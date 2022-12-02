Eleventh Circuit Ends the Use of a Special Master in the Mar-a-Lago Case

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit rejected the use of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case as well as broad challenges from the lawyers of former President Donald Trump. Notably, the three-judge panel included three Republican appointees, including two Trump appointed judges. While Democratic members and pundits have attacked Trump appointees as activists and ideologues, these jurists have repeatedly ruled against the former president in major cases like this one.
The panel was headed by Chief Judge William H. Pryor Jr., who was appointed by George W. Bush and reportedly considered by Trump for the Supreme Court. It also included Judge Andrew L. Brasher, and Elizabeth “Britt” Cagle Grant, both Trump appointees.
The per curiam decision was not unexpected after an oral argument where the judges expressed great reservations over the rare appointment of a special master to review these documents by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon.
Cannon was motivated by a number of factors, including the broad scope of the search. It allowed the seizure of any box containing any document with any classification of any kind — and all boxes stored with that box. It also allowed the seizure of any writing from Trump’s presidency.
Judge Cannon noted that the Justice Department’s own taint team missed privileged material and rejects the government’s assurance that it still caught the errors (emphasis added below):
“Counsel from the Privilege Review Team characterized them as examples of the filter process working. The Court is not so sure. These instances certainly are demonstrative of integrity on the part of the Investigative Team members who returned the potentially privileged material. But they also indicate that, on more than one occasion, the Privilege Review Team’s initial screening failed to identify potentially privileged material. The Government’s other explanation—that these instances were the result of adopting an overinclusive view of potentially privileged material out of an abundance of caution—does not satisfy the Court either. Even accepting the Government’s untested premise, the use of a broad standard for potentially privileged material does not explain how qualifying material ended up in the hands of the Investigative Team. Perhaps most concerning, the Filter Review Team’s Report does not indicate that any steps were taken after these instances of exposure to wall off the two tainted members of the Investigation Team [see ECF No. 40]. In sum, without drawing inferences, there is a basis on this record to question how materials passed through the screening process, further underscoring the importance of procedural safeguards and an additional layer of review.“
After her decision, the judge was subjected to vicious attacks for her order by pundits who dismissed her and other Trump appointees as virtual ideological robots. MSNBC host Joy Reid hosted a frenzy of condemnations of this “corrupt” judge. Reid said that Cannon is little more than an extension of Trump like other possessions stolen by the former president.MSNBC regular (and columnist for Above the Law and The Nation) Elie Mystal declared
“She’s biased and corrupt. Like, I don’t know what to tell everybody anymore. Like, I’ve been saying this since he took office. When you allow Republicans to control the courts you get nothing. Trump judges do not believe in the rule of law, they do not believe in precedent, they do not believe in facts, they do not believe in logic—they just believe in whatever’s going to help Donald Trump, and they’ve proven it again and again and again.”
Lawyers like former top Obama official Neal Katyal, said that Judge Cannon’s decision appeared designed to “protect their guy” or at the very least, “delay justice.” Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe declared that an order to appoint a special master to review the documents is analogous to the Dred Scott decision as an abuse of judicial power.
Notably, Donald Trump has criticized his own appointees recently for adverse decisions.
Despite these attacks on the integrity of Trump appointees as a group, the panel roundly rejected the claims of Trump and noted that
“Despite the certification from Plaintiff that “[a]ny and all” documents bearing classification markings had been produced, fifteen of the thirty-three seized boxes, containers, or groups of papers contained documents with classification markings, including three such documents found in desks in Plaintiff’s office. All told, the search uncovered over one hundred documents marked confidential, secret, or top secret.”
That does not sound like judges “protecting their guy,” as Katyal claimed.
The opinion itself has been inaccurately described by some. The panel did not reject the ability of courts to use equitable powers to appoint special masters. Previously, I noted that, while such an appointment is extremely rare and this appointment might be overturned by the Eleventh Circuit, it was not (as claimed by some) outside of the authority of courts to appoint special masters to help review seized material.
The panel found that the basis for such an appointment was refuted by the actions and arguments of the Plaintiff in this case, particularly in failing to establish a “callous disregard” of constitutional rights under Richey v. Smith: “Because the vast majority of subjects of a search warrant have not experienced a ‘callous disregard’ of their constitutional rights, this factor ensures that equitable jurisdiction remains extraordinary.”
Reports have zeroed in on the rejection of claims based on Trump’s status as a former president. That was actually one of a number of claims, not the sole or even the core claim in the case. The panel, however, correctly rejected that claim:
The law is clear. We cannot write a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the execution of the warrant. Nor can we write a rule that allows only former presidents to do so. Either approach would be a radical reordering of our caselaw limiting the federal courts’ involvement in criminal investigations. And both would violate bedrock separation-of-powers limitations.
