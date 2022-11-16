This morning, Res Ipsa passed the 64,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and share our traffic data to give you an idea of the current profile of readers around the world. We do not have a running data page so these periodic postings allow our community to see the traffic profile of our blog. So let’s get at it.
As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank Kristin Oren who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.
We have continued to post significantly higher traffic numbers for each month this year. This year is on track to blow away every prior year in our traffic numbers.
So here is our current profile:
As of this morning, we have over 20,911 posts and over 1,217,000 comments. We are at over 353,000 Twitter followers. We have roughly 7,000 people who signed up for alerts by emails.
In the last month, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:
- United States
2. Canada
3. United Kingdom
4. Australia
5. Japan
6. Germany
7. “Unknown region”
8. Netherlands
9. Mexico
10. France
The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:
- MSNBC Legal Analyst Declares Trump Could Be Charged With Manslaughter
- MSNBC Meltdown: “Our Children will be Arrested and Conceivably Killed” if the GOP Wins Midterm Elections
4 thoughts on “Res Ipsa Hits 64,000,000”
Congratulations, all. We sure are grateful for you. 😊
The Owners of this Country are really making it ‘delusional’ these Days – aren’t They.
– Thank God – There is air to carry our Voices here.
Thank You; Kristin, Darren, and Jonathan We all appreciate the tireless work you do to let Speech Live Freely
Everything
✯✯✯✯✯
Dear Jonathan,
I would like to know if media moguls are protected by the first amendment (freedom of the press). Arre they immune to prosecution of treason?
“unknown region”? Lol
Would that be the deep ocean, or outer space?
Sorry, it struck me funny this morning.