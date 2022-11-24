Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. We started the day with our annual Turley Turkey Bowl — running over 50 years of unbroken tradition. I am cooking our usual two turkeys: one on the grill being smoked and one in the oven.
Our Turkey bowl always features the Bears against Washington. I proudly coach the Bears. Unfortunately, this year went like much of the regular season. Washington won 6-0. However, the game was not without its controversies.
For example, Chicago put the ball under a baby and his mother walked to the end zone — a textbook NFL move. To our utter disgust and shock, Washington showed no concern for this innocent infant as they ran down the mother and touched them both out. It was like watching dingos at work on Australian outback. There is no decency left in sports. Both teams ultimately retired to an over-flowing table of donuts, hot chocolate, and other culinary delights.
Today are making our usual array of smoked and regular turkeys with an apple corn bread stuffing. We also have fresh-made cranberry, gravy, baked spinach, Waldorf salad, mashed potatoes, and other dishes. We also have an assortment of freshly made pies, including my favorite pumpkin pie.
So best wishes for a wonderful holiday from my family to your family. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!
And thank you, Professor Turley and Darren. I know defending freedom can be a lonely battle on today’s campuses, which makes your efforts all the more appreciated.
It’s Tanks Giving like when we gave the tanks to Churchill and he said Tanks! To Roosevelt
Yes, Professor, we are thankful to you for putting together this marketplace of ideas and comments which, despite the few, is one of the best. I wish you had been teaching at GWLaw when I was there in the late 1950’s, but better late than never.
Well done professor. A wonderful tradition celebrating how thankful we are.
You forgot to give thanks to God Almighty.
Blessings to all
Abraham Lincoln’s Thanksgiving Proclamation
I do therefore invite my fellow citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings, they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty Hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity and Union.
In testimony whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the United States to be affixed.
Done at the City of Washington, this Third day of October, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, and of the Independence of the United States the Eighty-eighth.
By the President: Abraham Lincoln
https://www.nps.gov/liho/learn/historyculture/lincoln-and-thanksgiving.htm
I would imagine that Jonathan Turley and I are of the same generation. Maintaining traditions is becoming less and less important with each successive generation, and its up to us old-timers (sorry, Jonathan!) to insist that they survive intact.
BTW, the Norman Rockwell art is a classic, and I love that it is included. Critics may decry that it doesn’t show a “blended” family or some other such nonsense, but it was painted by Rockwell as a depiction of his OWN family — not as a representative example of 1940s America generally.
Happy Thanksgiving Jonathan!
I will wait patiently here while my turkey burns for all the Turley haters to tell us why what he wrote is unfair, pro-Putin, whatever they usually say. Go ahead, I’m waiting…
We’ve handed off the baton to our daughter this year. It’s great! All the food, none of the cleanup.
