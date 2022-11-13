Erin Go Britain? Ireland Considers Enacting a Bill Criminalizing the Possession of Hateful Material

We recently discussed a troubling conviction in Great Britain of a man for his “toxic ideology.” Now Ireland appears ready to replicate that case a thousand fold. The proposed Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 would criminalize the possession of material deemed hateful. It is a full frontal assault on speech and associational rights. The law would allow for sweeping authoritarian measures in defining opposing viewpoints hateful. Ireland appears to be picking up the cudgel of speech criminalization from Britain, an abusive power once used against the Irish.
The law is a free speech nightmare. Even before addressing the crime of possession of harmful material, the law would “provide for an offence of condoning, denying or grossly trivialising genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes against peace.” The crime of condoning, denying or grossly trivailising” criminal conduct would make most autocrats blush. The lack of any meaningful definition invites arbitrary enforcement. The law expressly states the intent to combat “forms and expressions of racism and xenophobia by means of criminal law.”
What is so striking about the law is how utterly unapologetic it is in the use of criminal law to curtail not just free speech but free thought. It allows for the prosecution of citizens for “preparing or possessing material likely to incite violence or hatred against persons on account of their protected characteristics.” That could sweep deeply into not just political but literary expression.
The interest of the Irish in assuming such authoritarian measures is chilling given their own history under British rule, including violent crackdowns on nonviolent protests like “Bloody Sunday.” Free speech is now in a free fall in Great Britain and Ireland appears eager to follow suit.
The decline of free speech in the United Kingdom has long been a concern for free speech advocates (here and here and here and here and here and here and here and here). Once you start as a government to criminalize speech, you end up on a slippery slope of censorship. What constitutes hate speech or “malicious communications” remains a highly subjective matter and we have seen a steady expansion of prohibited terms and words and gestures. That now includes criminalizing “toxic ideologies.”
Under this pernicious law, a judge can order the search of a home based solely on a police officer’s sworn statement that he or she has “reasonable” grounds to believe illegal material may be present in a person’s home.
Again, the embrace of such laws by the Irish is crushingly ironic. Frank Ryan, who fought against the treaty, spoke for many radicals in declaring “as long as we have fists and boots, there will be no free speech for traitors.” Those anti-Treaty forces rejected the views of free speech that long defined Western nations. Now, Ireland is declaring “no free speech for haters” and assumes the authority to define who are haters and who are not.
The Irish people struggled for generations for equality and freedom. To now pick up the mantle of suppressing viewpoints is to make of mockery of the long struggle.
14 thoughts on “Erin Go Britain? Ireland Considers Enacting a Bill Criminalizing the Possession of Hateful Material”
“Hate speech” is the secular version of “blasphemy.” Opinions that insult God has become: opinions that insult the mob.
Both camps of censorship have a common root: Fear of dissent. And a common desire: To punish that dissent.
There are assaults all over Western culture on the individual’s mind. The romp toward censorship is the political expression of that assault.
“Parents of high school students can make a difference by encouraging their children to choose a university that advocates and fosters free speech environments. Last week I saw a video of Ben Shapiro speaking before a crowd of a few thousand students in a large auditorium at Texas A&M regarding topics considered controversial in today’s political climate. Not a single interruption occurred at the event other than applause. Shapiro announced a Q&A would follow at the beginning of his remarks and eventually would take all comers. He asked that those who were critical of his remarks be given advantage in the cue. This is what constructive education looks like. These engagements enrich. So help your child choose a post-secondary educational experience wisely. When consumers start taking their purchases elsewhere, the administrators will change or suffer extinction.”
Apparently the proposed legislation could result in charges against pro-life supporters or the prosecution of clergy, for example.
Ireland would return to the age of book burning or banning books. Speaking out against a government policy or questioning the science would be criminalized.
Disinformation or hate speech is subjective with no actual definition. Two thoughts on speech, first ‘one man’s junk is another man’s treasure’, substitute speech for junk. Justice Stewart on the definition of pornography, ‘I don’t know what pornography is, but I’ll know it when I see it.’
The job of government is to protect not to censor.
Democracy dies in darkness. Darkness falls when speech is censored.
I referred to German criminal code § 130 StGB which was amended Oct 20 this year.
The reason were ‘treaty violation proceedings’ brought by the EU commission against Germany.
Ireland is part of the western world’s “democracies” along with the others that I feel no need to name. The Irish example may be the most blatant, but they all have important people who think along similar lines. This would also include New Zealand and Australia. This is what the left in America wants to emulate. They see censorship by our betters as a good thing for the planet. Now we in America have woken up to election results that show our country is probably not that far behind this thinking.
A similar law was recently adopted by Germany (without any public or parliamentary discussion) hidden in a bigger set of unrelated laws. The “excuse” given was it is just something that the EU “mandates” and “doesn’t really mean anything”. I assume all EU countries will have this law soon.
Do we have any empirical evidence that one’s words have injured a rational person on this planet? What is the excuse for this extraordinary police action?
What in God’s name has happened to the people of the West?
public education and anti-depressants
This is where the state begins to compel speech by forcing people to say things that aren’t true. It is a form of mind control implemented by those who are currently in control. They cannot conceive of a moment when their thoughts and words might come under the microscope for judgement. Canada has already done this and I’m sure Australia and NZ are doing the same. Remember Solzhenitsyn’s “Live not by Lies” essay and you won’t lose your way.