standing question is different in the case brought by the states that is now before the 8th Circuit.
It would have been interesting to see Professor Turley’s view of this issue.
@Daniel: Very well reasoned and articulated comments. Sadly, such adjectives cannot apply to a certain set of the regular commenters here. However, when they do, it should rightly be pointed out and celebrated. Even if one were to disagree (not that I do), you have clearly studied on the matter — selah, perhaps? — before voicing your opinion.
Well done!
You have won 13,675,894 Interwweb Points!!
Thank you, Hickdead. I hope I am wrong, since in my view the program is plainly unauthorised and thus unconstitutional. Unfortunately, current standing doctrine makes it difficult to get to the substance. I think the 8th Circuit case is a better bet.
Standing is a court created doctrine. It is not in the constitution.
Courts can change standing doctrine on their own.
Your example and many others recently – as well as TX SB8’s efforts to game standing point out that current standing doctrine is flawed.
Standing should never prevent a controversy from being decided by the courts.
Its First purpose is to attempt to ensure that the parties in the controversy are those most suited to argue their side.
Its second is to prevent frivolous challenges by those not really involved.
Regardless if there is an obvious controversey and obvious harm it most ALWAYS be possible for someone to seek redress.
John Say, much of what you wrote is correct, but it is unlikely the doctrine will be changed any time soon. Until it is changed, it is effectively how the court limits itself to Article III cases and controversies. If there were a branch of Congress willing to stand up for itself, the standing issue would be resolved in this matter, since I believe the court has held that each branch of Congress has standing to challenge unauthorised action by the executive in areas within the authority of Congress.
RE:” Why did he wait??” I doubt the good old ‘not wanting to influence the outcome of an election gambit. Having not waited, his decision could then be deemed biased and prejudicial by the opposition.
Yes after the election.
Several other “promises” are coming to slap voters in the face.
The strategic oil reserve will no longer be used to depress fuel price rises. Mark the date on the fuel charts as the incline steepens.
Diesel fuel supplies are down to less than 20 days.
Mississippi river level is at historical lows, throttling fall grain exports.
The Rail Strike Biden ‘FIXED’, was only a promise Biden got from the unions to not strike until after the elections. At least two unions have already rejected new contract offers.
Now we are staring at a triple storm.
Diesel fuel shortages are emanate.freezing Democrats in the homes in the the very blue North East. Rationing at Diesel pumps on the interstates, reducing the delivery of goods by truck
River, Rail, trucks. All in danger of massive reductions in tons moved. ALL by intentional actions taken by the Democrat Administration.