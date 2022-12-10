Eighth Circuit Upholds Injunction on Rule Requiring Gender Transition Surgeries

In a major decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit upheld a lower court on Friday that enjoined the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) from forcing doctors with conscientious objections to perform gender transition surgeries. The case, Sisters of Mercy v. Becerra, concerns a 2016 rule that determined that religious hospitals were subject to non-discrimination provisions under the Affordable Care Act and that would require them to perform gender transitions.
Under Section 1557 of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, the HHS and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission found that anti-discrimination provisions requires doctors to perform and provide insurance coverage for gender transitions.
The district court held “that the [Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (RFRA)] entitles the . . . [p]laintiffs to permanent injunctive relief from the provision or coverage of gender-transition procedures.”
The Biden Administration brought an appeal by challenging the ability of the plaintiffs to be heard in federal court for failure to establish standing, ripeness, and imminent irreparable injury sufficient to justify permanent injunctive relief.
The Eighth Circuit rejected the appeal. One of the critical factors in the litigation was Bostock v. Clayton County, 140 S. Ct. 1731 (2020) where the Court held that “[w]hen an employer fires an employee for being homosexual or transgender, it necessarily and intentionally discriminates against that individual in part because of sex” under Title VII. 140 S. Ct. at 1744.
The Eighth Circuit noted the significance to the instant case:
In other words, the Court interpreted Title VII’s prohibition on “sex discrimination” to include gender identity and sexual orientation. Although the Court “proceed[ed] on the assumption that ‘sex’ . . . refer[s] only to biological distinctions between male and female,” id. at 1739, it determined that “it is impossible to discriminate against a person for being homosexual or transgender without discriminating against that individual based on sex,” id. at 1741. But the Court cautioned that it was not “prejudg[ing]” whether its “decision will sweep beyond Title VII to other federal or state laws that prohibit sex discrimination.” Id. at 1753. The Court also expressed “deep[] concern[] with preserving the promise of the free exercise of religion enshrined in our Constitution.” Id. at 1754. “But,” the Court noted, “worries about how Title VII may intersect with religious liberties are nothing new.” Id. In fact, Congress went “a step further . . . in . . . RFRA” by “prohibit[ing] the federal government from substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion unless it demonstrates that doing so both furthers a compelling governmental interest and represents the least restrictive means of furthering that interest.” Id. “Because RFRA operates as a kind of super statute, displacing the normal operation of other federal laws,” the Court explained, “it might supersede Title VII’s commands in appropriate cases.” Id. Thus, “other employers in other cases may raise free exercise arguments that merit careful consideration.” Id.
The Biden Administration had hoped to avoid the merits in the case by challenging the ability of courts to hear these appeals. It is now facing successive adverse decisions that could find their way to the Supreme Court. The result could prove the opposite bookend case for Bostock.
Here is the opinion: Sisters of Mercy v. Becerra
If you had been a doctor in Nazi Germany you could be sure that if it was against your conscience to sterilize people your career would have ended. https://www.museumoftolerance.com/education/archives-and-reference-library/online-resources/simon-wiesenthal-center-annual-volume-4/annual-4-chapter-14.html. Doctors were forced to perform these operations. Just as it was then the Biden Administration today wants to force doctors to perform operations that that they find morally repugnant. Religious exemptions were not allowed in Germany and now they are not allowed in America. They have the nerve to call those of us on the right Nazis.
We’ve reached a point where being expected to respectively accept another persons gender dysphoria has evolved towards being required to approve it, celebrate it, and perform mutilation surgeries in support of it. But then liberals also seem to be proscribing rules that will eventually lead to increased protections against government overreach. New York’s recent gun regulations being another recent example.
Perpetually persecuted Christians and religious schools and denominational institutions want taxpayer money while also jettisoning the secular nature of, and the strings that should be obligatory with, such funding.
If such “hospitals” carve out their care to match the personal delusions of administrations and staff, then stop calling it a hospital and call it what it is, a big propaganda machine that offers some medical treatments to further pretend that science validates the nonsense long indoctrinated inside their brains.
Do these “hospitals” pay appropriate property taxes? Do they receive public funding or access to police or fire departments, paid for by taxpayers? If so then all laws, like it or not, should apply just the same.
It’s like prosecuting and jailing a low-level government employee for stealing classified documents. The law should apply to everyone.
Religious thievery, as usual.
Wow, I just married my cat. Now I Can turn myself into a woman. Thank god my cats a lesbian. Great country we live in. Oh and try not to judge me.
And yet, goofy liberals still think the Democrats are “for the people.” This administration will go down in history as one of the most predatory and dysfunctional on record.
Lets put this in context. Catholic hospitals dominate in many areas, to the extent that there might not be any other choice for the residents. These hospitals are also run no different then a for-profit hospital. They even use the same brutal debt collectors. This is not about forcing doctors to perform treatments that they don’t want to, this is about Catholic administrators and clergy dictating their religious beliefs on everyone else, to the detriment of the health of the patients. They pull the same crap when they deny or delay non-elective abortions for women with serious medical conditions such as miscarriages. Having your ability to have medical care dependent on the religious views of clergy should be abhorrent to everyone.
“they deny or delay non-elective abortions for women with serious medical conditions such as miscarriages.”
Not true.
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/25/opinion/sunday/roe-dobbs-miscarriage-abortion.html
https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2013/10/catholic-hospitals-bishops-contraception-abortion-health-care/
Mother Jones? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣
Try again.
Typical leftist, horribly misinformed, because you only read leftist, activist, fiction. NYT’s, one of the worst offenders.
” miscarriage-related procedures” are not miscarriages.
Read what you link to and understand what they are saying before having others interpret your links for you.
Mother Jones also said nothing to back up your contentions.
Two links and both failures. Doesn’t this sound like another anonymous?
It’s not as though conservatives haven’t been warning about all the perversions of the left for decades now. They’re not “conspiracy theorist” but Prophets!
National Socialist Democrats are not just WOKE they are sick and despicable!
Dems are willing to lie, cheat and steal (luggage) and the Republicans are so weak and offer so little resistance that it’s appalling. Makes one want to give up so the leftists march on.
Never, ever give up! Pray abd trust almighty God!