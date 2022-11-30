Washington Goes to War Against Twitter and Free Speech

Below is my column this week on the campaign to coerce Elon Musk to restore the censorship system at Twitter. The campaign against Twitter now involves the full allied forces of the anti-free speech movement: the government, corporations, Democratic politicians, the media, and, of course, celebrities. However, it is an alliance that has proven overwhelming in the past but this unstoppable force has met an immovable object in Musk. It is total war in the beltway but Musk has yet to fully deploy his greatest weapon: free speech.
Washington this week is in full wartime footing. No, it’s not over the Russian invasion of Ukraine or North Korean missiles or even Chinese expansionism. It is about Twitter and the threat of Elon Musk to restore free speech protections to social media.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has emerged as the bellicose general rallying others to the “censor or die” pressure campaign against Twitter.
The problem is that citizens are flocking to Twitter and signing up in record numbers. They want more, not less, free speech. The over two million new sign-ups per day represent a 66% increase over the same period last year, according to figures released by Musk.
A reporter this week was so alarmed that she asked the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the concern that millions are still signing up at Twitter and demanded to know who is “keeping an eye on this” for possible federal action.
Unable to convince users to embrace censorship, Clinton and others are pressuring corporations and foreign governments to deter Musk from restoring free speech. Since users are embracing the new Twitter, the campaign has focused on preventing them from signing up by removing the app from the Apple and Google stores. In the meantime, Apple is joining the boycott by withholding advertising revenue to coerce Musk to reverse his free-speech pledge.
Musk, however, is sitting on the ultimate weapon to bring this war to an end: free speech itself. However, it will require more than rhetorical recriminations like Musk asking why Apple executives “hate free speech in America?”
The fact is that these media and political figures are becoming more and more alarmed as Musk threatens to release files on the past censorship of stories like the Hunter Biden laptop.
Musk has reason to wonder why Apple CEO Tim Cook would join this anti-free speech campaign. The reason is as obvious as it is craven. These boycotts are not about corporations or shareholders. If anything, they are more likely to diminish profits. It is about the executives themselves. Many are allies of figures like Clinton. Others are yielding to these demands to avoid being attacked or tagged by the left.
Cook is betting that, while the public wants more free speech, enough will also want Apple watches. Moreover, Apple has acquired the market power of a true monopoly. It does not have a serious competitor and, as shown with such attacks on sites like Parler, it can literally strangle the life out of competing or disfavored products.
The real question is why the political, business, and media establishment is ramping up this campaign. The answer is power. With President Biden and Democratic senators supporting investigations, the message could not be clearer: proceed at your own peril. That message was brought home by Politico’s Sam Stein when he warned Musk that it is “[a]lways risky to attack members of congress. Especially risky with Dems assured of Senate power.”
For years, Democratic politicians and their allies have exercised an enormous degree of control over political discourse through allies in the media and social media.
The problem is that censorship only works if it is complete. If there are alternative sources for information, free speech is like water . . . it finds a way out. That is why Democratic members pressured cable carriers to drop Fox News, the most popular cable news network on television. (For the record, I appear as a Fox News legal analyst). Having an echo chamber on every other news channel means little if alternative views or stories are just a click away.
The same is true for print media. With the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post, and a few other newspapers, the effort to kill stories like the Hunter Biden laptop could not be completely successful. The truth found a way out and now the same outlets that peddled the false “Russian disinformation” claim are admitting that the laptop is authentic.
The threat is an even greater on social media, the area of greatest success for those seeking to control political discourse. If Musk carries through on his pledge, the public will have a free speech alternative and they are already speaking loudly by signing up with the company in record numbers. Despite a creepy Facebook advertising campaign to convince the public to embrace censorship, it has not worked.
The public is not buying. They are buying Free Twitter.
So, the only way to regain control is to prevent people from getting the app or threaten to force Twitter into insolvency. The problem is Musk, an eccentric billionaire who is not easy to intimidate.
Musk now stands against a massive alliance of governments, corporations, celebrities, and politicians. He has only the public and free speech on his side.
He needs to use both.
Musk cannot remain on defense and just take political and economic hits. The campaign is growing because the risk is growing for these various interests.
The way to end this is simple: release everything related to the company’s massive censorship operation. This is an effort to force Musk not only to resume censorship but to protect the censors. So, open the files. Allow the public to see not just communications on censorship (including subjects beyond Hunter Biden) but how Twitter may have used verification, throttling, algorithms, or other methods to control speech. The company does not have to release codes or potentially damaging information to reveal the back channel communications, deliberations, and targeting choices.
By embracing total transparency, Musk can force Apple and other companies to face the ugly realities of censorship. The anti-free speech alliance has declared total war on Twitter. It is time for Twitter to get into this fight and realize that free speech is not just its guiding principle but its greatest weapon.
