Virginia Administrators Under Fire at Elite High School for Reportedly Delaying Academic Recognitions in the Interest of “Equity”

We previously discussed the lowering of admission standards at Virginia’s elite Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology to achieve diversity goals. Now the school is again under fire for waiting roughly a month to distribute National Merit certificates in the name of equity. The decision meant that students could not report the awards on their college applications before the passage of the October 31 deadline.
Journalist and advocate Asra Nomani alleges that the delay was due to Thomas Jefferson’s equity efforts, and its new “equal outcomes for every student, without exception” strategy. She also alleges that the most impacted (due to their higher percentage among recipients) were Asian students — an analogous claim to the alleged anti-Asian discrimination in the two Supreme Court admissions cases now pending.
Nomani’s report appeared in the New York Post.
Nomani claims that Thomas Jefferson’s principal, Ann Bonitaibus, told a concerned parent in an email that the school had received the National Merit certificates in mid-October, and that she had signed them within 48 hours.
However, the awards were not distributed by teachers until November 14. She claims that Brandon Kosatka, the director of student services, admitted on a call with another parent that the delay was based on a desire “to recognize students for who they are as individuals, not focus on their achievements.”
Nomani revealed emails from parents objecting to equity concerns overriding academic achievement when these students needed to include the recognition in their college applications. Whatever the reason for the delay, these students missed an important credential for inclusion in applications to highly competitive colleges.
Bonitatibus has pushed for equity-based policies at Thomas Jefferson and to move away from its tradition of focusing solely on academic achievement. That tradition had made the school the number one ranked high school in the nation.
The new policies have led to an effort to limit the number of Asian Americans to achieve “racial diversity.”
It is possible to achieve diversity in these programs without racial discrimination or criteria, but it is not as easy — or as fast — as just leveling down entry standards or delaying recognitions. We can focus on underperforming public schools to better prepare minority students. However, with continuing dismal performances of public educators in major cities, that’s not a welcomed approach for many in education. It’s easier to reduce entry standards than it is to elevate performance rates.
What is striking about these controversies is that neither parents nor the public appear to support the new policies. Thomas Jefferson has always been a point of pride for many of us in Fairfax County, even if your kids did not go to the school. It was meant to be a school that was reserved for brilliant students who are able to take extremely advanced courses and perform university-level research.
The policies under Bonitatibus should be the subject of outside review in how they are impacting a school that has long been the gold standard nationally. Public schools are subject to public standards set with the input of the board and the parents. The parental input has clearly not carried much weight with Bonitatibus. It is time for a more public debate over the future of “TJ.”
36 thoughts on “Virginia Administrators Under Fire at Elite High School for Reportedly Delaying Academic Recognitions in the Interest of “Equity””
Here’s another important factor not considered by Turley or the Post reporter.
“Some of these kid are ony 16 years old. They may not appreciate the importance of the honor and perhaps not showed the cad to thei families. 1 knowJl id not—he did’t even show me the card uni yesterday. He felt like it didn’t mean much because he was a semifinalist. I have since assured him that this is indeed an impressive accomplishment. We are quite proud of him.”
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23466063-national-merit-tjhsst-emails
What is notable about this is the email is dated November 21. Her son received the award Nov 14. She learned about it the day before from her son who kept it LONG after without telling her parents. How many other students did the same or worse?
The exact dates when the awards arrived at the principals office are never mentioned and only “mid-October” is mentioned which makes it more likely that it was more towards late in October. Signing 240 letters of commendations within 48 hrs is doable but was it really done within 48 hrs? I don’t think they were and it may explain the delay. Principals don’t always do everything by the book.
This story was used to exploit a different agenda about equity and diversity policies that have nothing to do with this issue about the awards. It’s being used as fodder for the rage-a-holics Turley frowns upon.
It’s been a long time and things may have changed, but when I was a National Merit Semifinalist, I was notified by the organization and not my school. Then there was another process and submission to become a National Merit finalist. Not only did I know, hundreds of colleges and universities knew of my status and i got letters and brochures every day for months. I am not seeing how all these students didn’t know their status or how they were denied the chance to tell schools on their applications.
Covetousness is a sin.
Merit matters.
Diversity is bias and prejudice.
Equity is the absence of bias and favoritism.
___________________________________
Merriam-Webster
equity
noun
eq·ui·ty ˈe-kwə-tē
plural equities
1
a : justice according to natural law or right
specifically : freedom from bias or favoritism
___________________________________
Thou Shalt Not Covet.
That one covets does not bear.
The American thesis is freedom and self-reliance.
People must adapt to the outcomes of freedom.
Freedom does not adapt to people, dictatorship does.
Ok, lets dissect this column for what it really is. A cheap shot against the ideas of equity and inclusion. It has nothing to do with discrimination against Asians either. Turley is being dishonest with what happed in regards with the commendation awards for these students. This had nothing to do with focusing on diversity equity and inclusion as he alleges. It’s obvious that Turley didn’t read the emails linked in his column and that he missed a LOT of relevant facts on this story. It’s safe to say that it’s a deliberate mischaracterizing the context.
