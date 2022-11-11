“Giddy” as All Get Out? The Winners and Losers in a Shift in Control of Congress

Below is my column in the New York Post on why the self-described “giddy” White House might want to consider the impact of a loss of one or both houses of Congress. While many are still debating who will prevail in contested districts or states, the shift in power could produce its own “winners and losers.” Indeed, the President may find himself as giddy as all get out if he loses control of the House and possibly the Senate.
Here is the column:
The midterm elections proved captivating as one followed races district by district throughout the night. The true winners and losers, however, go beyond the individual officeholders.
Legally, there are both individuals and institutions that could see significant changes with the new division of power in Washington. While the White House was reportedly “giddy and gleeful” with the results, Democrats likely lost the House and could still lose the Senate.
Despite the rivaling predictions of red waves and blue walls, the night showed what was always abundantly clear: We are still a deeply divided country. Congress will reflect that division in terms of power distribution — and that may be a good thing.
WINNERS
Constitutionalism: The last two years have seen frontal assaults on constitutional values ranging from separation of powers to free speech. Democrats applauded, for example, as President Joe Biden unilaterally waived roughly $500 billion in loans owed to the American people. While courts repeatedly found Biden to have violated the Constitution, Congress remained conspicuously silent even as it joined the president in declaring Republicans threats to the Constitution.
In an August New York Times column, “The Constitution Is Broken and Should Not Be Reclaimed,” law professors Ryan D. Doerfler of Harvard and Samuel Moyn of Yale called for our founding charter to be “radically altered” to “reclaim America from constitutionalism.” It’s safe to say voters effectively reclaimed constitutionalism from such extremist voices.
Once again, voters preferred divided government with a Congress willing and able to challenge a president rather than remain a pure pedestrian in the exercise of governance. There’s now a moving part in Congress that’s been dormant for two years. As those institutional gears engage, checks and balances will again force greater accountability and exposure in the constitutional system.
The Supreme Court: For two years, the left has targeted the nation’s highest court with calls for packing it. Polls have long showed this movement was contained almost entirely within the far left. Yet attacking the court and its justices was an article of faith for many Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who called for raw court packing. While the attacks are likely to continue, the shift in Congress will put an end to such radical proposals.
LOSERS
The media: Outlets, in framing the election, consistently echoed Democrats’ narratives — yet failed to deliver them victory. The media now face the prospect of inquiries that could further erode voter trust. Congressional investigations will likely drill down on the Hunter Biden influence-peddling scandal. The media played an active role in burying that scandal and will face questions of how they could turn a blind eye to globe-spanning corruption that involved millions of dollars from foreign political and intelligence figures. They may also see an investigation into backchannels political and government officials used to enlist surrogates in the media and social media for censorship.
The Bidens: The election’s biggest loser could be the Biden family. After successfully avoiding any media or congressional scrutiny of their alleged influence peddling, time is up for the Bidens. Despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s refusal to appoint a special counsel, they will face investigations launched with the full authority of the Oversight Committee. Garland will also confront demands to show the same aggressive prosecution of contempt of Congress when Biden associates are the subject of such referrals.
All this will add to whatever emerges from Delaware in the long-standing investigation of tax and other allegations against Hunter Biden. With the midterms over, the Justice Department will no longer be bound to avoid filings that might influence the election. Hunter could easily find himself under indictment as Congress ramps up a broad investigation into his foreign dealings.
There is one group that could be included on lists of both winners and losers: moderates. President Donald Trump pushed candidates that struggled or failed with voters who viewed them as too extreme. For moderates in the Democratic Party, the flipping of long-blue districts and other close races are evidence of a shift in independents and groups like Hispanics away from far-left policies.
The problem is that so few true moderates remain in Congress. The result is that while the country remains moderate, Congress will again not reflect that broad center.
The next two years will be anything but predictable. James Madison believed that if you want good government, “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.” If that’s true, the good news is there will be no shortage of ambition in the days ahead. But before the White House gets too “giddy” after losing one or both houses of Congress, it should contemplate the prospect of a house of Congress with very different ambitions from those of the president.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
27 thoughts on ““Giddy” as All Get Out? The Winners and Losers in a Shift in Control of Congress”
Among The Losers: Election Deniers
Had the great ‘red wave’ materialized as even mainstream media predicted, Trumpers would’ve seized on that as proof that 2020 was ‘rigged’. However the midterm results strongly confirm that Democrats have far more support than Deniers imagined.
Biden/Fetterman 2024. It’s a no-brainer!
Biden, Fetterman 2024. Vote For Your Veggies!
Biden has been gloating as he recklessly accuses Republicans of being “threats to our democracy.” Yet here we are again, election results still pending, inexplicably still being counted. Dems are attempting to “normalize” this nonsense because it benefits them. We know full well that if the Democrat was leading in any one of these races ‘still being counted,’ there would be no slow-walking. The delay is happening for one and only one reason: they are stealing the elections…again.
No one should trust the Democrat party, or Joe Biden’s “word as a Biden.” Not one word of what they say can be trusted. They flatout lie and intentionally deceive voters in service to their own power. They are undermining trust in our elections. They are the threats to our democracy. They are the fascists.
A quote comes to mind, doesn’t it? It speaks to the intentional destabilization of our democracy by Joe Biden’s Democrat party: “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.”
