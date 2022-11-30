“Welcome Consequences”: Hogan Lovells Fires Partner for Voicing Her Views on the Dobbs Decision

In a column in the Wall Street Journal, Robin Keller, a partner at Hogan Lovells, wrote about being fired from the firm after a distinguished career of 44 years. Keller was not fired for intermingling funds or violating confidentiality of clients. She was fired because she exercised free speech in an internal meeting on the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. After Keller expressed her support for the opinion and concern about higher rates of abortions in the black community, a participant complained that she could not breathe and others called her a racist. She was later suspended and reportedly fired.
What is striking about this controversy is that there is not a great deal of disagreement on what was said at the meeting. Take Above the Law, which Keller references in her column. The site has become one of the most vocal anti-free speech sites on the Internet. It recently even defended the virtual elimination of conservative and libertarian faculty at universities as commendable.
In a column entitled “White Counsel At Biglaw Firm Spreads ‘Inappropriate And Offensive’ Theories About Abortion, Gets Suspended,” Kathryn Rubino celebrated the “welcome consequences” for people who share dissenting or unpopular views on such subjects. Rubino expressed disbelief that “a white partner who attended HoLove’s women’s meeting felt it appropriate to chime in with her support of the Dobbs decision.”
Lawyers at the firm demanded the firing of Keller and said that they were “traumatized” by having to hear someone defend the decision on a call to allow people to discuss the decision.
Let’s repeat that again . . . these are lawyers who were traumatized because a colleague expressed a dissenting view of abortion, a view held by millions of other Americans as well as many judges and justices. It is a view that has been expressed widely in the media, including by African-American and female commentators.
I can understand how such arguments can insult or enrage others. Pro-life lawyers can also be deeply offended on the other side by pro-choice arguments. Abortion is an area that has torn apart this country for generations. The addition of race only magnifies the passion and anger in such discussions. However, this is an area that raises difficult constitutional, social, racial, economic, and gender issues.
Yet, rather than engage Keller on why they believe that she is wrong, these lawyers asked her to leave the call and then pushed for her to be fired for expressing her views. As we have seen on college campuses, it has become commonplace to seek to silence others rather than to engage them in such debates.
As Keller wrote, “I was invited to participate in what was billed as a ‘safe space’ for women at the firm to discuss the decision. It might have been a safe space for some, but it wasn’t safe for me.”
She recounts how “Three weeks later I received a letter stating that the firm had concluded that my reference to comments labeling black abortion rates genocide was a violation of the antiharassment policy.”
The firm adopted the usual “we support free speech but …” rationalization:
“Firm leaders promptly reached out to the firm community to express their regret about the pain and upset that this has caused our community. We appreciate that this was brought to our attention and we are treating this matter seriously. While we encourage members of our community to engage in frank, candid discussion, we expect all discussion in our place of work, or in settings sponsored by the firm, to uphold our values of inclusivity, respect for diverse members of our community, and non-discrimination.”
We have seen corporations joining a campaign targeting Twitter over the plan of Elon Musk to restore free speech protections on the site. However, this is a law firm yielding to demands to silence a colleague for expressing a dissenting view on Dobbs and the impact of abortion in an internal meeting on the decision. To state opposing views in a forum on the case is now considered harmful and harassing — and a basis for termination.
That is certainly a “consequence” but it is hardly “welcomed” if you have a modicum of concern for free speech values. Private firms and companies are obviously given a wider leeway in the limitation of free speech rights. As I have previously written, workers do not have a legal right to protest or display political symbols in the workplace.
For years, anti-free-speech figures have dismissed objections to social media censorship by stressing that the First Amendment applies only to the government, not private companies. The distinction was always a dishonest effort to evade the implications of speech controls, whether implemented by the government or corporations. The First Amendment was never the exclusive definition of free speech. Free speech is viewed by many of us as a human right; the First Amendment only deals with one source for limiting it. Free speech can be undermined by private corporations as well as government agencies.
Yet, we have seen reporters and lawyers rally to the cause of censorship or speech controls in recent years. It is the subject of my recent publication in the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy. The article entitled “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States.”
That alarming trend is no more evident than lawyers saying that they “cannot breathe” in the presence of the exercise of free speech.
18 thoughts on ““Welcome Consequences”: Hogan Lovells Fires Partner for Voicing Her Views on the Dobbs Decision”
Regardless of credentials, the only thing progressive about progressives is stupidity.
Lawyers were (are) offended by the expression of opposing views. How do they function as lawyers in court? Obviously the offended should be considered as incompetent if they are unable to put forth a reasoned counter argument.
Thought “herd immunity” is such an appealing place to live. It’s so easy to not have to think for yourself while being protected from criticism by your overlords who have the weapons to attack anyone who tries to rock the boat with facts.
RE:”That alarming trend is no more evident than lawyers saying that they “cannot breathe” in the presence of the exercise of free speech.” They, and others of their ilk, are examples of the putrid effluent from the liberal woke cesspools of schools of law. One may expect that such philosophies and practices will continue to assure the Destitution of the Untied States of Aremica.
Yesterday it was Univerities that intentionally have staff that religously indoctrinate students with ONLY the leftist propaganda. Today we see the results. A law firm set up a phone/video conference for the firms employees (lawyers) to discuss Dobbs. We see the results of the Universities actions. Lawyers suffering physical distress, because they have NEVER had to defend their LEGAL perspective on any subject. They are so used to talking only to people of the same political perspective, they melt when even a single idea in opposition is VOICED.