First the parent complaining about the problem is admitting a lot of things that Turley didn’t bother to mention that are relevant to what happened. Jefferson High school the top school in the district had 240 students earn the national merit award. That is a LOT of students and most are 16yr olds. A LOT of these students are already overachievers and at the top of their class. Meaning these awards are pretty common at this school and the process of awarding them could be described as too routine compared to other schools in the district. It’s evident from the emails that these awards are not seen as THAT important to these students since the parent complaining admitted that her own child neglected to tell her a day after receiving it in class and telling her that they didn’t think it was that important. It’s the PARENTS who seem to be more concerned about the awards than the students themselves.
The dispute revolves around the timing of the distribution of these awards vs other schools in the district which caused a lot of them to be unable to put that award on their college applications. They were not held back because the principal was focused more on equity than achievement. That claim by Turley is pure BS.
The parent even admitted that she discovered that a lot of the awards were not delivered on a timely manner due to a postage issue by the senders and it involved a LOT of students, 240.
“ October 2022 — TJHSST received their package of Letters of Commendation (late). The package was large because ~240 students received the award and the printing service vendor hired by National Merit Scholarship Corporation failed to put adequate postage on the package. Within 48 hours of Dr. Bonatabitus receiving the package of Letters of Commendation, she had signed them all and gave them to Mr. Kosatka to distribute.”
The parent further noted the delay as a significant issue,
“ November 14, 2022 — Mr. Kosataka provided the letters to the Advisory Period teachers who distributed them in class. I appreciate that the delay from the shipping vendor was unforeseen and certainly delayed the entire process. I have requested that the National Merit Scholarship Corporation email the list of commended student recipients to the principals prior to the packages with the physical certificates being sent so that such delays based on mail delivery don’t happen. However, setting aside the mail delay, TJHSST had the award information in hand well before the November 1, 2022 deadline for most college applications. You should have provided that information to students immediately as instructed by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Because you did not, for whatever reason, FCPS should be looking for a way to mitigate the situation to avoid any adverse effect on a student’s college admission decision.”
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/23466063-national-merit-tjhsst-emails
Other schools got their awards in a timely manner because the number of students earning these awards was tiny compared too Jefferson high school.
Another fact is that these awards have been awarded late for a few years before this event. It was not an uncommon occurrence and surely the applications of Some students were amended accordingly as it was for this parent who is complaining.
“ For my son in particular, we were able to update a number of his college applications to include this supplemental information. But for some schools that he applied to, like the University of Illinois, the University of Maryland, and the University of Michigan, he has no way to provide the information. He has tried calling the admissions offices of these schools but has not been successful.”
Her son had applied to multiple colleges meaning plenty of choices still remained.
This whole issue had nothing to do with choosing equity and diversity over achievement. It was all about a problem of handing awards to 240 students at a school where nearly every student is an overachiever. Where many students, 16yr olds, don’t particularly are about this award except their parents. Many students didn’t bother telling their parents about this award once they got it as this one parent admitted in her emails to school staff. It seems like the equivalent of a parent complaining her son/daughter didn’t get a “Honors Student” bumper sticker i in a timely manner and making big deal about it at a school that has a lot of honor students.
The parent goes on to complain that they didn’t get a ceremony while other schools did. That is not including the problematic fact that we are talking about 240 students not 5 or 10 at other schools.
Anyone really wanting to understand why this column is deceiving in it’s subject should read the emails which give a lot of context about what the problem really is. Turley just created this column as chum for his more gullible readers to chew on and rage over.
As several have pointed out, The only way to make all equal, to make all, equally miserable.
From Robert Heinlein
“Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.
This is known as “bad luck.”
People like these administrators not only pander to the racism (anti-Asian, anti-Semitic, anti-“white” heritage) of the progressive lefties, they are part of its creation. How hateful of them to deny or minimize the scholastic achievements of the National Merit scholars – all in the name of a trophy for every student.
The “equity movement” is nothing but cover for an anti-white agenda. And we all know who the culprits are, but are afraid to call them out. I am noticing.
I posted this in the other education discussion.
There’s a reason cancel culture is growing, especially within the education system. JT is the right person, with the right credentials, to be in this fight. I believe he needs to shift his attention to the root cause, instead of the symptoms. Think Klaus Schwab and the WEF.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1607929430164516864
Evil, racist people
The government/union K-12 school system seems to be searching for new and ever more disgraceful ways to demonstrate that educating children is no longer their primary role or interest. Now it’s equity, pronoun use, environmental and social activism, transgender bathrooms, showers and sports, and who knows what else?
searching for new and ever more disgraceful ways to demonstrate that educating children is no longer their primary role or interest.
When a president of a teachers union was questioned about a union position that was at odds with educating students, The President of the union said, paraphrasing, ‘ I’ll care about the students when the students start paying dues.
Teacher Unions were NEVER about education. The covid response proved that, not that the union was ever anything but protecting bad teachers.
Could those intent on arguing “equity” possibly have it both backwards and upside down? With regard to the former, one does not achieve equity by “leveling” outcome, but “leveling” opportunity. As to the latter, one does not accomplish a goal by focusing on process to the exclusion of the goal.