Here is the opinion: Trump v. United States
This case began with an immoral action (legal or illegal doesn’t matter) from the DOJ and FBI. As John Say points out, morality is necessary when individual freedoms are at stake. Once disposed of, laws can subjugate honest citizens.
Well this seems like a reasonable decision in light of events and findings. Of course there is no delineation of “executive privilege” in the constitution and I have seen no one actually point to a specific law by congress in delineating “executive privilege”. It would seem to me that congress, should they ever get together in a bipartisan manner, might consider a constitutional amendment, that defines executive privilege. A constitutional amendment might set the boundaries so there is a clearer understanding of the presidents power and the steps necessary to the use of “executive privilege”. That it is abused is obvious and by both parties. Clear delineation might also go a long way in rebuilding some trust in the use of executive privilege for actual necessary executive needs and not as a catchall for events that could embarrass the president or his/her minions. I realize the world is more complex than ever but some of the complexity might be better explained and simplified by greater transparency. The executive and legislative branches need a great deal more sunlight cast on their workings.
We need more limits on the government. The European model is failing because they have little effective limitation of the government which leads to civil rights abuses and the governments can too often alter their constitutions without a more deliberative discussion with the populace.
On top of that you have the European Union which has cast aside any pretense of real voter involvement in decision making and more rule by diktat and committees of “experts” or “technocrats”. The EU is, in fact, now an oligarchy moving away from populist government towards unknown waters .
Above The Law, Elie Mystal and Joe Patrice all can be safely ignored, yet their descent into mindless howling at the partisan moon has left me a bit sad. It wasn’t that long ago that ATL was an excellent resource. My son, now a partner-track associate at a Big Law firm, and I used it when he was considering a career in the law and then as he evaluated his law school options. I found myself returning to it for its always left-wing but otherwise thoughtful commentary.
Now, it has all the stature of a toddler, throwing his food during an endless temper tantrum.
What I see in this whole process, is the DoJ/FBI, out of control. There is zero protection for citizens against corrupt police /prosecutors. There is no protection against an unconstitutional general warrant. Nothing can be done until trial, the appeal of that trial, then SCOTUS stepping in and applying the Constitution. That is a whole lot of “process is the punishment” govt corruption.
Dear Prof Turley,
Keep this on the down low, and don’t tell everybody you know.
Imho, very few things should be classified Top Secret national security information and withheld from the public (‘we the people’). And that includes ‘sources and methods’ (see e.g. Osama bin Laden).
In this case, I would have preferred at least one neutral, objective and qualified 3rd party Special Master fig-leaf review on the status of ‘classified documents’ held by [any] former president against the claims of a sitting president’s Justice Dept. that confiscated them under penalty of law. I have little confidence in the [Biden] Justice Dept. or former president Trump. .. nor the media’s reporting on these critical national security matters.
For example, it’s one thing to know if (as reported in the media) Trump retained Top Secret nuclear weapons secrets in Mar Lago to leverage/sell on the ‘black market’ (?). It’s another thing entirely if this story had no basis in fact and was leaked to the media by a pernicious [Biden] Justice Dept. bent on the prosecution of Trump. .. by any means necessary.
I hold these truths to be self-evident:
1. For better or worse, the sitting president is the final sole authority on status of any/all ‘national security’ secrets.
2. There are no myriad elaborate classification department heads, protocols or ‘procedures’ that undermine the sitting president’s authority to determine what is, and what is not, ‘Top Secret’ national security information. Over 50 top national security officials knowingly lied about The Laptop, e.g.
3, The absence of a ‘public defense’ in the disclosure of Top Secret national security information (e.g. the ‘espionage act’/FISA) is unconstitutional. (see also existing ‘Whistleblower’ protections, such as they are.)
*note:
Edward Snowden, e.g., has offered to return home and stand trial if afforded a ‘public defense’ .. . while the tip Top Secret information he disclosed has been deemed ‘unconstitutional and illegal’ by at least two courts of law.
Snowden for President 2024 ‘The Crown Jewels of National Security’
According to Anonymous, the 11th circuit said: “In considering these arguments, we are faced with a choice: apply our usual test; drastically expand the availability of equitable jurisdiction for every subject of a search warrant; or carve out an unprecedented exception in our law for former presidents.” Why not carve out an “exception” for former Presidents? “Ordinary citizens” are not subject to political prosecution by an entire political party, the Deep State, and their media allies. It is a justified “carve out”. Courts continually create procedural rules and new exceptions to those rules as time shows the need for exceptions. How many exceptions have been created to the Hearsay Rule of Evidence? There is nothing about the persecution of Trump that is “ordinary” in our history.