People, these are discussions in the theoretical, not policy enforced against the masses.
Maybe companies that are opposed to the First Amendment or Fourth Amendment (computer/internet companies) should be banned from lobbying Congress and state legislatures? Corporations supporting foreign values shouldn’t be writing laws.
Corporate lobbyists are playing a governing role in most government legislation and many (if not most) corporations oppose First and Fourth Amendment freedoms. Although I disagree with the opinion of the person fired, it’s still Freedom of Speech. The censoring and firing is far more despotic.
These types of corporations support foreign style authoritarianism, including censorship. Why should they be allowed to write legislation in our government? This concept is less radical than the logic behind the “Citizens United” ruling.
What Hogan Lovells did was pure unadulterated persecution.
PERSECUTE
Merriam-Webster: To harass or punish in a manner designed to injure, grieve, or afflict specifically : to cause to suffer because of belief.
Cambridge: To treat someone unfairly or cruelly over a long period of time because of their race, religion, or political beliefs, or to annoy someone by refusing to leave them alone.
Oxford: Subject (someone) to hostility and ill-treatment, especially because of their race or political or religious beliefs.
MacMillion: To treat someone extremely badly, or to refuse them equal rights, especially because of their race, religion, or political beliefs.
Robin Keller should find a way to sue Hogan Lovells for everything they’ve got.
I think that the person that “could not breath” should have her name revealed so we can all know who to never talk to and firms will know who not to hire in the future.
Words are violence…say the people that support actual riots, attacking Justices, bombing right to life centers and other “non-violent” actions.
This is life in Doublestandardstan in the year 1984.
should have her name revealed so we can all know who to never talk to and firms will know who not to hire in the future.
There are lots of law firms. If I were using this firm, I would find a new one, and ask for a refund, for incompetent representation. Even if I were a leftist, I wouldn’t want to be represented by a firm that cannot even discuss a SCOTUS decision, without having to fire a long term lawyer.
I did have some input into hiring Agronomy staff, and recruited out of MizzU. That ended when the students took over the University and the Adults refused to adult. The Placement coordinator talked to me personally trying to “explain” why the students desires are so important. I said i require competence, not woke. We haven’t hired a grad since. MizzU has never come to us to explain how they have resumed control of the University.
This scares the daylights out of me. So happy I left the profession in time to enjoy another one. As someone who grew up during the hottest days of the Cold War, it would have been inconceivable for such a thing to happen in America at that time. We are toast.
This is truly sad. The country appears to be on the path to real authoritarianism, not thee faux brand bandied about the last few years..
I hope they rushed all those emergency cases who “couldn’t breath” to the hospital. I mean, if it’s a real disorder, it should be treated, right?
I wish Turley would have reported what, if anything, the fired lawyer intends to do. Seems to me that she may have grounds to sue the firm for wrongful termination, age discrimination (44 years with the company suggests she is 65 or older), and possible other claims. Chances are she has filed something and the company is just contemplating how much it should settle the case for. They would rather sell their conscience than try to defend it.
I used to believe that 65% of the country had brains.
It is obvious that I was wildly optimistic.
It seems that a majority of the country embraces lefty ideals of authoritarianism and censorship.
While passions aren’t close to 1864 levels, more people (on both sides) are open to some kind of split.
The split is certainly evident in Colorado where, but for the mountain resort communities, the areas outside the Front Range line from Wyoming to New Mexico are solidly red. Cities v. countryside.
I suspect that when people seek to silence those they disagree with on issues like abortion, it is because they cannot face the truth of their own consciences convicting them. Whether they admit it or not, a dissenting opinion opens their eyes to their own culpability in the murder of the unborn. The only way to avoid the accompanying guilt is to silence those who bring it to the surface.
You are right, Laura. Another way to avoid guilt is to deny that the baby is human. At our daughter’s wedding , a strong pro choice friend of my wife (who in opposition is pro life) addressed me with the statement that a woman is not pregnant with a human being. Although I try to avoid discussions with people with rigid opinions and the venue was inappropriate, I could not resist responding, She had 3 kids, so I asked her when she was pregnant with her son whether she was ‘actually’ pregnant with a canine or a zebra? She answered that I did not understand: a foetus is just a bag of random cells. I will not bother you with the rest of the ‘conversation’, but this shows an example of putting one’s conscience to rest by dehumanizing the foetus. Converstaions with people like that are futile.
What an odd topic for conversation at a wedding! Absolutely rude. I can look at this issue from both sides as when I was young I made a choice that I regret to this day. Granted, I have a wonderful life with a loving husband a beautiful daughter, a handsome son-in-law and a grand child on the way. And if I had not made the choice I did in my 20s my life would be much different. But who can say it would not have been as good as it is now? I find it interesting that pro choicers always assume a baby will ruin their lives. When I bring up my experience, and how deeply it affected me, pro choicer’s can only respond by calling me a hypocrite, rather than acknowledging or respecting my personal experience. There is no debate, no reasonable conversation possible exploring the realities of abortion on both the unborn and the woman who has an abortion with those who are actually not pro choice at all, since in their minds abortion is the only choice. I used to never share my story for privacy reasons, but sometimes I do if I think it might get through to someone how very wrong abortion is for both the unborn and women who get them.