When Musk threatened to restore free speech protections, Hillary Clinton and others went public to “Cry ‘Havoc!’ and let slip the dogs of war.”
So be it.
The Musk purchase has forced people to pick sides in this fight for free speech. However, Musk can leave the dogs at home and just unleash the truth.
“Musk now stands against a massive alliance of governments, corporations, celebrities, and politicians.”
The same cabal that did everything it could to destroy Trump – and still is. They will do whatever it takes to preserve the rotting corpse of the failed bureaucratic welfare state because it is the source of Democrat power. The rotting corpse is filled with Democrat operatives who masquerade as “experts” because someone paid six figures for them to get pieces of paper from indoctrination factories that used to be universities. It’s an illegitimate system begun by the smug racist Woodrow Wilson with the “living Constitution”.
The experiment in empowering all of these experts that has created the unmanageable, unaccountable, failing bureaucratic welfare state has been a complete and utter catastrophic disaster for humanity, the human spirit, liberty, etc.
But it’s the source of the authoritarian regime’s illegitimate power and they will do whatever they must to preserve it.
Musk, like Trump, must be destroyed.
…”Clinton and others are pressuring corporations and foreign governments to deter Musk from restoring free speech. … the campaign has focused on preventing them from signing up by removing the app from the Apple and Google stores. … Apple is joining the boycott by withholding advertising revenue” …
Agreed that this is an Ops to squelch “Control of Speech” (Control Narratives). But also see this method to divert attention away from the fact that Apple, Google, and Governments, don’t have the money to pay “advertising revenue” and are cutting back to lessen exposure. The proof is the Laying Off En Masses by the Corporations. the coming Crash of Wall Street (Inflation Impacts), and Governmental/Fed Bailout Spending*. And we haven’t seen the “Financial Shock-&-Awe” event yet to come.
The current Crypto FTX House of Cards distraction is just a misty-droplet of Scams (Crypto Players), we haven’t even seen the “Financial Shock-&-Awe” event about to come “When the Music Stops – Margin Call 2023”.
Elon, is not only saving “Free Speech”, He is saving “Twitter”[.] By taking the Company Private and making it more efficient (reducing the Employee Payroll fat), he will have avoided Twitter being dragged-down with the rest of the Stock Market Listings when the Crash arrives. So this is just common sense “Good Positioning” for survival.
Unlike Apple and Google whom are leveraged by their Stock Listings.
On récolte ce que l’on sème (What goes around comes around),
The Democratic California Technocrats will have a Taste of their own Medicine.
Bully for Elon Musk, Hillary Clinton’s “White-House-of-Cards” will fall.
* Fed’s Emergency Repo Loan Program
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2022/10/the-feds-trading-scandal-broadens-into-a-scandal-with-the-mega-banks-it-regulates/
* Fed’s Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF)
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2020/06/the-fed-just-pulled-off-another-backdoor-bailout-of-wall-street/
The Music Stops – Margin Call 2011
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOYi4NzxlhE
“It’s just money. It’s made up” – Margin Call 2011
Dear Prof Turley,
Techno Monopoly Wars. .. would be a good name for a modern digital Rock & Roll band.
While I’m [still] a fan of Elon, it shouldn’t be left to an ‘eccentric billionaire’ who now controls over 70% of the ‘social media’ market (aka ‘free speech’ market place) to ‘open the files’ on matters of important public interest. They should already be open. By law.
Double Ditto Apple. “US antitrust law is essentially competition law. The term “antitrust” refers to the colossal trusts which were set up in the US in the late 1800s to control entire markets for petroleum, transport, banking, rail and other industry sectors.”
More importantly, in the case of ‘The Laptop’, monopolistic private control over the levers of ‘free speech’ created the opportunity for the government itself to ‘censor by surrogate’ (h/t). That’s clearly what the government did .. . if that means anything.
The poor, pitiful the Jan. 6. ‘coup’ pales in comparison: ‘a notable, sudden and unlawful seizure of power from [or by] a government:’
*During an interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Zuckerberg admitted the FBI approached Facebook warning the platform about “Russian propaganda” ahead of the bombshell Hunter Biden story. The platform manipulated algorithms to suppress the story from circulating, which Zuckerberg defended due to FBI warnings.
This post is absolutely OUTSTANDING!!!
Bravo Jonathan.
BRAVO!!!!
It’s great to see Jonathan Turley pull off the gloves and go bare knuckles!
Again, BRAVO!!!
Musk is going where Julian Assange has gone before him. Let’s hope it works out better for Elon. And now, after watching him rot in detention for 12 years, the NYTimes is finally calling for charges to be dropped against Assange. What a despicable, cowardly media we have in the US — only when they’re getting too close to being exposed themselves will they come to the aid of a fellow journalist.