There should be a Manhattan Project, of sorts, where the greatest military minds from across the globe get together to figure out a way to neutralize and capture Putin and bring him to justice, to put him on trial in front of a judge or group of judges.
I think the EU working on that as we speak.
*update. President Biden, otoh, is now willing to talk to Putin!
Trump not only talked to Putin, he did so after dismissing the American interpreter.
Trump don’t speak Russian (he barely speaks english). .. but I do think the destruction of Ukraine could have, and should have, been averted by anyone willing to talk.
*I knew this beautiful place was going to be destroyed on Feb. 23, 2022 when Biden said “If Putin’s greatest fear is a strong Nato in Ukraine, that’s exactly what he is going to get.’ eom.
I said to my wife last night that without Trump, MSNBC would have no shows.
Judge Cannon’s goal was to make it look to the MAGA masses that there was something wrong and political about the Mar-a-Lago search. She fed that narrative with her ruling appointing the Special Master. She continued to feed that narrative by refusing to let the Special Master require Trump to state his legal and factual position in support of his claims so he was free to make any false claim about the search he wanted in the media. In a void such as this, Trump, supported by a vast right wing press operation, can feed the narrative of a terrible wrong done to the former President.
Now that tuis decision has been overturned, there will be very little mention of it in the right wing press, which will move on very quickly as the MAGA masses have already been told what to think of this search. If somehow Trump is ever elected President again, Judge Cannon will be top of his list for SCOTUS.
>”… Judge Cannon will be top of his list for SCOTUS.
Evidently, Judge Cannon and all three Justices on the 11th Circuit were all appointed by Trump.
Puncy
I dont have mind reading super powers like leftist. But a new President, raiding the home of the past President, is corrupt.
Trump is not required to prove his innocence. Trump really cant, because he has no idea of what crime is being looked at.
But you’ve done your job. You can collect your chit, for spitting out the talking points.
The fact remains that Judge Cannon’s decision was highly political, unsupported by law and designed to protest Trump. Now that it is nearly moot – the Special Master was almost done with its work, the Appeals Court cleaned it up so that the decision would only help Trump, not any future defendant or President.
So yes, Judge Cannon proved herself to be every bit in the pocket of Trump, and the appeals court decision took enough time to make it largely irrelevant. Mission accomplished.
“This appeal requires us to consider whether the district court had jurisdiction to block the United States from using lawfully seized records in a criminal investigation. The answer is no. . . .
“Exercises of equitable jurisdiction—which the district court invoked here—should be “exceptional” and “anomalous.” Hunsucker v. Phinney, 497 F.2d 29, 32 (5th Cir. 1974).1 Our precedents have limited this jurisdiction with a four-factor test. Richey v. Smith, 515 F.2d 1239, 1243–44 (5th Cir. 1975). Plaintiff’s jurisdictional arguments fail all four factors.
“In considering these arguments, we are faced with a choice: apply our usual test; drastically expand the availability of equitable jurisdiction for every subject of a search warrant; or carve out an unprecedented exception in our law for former presidents. We choose the first option. So the case must be dismissed.”
One decision does not change the fact that SCOTUS is now a right wing and theocratic preserve. It also doesn’t change that the Trump appointed “judge” in Florida made decisions that were clearly contrary to law and were crafted solely to protect the former president.
I thank the judges who ignored the siren call of Trump.
if we were a theocracy, you would have been burned alive at the stake long ago, yet here you are.
The main observation I have had after the actions by Team Trump in regards to the appointment was that Trump still wanted to prevent the Special Master from reviewing certain documents that were a part of the evidence in this case. It looked like Trump was trying to use continual delaying tactics to prevent this case from ever advancing. It suddenly became a bridge (to nowhere) too far.
I entirely agree with Turkey that:
“Previously, I noted that, while such an appointment is extremely rare and this appointment might be overturned by the Eleventh Circuit, it was not (as claimed by some) outside of the authority of courts to appoint special masters to help review seized material.”
And so did the Court of Appeals. Where I differ from the CA is in the conclusion that there was no “callous disregard” of Trump’s Constitutional rights. Looking at the unprecedented wide scope of the warrant, which was, of course, obtained ex parte from a friendly magistrate judge, it was a classic case of an “unreasonable search and seizure” forbidden by the Fourth Amendment. I fault Trump’s lawyers for apparently not making that their #1 argument. I think that was bordering on malpractice. Trump has never been well-served by his legal team, starting with Rudy.
My apologies Professor, my computer automatically misspelled your name. I note that was not the first time that has happened to a reader of your blog, giving all those Turley (spelled T-u-r-l-e-y) haters out there an opening to ridicule you. But haters do what haters will do.
“… That does not sound like judges “protecting their guy,” as Katyal claimed. …”
That sounds more like judges “protecting their gal,” [Hillary Clinton et.al.]