Not only is it NOT “inexplicable” that votes are still being counted, it’s entirely normal. It happens every election.
If you’ve never volunteered as an election judge who helps your local BoE with mail-in ballots, do it, and learn why it takes a while.
End mail-in ballots. Save our democracy!
Glad to know that you can’t be bothered to volunteer as an election judge who helps your local BoE with mail-in ballots.
Glad to know that you are so against mail-in voting that you’ll even exclude our armed forces serving overseas.
I am FOR saving our democracy by not undermining faith and trust in the integrity of our elections.
Mail-in ballots are not Absentee ballots.
It is not “entirely normal.”
Name a single election where it didn’t occur.
Have any water pipes burst yet in Maricopa County?
Nevada election livestream cameras went dark for over 8 hours overnight. Huh. Not to worry, we are assured they investigated what happened and will work to prevent it happening again.
Someone suggested they must have the same type of security cameras used in Epstein’s jail cell and Pelosi’s San Francisco mansion.
Name a single election where Democrat fraud did not occur.
Also this re AZ….How in the hell can 1/5 of vote tabulating machines in the biggest county in the state stop working on Election Day?
Democrat cheating is normal to you, weird. Well, I guess that makes sense for someone who hates this country.
We don’t know yet who will control the House and Senate. Turley admits this but then pretends otherwise. His column is premature.
Counting, we are told, will go into next week. It’s not a republic. We couldn’t keep it. Just as the Dems intended.
I was noticing, during televised election results, the incredible graphic depicting red vs. blue states. The OVERWHELMING majority of states in the entire nation are RED (with heavily-populated blue states controlling both coasts). GEOGRAPHICALLY-speaking, red states dominate about 80+ percent of our country’s real estate (I’m guessing). Visually, it is stunning.
I don’t think our founding fathers (who allocated two senators per state, irrespective of population- but representatives by population) could have anticipated how one party/ideology could seductively and beguilingly garner such control.
We need those red states to make more babies–more champagne, more cigars, more cozy nights for the holidays!
Lin – what’s needed is election DAY not election week or month, one vote, one American citizen, no mail in and photo ID Just like (of all people) the French.
Good to know that you don’t want US Armed Forces overseas to vote by mail. How very Republican of you.
I read this today:
France, with a population of 67+ million, much bigger than any state in the American republic, votes via paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes. No absentee voting. No early voting. Election workers hand count the votes in a matter of hours and report out results.
We’re still waiting for results from small states like Arizona, where, for example, the candidate seeking the governorship is the person in charge of the election, apparently to be trusted with votes tallied with machines that won’t read ballots printed with exhausted toner cartridges.
We’re a third world country, folks. (Austin A. on Facebook)
And yes, there would still be mail-in voting available for servicemembers deployed outside of CONUS.
You might want to consider the purple maps and cartograms here:
http://www-personal.umich.edu/~mejn/election/2016/
Lin,
Also of note, all those “fly over states,” is where the ponderousness of the food is grown or raised.
Even in my state, with the exception of a few counties with major cities, the rest is red. Where the food is grown or raised.
In some cases, that is also where the major power plants are too.
Lin,
You might find this interesting.
“The reality is nobody could have helped the Michigan and Pennsylvania republican candidates win. The ballots to assure Democrat victories were gathered before election day in both those states.
There is a big difference between “votes” and “ballots.” The Republicans focused on winning votes; the Democrats focused on gathering ballots. The ballots won.”
“In those states like PA, Mich and Wisc, Republicans need to switch from electioneering to win votes, to electioneering to gather ballots. Everything needs to change QUICKLY, and the RNC needs a fully organized, technologically assisted, geospatial digital outreach collection and assembly organization team in place by Easter 2023.”
From this:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/11/10/lauren-boebert-wins-colorado-cd-03-also-arizona-and-nevada-solid-gop-wins-delays-are-media-anti-trump-narrative-engineering-efforts/
What a stupid argument. Votes are marked on ballots. You count votes by reading them off ballots, either electronically or by hand.
Trump is running again, ya’ll know that right?
The constitution remains alive and functioning. I would suggest a closer following of it’s tenets. The constitution does work and has worked for any party that puts in the leg work to utilize it. The rules are there so utilize them. Those that complain about the constitution are usually too lazy to really learn it and use it. I would say both sides need to periodically relearn that truth. And usually the thing that holds the unsatisfied back is not a constitutional question but the lack of general support for their point of view. Although I am a moderate conservative republican, I will vote at times for democrats who do a good job. I also realize that no party has all the answers and never did.
We had a civil war once but it was not about the constitution, it was about slavery. We needed the union and the constitution intact in order to rid the country of slavery and it serves us well as we continue to build on that.
I agree with several of your losers but I would add another and that is Trump. I would not weep a single tear if he left hand in hand with the Bidens. He held back the Republicans in many ways, took money out of the system for his 2024 campaign, and made too much of it about him. Desantis will ascend and Trump needs to get out of the way. Desantis sold competence more than anything.
Geriatric leadership is another loser. Trump, Pelosi, Biden, Mitch McConnell, Hoyer all need to exit. They add nothing anymore except power clutching and they need to leave and let the younger crowd fight it out. They are the future.
The media also magnifies the radicals and bestows power on them that they really do not have.
Should be interesting but I’m not sure how much fun there will be.
It does seem the giddiness is more for show than anything, as was the talk of a red wave.