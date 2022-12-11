Oklahoma, Texas, and Other Schools Join UChicago Alliance on Free Speech

I have previously written of my pride as an alumni of The University of Chicago in how the school has led the fight for free speech in higher education. It is also ranked as the number one free speech school in the country. The “Chicago statement” has become the rallying point for schools resisting the anti-free speech movement sweeping over our university and college campuses. Now both the University of Oklahoma and entire University of Texas system have joined almost 100 schools in signing on to the statement. It remains a minority of schools but the ranks are growing (though often due more to boards than votes of the faculty). Unfortunately, George Washington University (which has been ranked low on free speech rights) has not agreed to this basic statement of free speech protection.
UChicago shocked many in 2016 when it sent a letter to incoming students that promised an unfettered and uncensored education without the protection from disturbing or offensive ideas. While most schools are actively curtailing free speech, its letter warned the students that they will not be protected against ideas or given “safe spaces.”
The origins of the letter is found in a policy produced at the University of Chicago in 2014-2015. The Chicago Statement’s key provision declares that a university’s
“fundamental commitment is to the principle that debate or deliberation may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the University community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed. It is for the individual members of the University community, not for the University as an institution, to make those judgments for themselves, and to act on those judgments not by seeking to suppress speech, but by openly and vigorously contesting the ideas that they oppose. Indeed, fostering the ability of members of the University community to engage in such debate and deliberation in an effective and responsible manner is an essential part of the University’s educational mission.”
The Chicago Statement also states unequivocally that student cannot “obstruct or otherwise interfere with the freedom of others to express views.” That latter statement stands in contrast with many academics who believe that stopping others from speaking is free speech.
Both students and some faculty have maintained the position that they have a right to silence those with whom they disagree and even student newspapers have declared opposing speech to be outside of the protections of free speech. At another University of California campus, professors actually rallied around a professor who physically assaulted pro-life advocates and tore down their display.
In the meantime, academics and deans have said that there is no free speech protection for offensive or “disingenuous” speech. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech.
I do not understand why many academic have supported or stayed silent as our faculties have become intellectual echo chambers. However, it is depriving our students of the type of diverse and vibrant intellectual environment that many of us enjoyed as undergraduates.
When I attended the University of Chicago in the 1980s, I found myself in the midst of an intellectually vibrant community with a cacophony of voices, from Trotskyites to black nationalists to radical feminists to creationists. Then-President Hanna Gray told us that “education should not be intended to make people comfortable; it is meant to make them think.” And it did. Students thought a lot about where they fit in this world of ideas.
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents has voted to adopt the “Chicago Statement” last week.
That followed the adoption by the entire University of Texas system. The board announced that the board “guarantees all members of the UT System the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge, and learn.” It also declared that “debate or deliberation may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most individual members of the UT System community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed.”
UChicago has forced schools and faculty to take sides in this existential fight over free speech. While faculty members rationalize reasons not to support the statement, there is increasingly a sharp and clear divide among schools. The Chicago statement has become the battle line for not just free speech but the future of higher education. While many choose to ignore the rising orthodoxy on our campuses and lack of intellectual diversity on our faculties, this trend will ultimately destroy the essential element of free inquiry and expression needed for higher education.
20 thoughts on “Oklahoma, Texas, and Other Schools Join UChicago Alliance on Free Speech”
“education should not be intended to make people comfortable; it is meant to make them think.”
“[M]any academic (sic) have supported or stayed silent as our faculties have become intellectual echo chambers.” (JT)
Guess who schooled those opinion-suppressing Twitter execs.
The schools who adopt this statement will produce a higher quality student and will absolutely crush the opposition. The only thing that may hold them back in future employment is if companies foolishly adopt the DEI nonsense when hiring. Then nothing but skin color and gender will be looked at. But, hopefully, that trend, too, will pass when companies see the bottom fall out of their bottom line.
I’m going to point out again that Turley has Darren Smith delete some comments that are protected under the First Amendment (which is totally legal for Turley to do, per Turley’s own First Amendment rights) and thus Turley moderates comments here in ways that are inconsistent with the U of Chicago commitment.
Turley admits that he does this: “most sites (including my own blog) delete racist and offensive terms” (https://jonathanturley.org/2022/04/28/the-first-amendment-option-an-easy-way-for-musk-to-restore-free-speech-on-twitter/). Racist and offensive comments are protected under the First Amendment.
So Turley is a hypocrite when it comes to free speech in his comments.
He has a right to moderate them as he sees fit. But he shouldn’t claim that he is an “internet originalist” — which he describes as allowing all speech protected under the First Amendment — when he deletes comments that are protected under the First Amendment. He says things like “To take from the First Amendment, Twitter should return to its position of originalism and make no policies which curtail free speech on the internet,” when he curtails free speech here. Again: it’s totally legal for him to remove comments that are protected under the First Amendment, as he has his own First Amendment right not to host speech he doesn’t want to host. But Twitter has the same right. He calls for Twitter to do things that he will not do himself. It is a hypocritical stance.
MIT alums or faculty who want to help free speech, join our cause: https://www.mitfreespeech.org/ . A dozen or two other colleges have recently started such organizations too. See https://alumnifreespeechalliance.com/
Cornell has refused to adopt the Chicago Statement. Recently Ann Coulter (a Cornell alumna) was shouted off the stage after being invited to speak on campus. The perps are still students in good standing. Cornell has a Free Speech Alliance too. See above.
George Washington made the connection of free speech to all other freedoms very clear, he said:
“If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”
Speaking with a good university student about free speech, she was concerned about misinformation, the common excuse for limitations. I said censorship isn’t about the speaker, it’s about preventing the listener, reader from hearing or reading. She stopped. It was I good moment.
I LOVE and support the Chicago statement and will advocate that the University where I work adopt the same or similar policy.
MIT is currently deciding whether to adopt a version of the Chicago Principles. The faculty vote has been slowed by dilatory amendments, and it isn’t clear whether the faculty will adopt anything this fall, since supporters are not as savvy in parliamentary tactics as are the opponents of free speech.
Bravo to these universities, and to their prospective graduates who will enter the non-academic world with a better understanding of why and how people view things differently. The absence of such a policy, -as the good professor notes, “depriv[es] our students of the type of diverse and vibrant intellectual environment that many of us enjoyed as undergraduates.
There is good reason free speech is the First Amendment. It is critical to all no matter what our views are!