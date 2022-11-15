Swalwell’s Opposition to Parental Rights is Wrong Legally, Medically, and Politically

Below is my column in Fox.com on the Swalwell attack on parents seeking a greater voice in the education of their children. We discussed the tweet earlier and how it makes a curious argument based on legal and medical standards for clients and patients.
Here is the column:
The fault lines for the 2024 elections are already taking shape with the two parties in diametrically opposed positions and there is no greater divide than over parental rights. That stark difference was no more evident than in a tweet from Rep. Eric Swalwell who mocked the notion of parents making major decisions in the education of their children.
The California Democrat insisted that it is akin to “putting patients in charge of their own surgeries? Clients in charge of their own trials?” Swalwell declared: “Please tell me what I’m missing here … This is so stupid.”
What Rep. Swalwell, a lawyer, is missing is called informed consent.
Since he asked for assistance, let’s deal with each in turn.
Patients and medical consent
American torts have long required consent in medical torts. Indeed, what Swalwell seemed to suggest would be battery for doctors to make the key decisions over surgical goals or purposes. Indeed, even when doctors secured consent to operate on one ear, it was still considered battery when they decided in the operation to address the other ear in the best interests of the patient. Mohr v. Williams (Minn. 1905).
In Canterbury v. Spence the court rejected claims that a physician can make key decisions given “the patient’s right of self-determination.” Thus, doctors in the United States do have to secure the consent of patients in what they intend to do in surgeries or other medical procedures. (There are narrow exceptions such things as “substituted consent” or emergencies that do not apply here).
Ironically, California has one of the strongest patient-based consent rules. As the California Supreme Court stated in Cobbs v. Grant (1972): “Unlimited discretion in the physician is irreconcilable with the basic right of the patient to make the ultimate informed decision regarding the course of treatment to which he knowledgeably consents to be subjected.”
While obviously a patient cannot direct an operation itself, the doctor is expected to explain and secure the consent of the patient in what a surgery will attempt and how it will be accomplished. That is precisely what parents are demanding in looking at the subjects and books being taught in school. Moreover, that is precisely the role of school boards, which has historically exercised concurrent authority over the schools with the teachers hired under the school board-approved budgets.
Clients and legal consent
Swalwell is also wrong in suggesting that clients are not in charge of their own trials. Not only must attorneys secure the consent of their clients on what will be argued in trial, but they can be removed by their clients for failure to adequately represent their interests. It would be malpractice for a lawyer to tell a client, as suggested by Swalwell, that they do not control the major decisions in their own cases.
Ironically, the informed consent under defined in the Model Rules of Professional Conduct as the “agreement by a person to a proposed course of conduct after the lawyer has communicated adequate information and explanation about the material risks of and reasonably available alternatives to the proposed course of conduct”).
Obviously, lawyers must follow their own ethical and professional judgment in trials, and tactical choices are generally left up to the lawyers. However, the main objectives of the trial remain for the client to “knowingly and voluntarily assume” Metrick v. Chatz (Ill. App. Ct. 1994).
Much like the claim of parents, clients demand the right to reject a plan for trial and the arguments or means to be used at trial. This right of consent is ongoing and can be exercised at any point in the litigation.
Informed consent
Of course, the key to informed consent is that parents are given the information needed to secure their consent. School districts have been resisting such disclosures and pushing back on parental opposition to major curriculum or policy decisions.
What is most striking about Swalwell’s reference to patients and clients is that they, under his educational approach, have far more voice in a wart removal or a parking ticket challenge than the education of their children. If anything, his analogies support the call for greater parental knowledge and consent.
In other words, “what is missing here” is that Rep. Swalwell’s interpretation could constitute both medical and legal malpractice. It may also constitute political malpractice as both parties now careen toward the 2024 elections.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro professor of public interest law at George Washington University and a practicing criminal defense attorney. He is a Fox News contributor.
15 thoughts on “Swalwell’s Opposition to Parental Rights is Wrong Legally, Medically, and Politically”
Here’s the question: Is there something wrong with this guy or the people who elected him?
Swalwell has a point that Turley is not getting. The basic argument that a parent has a right to choose how their children are educated what they should be educated of is not wrong. HOWEVER…that does not change the fact that not every parent is going to be the smartest or is going to be best suited to determine that. Swelwells’s statement about “patients being put in charge of their own surgeries” is about deferring the expertise of a surgery to the patient rather than the surgeon. In education it would be the equivalent of a parent insisting that their idea of education is insisting 2+2=5 because the teacher is teaching their kid that 2+2=4.
Parent’s have a right to educate their children or choose how they are educated. That is not and should not be in dispute. However parent’s ARE limited in what THEY know vs what teachers who know MORE than what their parent’s can teach their children. It’s just a conflict of interest and the easy solution is for parent’s to either teach their kids entirely (homeschooling) or send them to a school where they will still be taught more than what they can themselves.
