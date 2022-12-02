Oh Canada: Trudeau Denounces China for its Failure to Allow Protests Over Covid Policies

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left many of us gobsmacked this week when he denounced China for its crackdown on protesters. Many of us denounced Trudeau for his authoritarian crackdown on truckers protesting Canada’s Covid policies. Trudeau used terrorist laws to freeze bank accounts, treat truckers as terrorists, and treat trucks as effective weapons. This is a continuation of Trudeau’s utter lack of self-awareness (and the media continuing lack of objectivity). He previously was praised for his stance against Cuba’s crackdown on protesters.
Trudeau told the media Tuesday, “Obviously everyone in China should be allowed to express themselves, should be allowed to, you know, share their — their perspectives, and indeed protest. We’re going to continue to ensure that China knows we’ll stand up for human rights, we’ll stand with people who are expressing themselves.”
That is coming from the man who invoked the 1988 Emergencies Act for the first time to freeze accounts of truckers and contributions by other Canadian citizens. It was entirely unnecessary and, while the media is largely supportive of Trudeau, the powers have been condemned by civil liberties groups in Canada.
The 1988 law is meant to address the greatest national threats when existing laws are insufficient. However, there are ample laws allowing the clearing of roads and bridges. Trudeau is using the Act to intimidate not just the truckers but anyone who supports them. That includes sending lists of names to banks for accounts to be frozen and going to court to prevent donations from reaching the truckers.
Ironically, it was Trudeau’s father, who used the predecessor to the Act for the first time in peacetime to suspend civil liberties. Former prime minister Pierre Trudeau invoked the War Measures Act on Oct. 16, 1970, after separatist terrorists calling themselves the Front de libération du Québec kidnapped British Trade Commissioner James Cross and Quebec Labour Minister Pierre Laporte. The prior Act had never been used in peacetime and only twice before during prior wars.
Justin Trudeau, like his father, has never been a strong supporter of free speech. Indeed, he has more often championed its limitations. He previously declared that “freedom of expression is not without limits . . . we owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet.”
He has long been criticized for his anti-free speech policies, including his move to amend the Criminal Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act to criminalize any “communication that expresses detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination.” That regulation of speech was criticized for its vague terms to prevent “social media platforms, [from being] used to threaten, intimidate, bully and harass people, or used to promote racist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, misogynistic and homophobic views that target communities, put people’s safety at risk and undermine Canada’s social cohesion or democracy.”
Having Justice Trudeau speak out on the protection of free speech is akin to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud speaking out on the protection of the free press … it is simply not his strong suit.
13 thoughts on “Oh Canada: Trudeau Denounces China for its Failure to Allow Protests Over Covid Policies”
Prime Minister Black Face can say anything because of our ridiculously biased media. It is just a northern version of our new nation of Doublestandardstan. It’s 1984 and we are all Winston Smith. Well at least conservatives are Winston.
“Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left many of us gobsmacked . . .”(JT)
He is merely taking a page out of the tyrant’s handbook, chapter titled: “Deflection.” It’s an ages-old deceit: “You think you have it bad here? Look how horrible life is over there. Now be thankful. And obey.”
I do not think the kind of protests in China can be compared to what happened in Canada. Protesters in Canada are given a lot of room to protest. It was several weeks of blocked bridges and roads before Trudeau stepped in. They are free to call for Trudeau’s removal from power without repurcussions. The citizens of China would be lucky to have such rights.
“. . . without repurcussions (sic).”
Apparently, you were not paying attention to, or wish to evade, those repercussions.
It was several weeks before biden stepped in and told trudumb to see how much authoritarian BS he could get away with, include asset forfeiture. Trudumb should have been removed from power by force because of the timeliness required to account for the consequences of his authoritarian cowardice, same with the twit and twat of AUS and NZ.
These moves by Justine simply magnify the hypocrisy of his rule. He is by definition simply a power obsessed narcissist who has shown he will stop at nothing. He has no self awareness at all. And i doubt that he cares. Maybe also a sociopath but not quite up to snuff as a psychopath. His rule, compared to that of his father, which I remember, argues strongly for the genetic predisposition of passing on recessive traits. Do as I say not as I do. Hard to watch his utter slap down of protesters in Canada and being cheered on by he totally non-aware Joe Biden, who also fails the test for a self aware intelligence. I think therefore I am. Joe does not pass the “think” part and never has.
Ironic, to say the least. After all image is everything in the modern world, and to blast China keeps his image afloat, as did his crackdown against his own people (in the eyes of the left).
“The king is a tyrant whether we say so or not. We might as well say so.” (“1776”. Jefferson to Mr. Thomson)
Hahahaha. Trudeau – the protestors’ friend:
I wish there was something intelligent that could be said about this man and his actions, but there isn’t. Perhaps he did spend too much time watching cartoons as a child as his father feared it would have a detrimental effect on his IQ.
Trudeau wants to be a big boy, but watching him get spanked by Xi showed us that he is a wannabe.
But a dangerous, amoral manchild.
Trudeau bashes China for tyranny? Right out of the Onion. Insert my Tucker Carlson laughter.
Sorry tyrants 100 million plus gun owners with 700 million guns and billions of round of ammo in the hand of citizens.
It’s inevitable our government will go Full Red Guard.
Say When.
Trudeau always gives me the impression of a kid trying to keep up with the big boys, so he has to be twice as hypocritical, twice as authoritarian, and twice as stupid.
These empty souls such as Klaus Schwab and his underlings such a Justin Trudeau are all part of the UN beast that the harlot is presently riding for this has all been prophesied for thousands of years and will be fulfilled!:
:
https://sumofthyword.com/2021/01/07/mystery-babylon-the-great-and-her-beast/