This massive alliance of government, corporations and NGOs all pushing for censorship is hiding behind minorities, using them as human shields, to justify their undemocratic campaign against free speech. “Just protecting minorities from hate speech” is their rally cry, but it’s a cynical ploy to grab power. This is the beginning of tyranny, and the Democratic party is leading the charge. Pity all the delusional dupes who voted for Democrats this year.
if Twitter “releases everything,” it will be the end of Twitter.
Not only will it likely be subject to a suit by its stockholders, but it will also show hackers how the sausage is made, enabling them to fine tune their craft.
As a result, the site will be become unusable and advertisers will pull out, not for political reasons but because the ads will no longer have value.
Terrible idea.
Fact Check:
When Elon Musk purchased the Company, He took it “Private” , The Liability He owes attention to are his Funding Partners.
There are no Wall Street “stockholders” as you muse.
Twitter will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and its shares will no longer trade on public markets as of Nov. 8, according to a securities filing. In September, Twitter’s shareholders approved the company’s sale to Mr. Musk and agreed to sell their stock to him for $54.20 a share.Oct 28, 2022
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/28/technology/twitter-changes.html
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/what-happens-to-twitter-stock-now-going-private-rcna54531
Fact check: private companies have shareholders, too. Twitter’s board owes fiduciary duties to minority shareholders. Elon Musk does not own 100% of Twitter.
And Those would be his “Funding Partners” , you original post inferred that the Company is Still Listed on the Markets.
You might ought to read Fact Check’s comment again. He states that Musk is beholding to his partners. They’re not partners because they are opposed to free speech, including release of the previous management’s shenanigans.
>”The Liability He owes attention to are his Funding Partners.”
And the myriad government anti trust regulations hammered out over the past couple hundred years (see also 1st Amendment) .. . not to mention Truth, Justice and the American way. .
More calls for secrecy coming from the left.
Can the left survive without censorship and force?
People instinctively know when they are being lied to and oppressed. The joy people are now feeling that Twitter is breaking down the wall of the oppressors is the same joy East Germans felt when the Berlin wall was torn down.
The real threat here is the potential exposure of the FBI’s “merry-go-round,” a process used since the days of J. Edgar to damage opponents. Here’s how it works. A Bureau case agent wants to tap a line but doesn’t have the legal probable cause to do so. Enter a friendly reporter who earns tidbits from her FBI contact by helping out now and then. The agent seeds a fake story that the reporter dutifully publishes, citing “reliable sources” that so and so is doing such and such. Bingo! The story, in turn, causes already on-the-payroll FBI informants to want to jump on the bandwagon so they come forward to tell the same story that they read in the reporter’s copy hoping to get paid by the agent. Using this “evidence” from an established informant with proven credibility in the past, along with the newspaper report, the agent goes to court and finds a judge to issue the wiretap warrant. The rest is history. Musk likely is sitting on a goldmine of such phony collaboration that no doubt will end the careers of some agents and reporters. Look for him to be Roger Stoned one of these days by an FBI SWAT team looking to protect the company. Back in J. Edgar’s days, the Bureau did this to besmirch civil rights leaders like MLK. Now, it’s political opponents. What’s next?
Even lefties love Twitter.
Look at Milano – a pretty but remarkably stupid B actress who publicly left Twitter while selling her Tesla and buying a VW.
After being schooled on VW’s Nazi origins, slave labor history, and the Dieselgate fleecing of its own customers, she returned to Twitter.
(By the way, showing that VW hasn’t changed that much since the bad old days, it too has withdrawn advertising from Twitter to “reassess”.)
So we have a coalition of the stupid and the evil trying to destroy Musk.
Guys, up to us to support free speech. Do your bit and sign up for Twitter.
IF WHAT MR TURLEY WRITES IS TRUE THEN, IN MY OPINION, ALL FREE THINKING PEOPLE SHOULD EXPRESS THEIR OUTRAGE AT THESE
LEFT WING IDIOTS. ALL AMERICANS SHOULD HAVE AND DO HAVE THE RIGHT TO EXPRESS THEIR OPINIONS REGARDLESS WHETHER OTHERS DO NOT AGREE.
It is mostly not true.
Source?
the voice in his head
Interesting times. What is the legal implication of Musk’s censorship disclosure? I assume he’s got a team of lawyers telling him not to do it because of the potential of more lawsuits? Twitter isn’t granted immunity just because Elon now owns it.
Biden, who said his administration might “investigate” Musk as a threat to national security, wants to add “F” to Musk’s first name so it will be “Felon.”
Unfortunately the headline is inaccurate. It should read “Democrats, Liberals, and Progressives go to War Against Twitter and Free Speech”. Until we acknowledge the truth, we can’t fix the problem.
The headline got it right – Democrats, Liberals an Progressives (redundant, they’re all the same), ARE Washington!
Unfortunately, I would bet that all of those records and files were deleted and wiped with Bleachbit, as Hillary did with her files, before the previous Twitter employees left the building.
Sprec frei or forever hold your piece. I.e your gun.