Parental rights is important when it comes to education however when it comes to medical decisions regarding THEIR children suddenly it’s NOT their right because others’s don’t approve of their decision, for example treatments medical care for gender dysphoria. Those sacred parental rights vanish because they are “sexualizing” their children or “mutilating” their children. This goes to show that conservatives love parental rights until other parent’s do things THEY don’t like and proceed to dictate how OTHER parents should be doing with THEIR children and demand the STATE get involved. The hypocrisy couldn’t be more clear.
If you are for parental rights, go all the way. Respect parental rights to decide what they decide what is best for their children medically as well as educationally. Don’t start making exceptions because you don’t like how they decide certain things that other parent’s are perfectly able to NOT decide for THEIR children.
If parent’s want to educate their children a certain way they should be able to, but that should also involve how they decide on medical decisions involving gender dysphoria too.
It’s good you think conservatives should not “dictate” how “OTHER parents should be doing with THEIR children and demand the STATE get involved.” Now, please share that sentiment to help guide your fellow progressives the same.
Government by “experts” remains the mantra of progressives and gets ever more perverse. It is hoped Swalwell speaks for but a very few of his ilk. God forbid he speaks for most.
Only Pelosi and the Democrats would allow a member to sit on the INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE after it was discovered that he had been had by a CHINESE SPY. Swalwell should shut up and just thank his lucky stars that he is allowed to sit in Congress. He really is one ugly man… and I don’t mean his looks.
Let us not forget that Swallwell was ‘dumb’ enough to enable, to allow, a Chinese communist spy into his office operations — for which he suffered extremely little consequence. That illustrates an incredibly low threshhold, even for members of Congress who have committee assignments granting them access to our nation’s secrets~
Would you let this person baby-sit your kids?
Similar to the Dick Nixon question: ‘would you buy a used car from this man?’
I would love the opportunity to debate Swalwell on the constitutionality of the federal govt spending even $1 on education….at any level. Thus as a member of the House of Representative he has no voice
People would be well to note, Education has done nothing but go downhill since LBJ in his Great Society program promised to make education in the US, the best in the world. ( sadly, the last time that could be claimed)
Staying on to West Point is again threatening to “separate” cadets refusing to submit to a shot that does not stop the contraction, or spread of covid.
Democrats ALWAYS look for ways to strip people of their natural freedoms, in order to control and create dependency. Democrat policies are antithetical to a free population. That is why they are so kean on censorship.
I try not to resort to name calling, but this guy is an idiot. Sorry, I realized that’s an insults to idiots.
Sure you do
Swalwell was educated but obviously never enlightened. He reinforces this almost every time he speaks or writes. Does he even deserve a reply. He is so pathetic that I would never even contemplate wasting my time with a Heckler’s Veto (which I never endorse anyway).
With what he writes one wonders if he ever proofread it and did he really do any legal research to back up his statements. Obviously the school systems answer to the voters and they have a right to direct the school board (with their votes and comments at school board meetings) and the Board then directs the teaching. It seems that some school boards were not transparent about what they were doing and very well hid some things that should not have been hidden and then tired to squelch speech (there is that free speech thing again) at the subsequent board meetings. And as I wrote in previous columns here, squelching free speech tends to provoke anger, hostility and sometimes violence. Better to just answer the questions honestly.
Democrats are going down the path of totalitarianism, so it’s no surprise that Swalwell would demand strict obedience to…grade-school teachers, of all people, probably the least intellectual and most sheep-like of citizens. In addition to Turley’s spot-on argument, we can add the fact that most doctors and lawyers usually offer options to their patients and clients. It’s rarely a case of “my way or the highway.” Teachers are workers, and their union is strong thanks to decades of money shuffling between the unions and the Democratic party election campaigns. But that hardly qualifies them as “experts” on kids, especially when they’ve opted for drag shows, racial bullying, and gender grooming. And forget the argument that they may have a degree in education so they’re somehow credentialed. You can stick that credential right next to those degrees in gender studies and feminist studies. Laughable.
This is a much bigger issue that has been kept under the radar for years. This is another CA politican who should not be in office.
sound familiar?
Various studies have shown that Nazi propaganda in the years after 1933—a period when the party was in total control of state institutions, the media and many societal organizations—had a strong and long-lasting effect on the collective perceptions, attitudes and behavior of the German people.
Again…
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Cal.) saying something like “Please tell me what I’m missing here” is a rhetorical fishing question. From Swalwell’s point of view he’s not missing a thing, he’s projecting that those he opposed are missing something. Swalwell has shown us repeatedly that he’s going to toe the progressive line and attack anyone that opposes it with anything his pea brain can muster, even if it’s absurd on its face, and the ignorant progressive sheeple will swallow it hook, line and sinker. Swalwell is basically a political hack trying to incite the opposition to see if he can catch them in some sort of “gotcha”.