Reefer Madness: Demand for Illegal Pot Soars in California Due to High Taxes

It appears that illegal pot growers are giving thanks this holiday for California lawmakers who legalized pot only to fuel demand for illegal cannabis due to massive taxes. It is the same problem that I wrote about in New York’s program in an earlier Wall Street Journal column. Politicians continue to pile on taxes as if they have no impact on pricing and demand. It just seems like free money if you ignore every economic metric and principle. Even with a recent recognition that they have killed their own market, California lawmakers are being criticized for offering too little too late in terms of tax relief.
Sgt. James Roy of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is quoted in Fox News as saying that “The illegal industry is competing with the legal industry and essentially putting them out of business.”
Why? As with bathtub gin after Prohibition, few people would prefer bootlegged products rather than the safer lawful alternatives. The only reason is economics — and the refusal of the California lawmakers to recognize basic rules of supply and demand. Not only is pot cheaper due to the massive taxes imposed on lawful businesses, but it is also being sent to the East Coast where similar price differentials are also fueling the illegal trade.
Despite being a relatively new industry, state and city officials imposed thick layers of regulations, charges, and taxes on the budding businesses. Some estimates put the taxes at 70 percent of current costs.
Even with a recent recognition that lawmakers strangled the industry, a temporary tax cut is not expected to be enough to make lawful businesses competitive. There remain a host of other taxes, required regulatory obligations, and even bars on claiming certain expenses used by other businesses. The result, according to one study, is that “the effective tax rate on marijuana in California ranges from $42 to $92 per ounce, depending on the jurisdiction, compared to an estimated wholesale production cost of $35 per ounce.”
So you have a high demand product that has been strangled out of the legal market by politicians who cannot resist adding their own taxes and demands on these nascent businesses. The result is a bonanza for illegal cannabis growers. The alternative was to show a modicum of restraint and allow this industry and market to stabilize and grow. It would then might produce greater revenue even with lower taxes. That, however, requires the one thing that is seemingly beyond our current political environment: restraint.
10 thoughts on “Reefer Madness: Demand for Illegal Pot Soars in California Due to High Taxes”
In 1860, following two very vicious and deadly wars between Britain and China over the opium trade that China wanted to end, Britain secured as a condition of peace in the Convention of Peking an agreement that China would tax the imported British opium and use the money for the poor and those harmed by opium. The result was a disaster. The added tax drove the cost of opium so high that local entrepreneurs entered the business and produced their own. By 1898, The Times of London reported that an estimated 70 percent of Chinese adult males used opium. Queen Victoria formed a Royal Commission to look into this to stave off global criticism. The Commission reported back that the moderate use of opium in Asia was akin to the moderate use of gin in London. Does this sound familiar to folks in California?
Ignored also is the fact that growing pot is not environmentally friendly. The process requires enormous quantities of water. Great idea for the water starved, severely drought-stricken Southwest.
We warned folks about that…..the government starts demanding their share of the loot….exactly like the Mafia used to with its protection rackets….and at some point people will start up a business that profits from the over-taxing……just like the Mafia did by getting into the cigarette smuggling from North Carolina to New York City…..moving Truckloads at a time for years.
So long as government can extort a revenue stream it will be happy and let the illegal operators prosper.
But watch what happens when it realizes how much money they are missing because of the illegal operations.
Another good example….Gas Taxes in North Carolina are higher than in South Carolina…..such that we cross the Stateliness and buy cheaper gasoline and diesel fuel and go back across the line and burn that cheaper fuel.
Except that is not legal versus illegal….but the effect is the same….South Carolina gas stations and the South Carolina government benefit at the expense of North Carolina’s tax scheme.
Reminds me of the huge sign I recall seeing years ago near Chicago just before you enter Cook County from Lake County: “Buy Everything Now Before You face the Cook County Taxes”.
“.the government starts demanding their share of the loot….exactly like the Mafia used to with its protection rackets….and at some point people will start up a business that profits from the over-taxing……just like the Mafia “
Shortly, we will have another Eric Garner incident. Instead of being killed for selling illegal cigarettes, it will be for selling boot-legged marihuana.
Milton Friedman said the true cost of government is the cost of all the taxes plus the cost of complying with all of the regulations. The illegal trade cuts both 100%. The legal trade provides the illegal trade cover in that the product itself has been legalized. It could not have worked out better for the illegal trade if they wrote the tax and regulations laws for themselves.
Government greed would not allow simply legalizing the product and collecting the tax revenues.
“The alternative was to show a modicum of restraint and allow this industry and market to stabilize and grow. It would then might produce greater revenue even with lower taxes.”
To those who like government intervention: Look at what the government is doing. It is the cause of criminality and the increased use of pot.
We all had a good laugh at the Reefer Madness movie back in the early 60’s when it was still confined to the ghetto. None of us could have ever imagined it would be sold in stores. We were promised flying cars😄
Interestingly, it is only California that is taxing the marijuana business. There is not one single IRS office in the entire “Emerald Triangle” (Mendocino, Humboldt and Trinity Counties). The IRS is essentially ignoring this revenue source. I can only assume that it’s a lot easier to audit average wage earners than rural marijuana operations. The IRS is known to focus on easy targets, the middle and working classes, simply because they can pick-up revenue faster and easier than going after the rich and the operators of elusive and complex business, but the entire argument for marijuana legalization was that it would produce a stream of lucrative tax revenue for all levels of government. So we’re left with the ill effects (stoned drivers, employees and students), but have reaped none of the promised benefits, at least at the federal, inter-state commerce level.