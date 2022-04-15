Showdown at TJ: How a Virginia High School Became The Latest Battleground Over Racial Discrimination

Below is my column in the Hill on the litigation over the new admissions policy at the elite Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax, Virginia. The school board ended the use of an admissions test in favor of a “holistic approach” to achieve greater diversity at the school. Notably, this week, the board defended its policy before the Supreme Court by insisting that it was not “race balancing” and that the new policy is entirely “race neutral.” However, the board replaced a race-blind, merit-based system for the express purpose of achieving greater diversity. Indeed, one board member declared “in looking at what has happened to George Floyd . . . we must recognize the unacceptable numbers of such things as the unacceptable numbers of African Americans that have been accepted to TJ.”
The Virginia Attorney General (and various other states) have filed to challenge those assertions in a potentially important case that would allow the Court to consider allegedly discriminatory admissions practices and polices not just on the college but the high school levels.
Here is the column:
A small, exclusive public high school in Northern Virginia is emerging this month as a major battleground over free speech and academic integrity. It began with a decision to drop admissions standards to achieve greater diversity, and now there is a fair possibility that this small high school will be the subject of a Supreme Court challenge with far-reaching legal, educational and social implications.
Known as “TJ,” the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax, Va., is routinely ranked as one of the nation’s best public high schools, a feeder school for top universities around the world. It is the source of pride for many of us in the county, a school that was reserved for brilliant students who are able to take extremely advanced courses and perform university-level research.
A couple of years ago, activists objected that TJ was overwhelmingly Asian and white. While admission was based objectively on scholastic performance (including an entrance exam), a group formed to promote dropping such threshold standards to attain greater diversity. They succeeded, and the Fairfax School Board killed the entrance exam, adopting a “holistic review” approach that includes a “student portrait sheet” and consideration of a student’s background as “experience factors.”
Some of the TJ parents opposing the change challenged it in court, and federal judge Claude Hilton ruled in favor of those parents that the new admissions policy was racial discrimination targeting Asian American students. That ruling was stayed by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which allowed the school board to continue its new admissions policy. However, the case has attracted the attention of the Supreme Court, which is considering two major college admissions cases, which also allege racial discrimination against Asian students. Chief Justice John Roberts has asked the school district to respond to the discrimination claims and explain why the Court should not add the case to its docket.
The TJ case is important not just to constitutional but educational standards in America. For years, meritocracy itself has been under attack as racist. Even science and mathematics have been declared to be “inherently racist” or “colonized.”
At the same time, school districts are closing gifted and talented programs over their alleged lack of diversity — leaving top-performing students with fewer options in the public school systems. These moves achieve a bizarre equity by eliminating merit-based distinctions and opportunities.
And there is a growing movement to end the use of standardized testing to achieve greater diversity. Last month Cal State dropped standardized testing “to level the playing field” for minority students.
Last year, University of California President Janet Napolitano also caved to this movement. California voters have repeatedly refused to allow the state to engage in affirmative action in admissions. Napolitano then moved to just do away with standardized testing for admissions, which would make admission challenges more difficult while enhancing diversity numbers. She assembled a handpicked Standardized Testing Task Force in 2019 to study the issue, but that task force found the opposite: Standardized testing is the most accurate single indicator of college performance, including for minority students. In other words, it helped students find institutions where they were most likely to thrive. Napolitano thanked the task force and then overrode those conclusions by ending the use of the standardized college tests.
Even the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) seemed to yield to this movement during the pandemic by dropping the use of standardized testing requirements. However, this week, MIT reversed that decision and reinstated the use of the tests as key to preserving its elite status as an educational institution.
MIT has decided to hold firm on the academic standards that made it one of the most prestigious universities in the world; TJ achieved that distinction among high schools by maintaining the same elite entry standards. Now, however, it appears TJ will be “leveled down” to achieve “equity.”
As more advanced programs are eliminated, gifted students will find their own advancement stymied or slowed. Left unchallenged, some will lose interest while others are less likely to achieve the same levels of distinction.
Liberal activists aren’t the only ones celebrating this trend in American education. Foreign competitors like China can only rejoice at seeing the United States decapitate its top academic programs. Our enemies must hope that meritocracy will be replaced by mediocrity in science and other fields as the world economy becomes more and more competitive.
The real loss will be felt by students of all races.
It is possible to achieve diversity in these programs, but it is not as easy — or as fast — as just leveling down entry standards. We can focus on underperforming public schools to better prepare minority students. However, with continuing dismal performances of public educators in major cities, that’s not a welcome approach to many in the education or politics professions. It’s easier to reduce entry standards than it is to elevate performance rates. Indeed, Oregon recently achieved equity in graduation rates by simply suspending the need to be proficient in reading, math, and writing. Done: Instant equity.
The Court’s consideration of admissions challenges at Harvard and the University of North Carolina may bring greater clarity for higher education. However, the same challenged admissions practices are now being implemented in high schools, which serve as the feeders for college admissions. The Court needs to establish its own “holistic approach” and establish a clear and coherent standard for admissions throughout our educational system.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
24 thoughts on “Showdown at TJ: How a Virginia High School Became The Latest Battleground Over Racial Discrimination”
“. . . meritocracy will be replaced by mediocrity in science and other fields . . .”
And that will be our undoing, not only on the global stage, but a national one.
What are the solutions?
Expand charter schools in urban/inner cities. Saw this first hand in New Orleans. Charter schools were those poor minority children’s best chance to get out of poverty.
Home school.
Like to see alums that reject the leftist indoctrination of their former college/university, come together to form private higher learning that focuses on meritocracy and critical thinking.
Just read a WSJ article about new emerging trends of how blue-collar workers are getting better paying tech jobs without being saddled with college debt. And companies are foregoing college education requirement for OJT.
Any parent of any gifted child who does not shop around for a private school that fosters and challenges their talents and helps them to fully achieve their potential and instead sends them to a public school is cheating them of their future and essentially engaging in a form of child abuse.
Public schools can be outstanding if parents demand it and teachers and admin expect it. I attended one such school.
Apparently the Thomas Jefferson Board Member quoted by Professot Turley either didn’t attend the school himself, or has forgotten much of what s/he learned. “. . . the unacceptable numbers of such things as the unacceptable numbers” is a locution which should be reserved to communications from the Department of Redundancy Department.
As for the much-embraced solution to our education system’s utter failure to educate our most at-risk youth, it seems to me eliminating standardized testing is akin to a roach-infested kitchen’s owner deciding the solution is to keep the lights off, so the roaches won’t be visible.
Or a coal mine’s owner deciding it’s those pesky canaries that cause gas leaks, and don’t use them.
There is a book out there. “The Bell Curve.”
https://www.amazon.com/Bell-Curve-Intelligence-Structure-American/dp/0029146739/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8
The thing to remember. When you measure performance, the results always create a bell curve.
Its the law of big numbers. The bigger the data set, the more accurate the numbers.
It is easy to figure out what party supports our enemies.
“Liberal activists aren’t the only ones celebrating this trend in American education. Foreign competitors like China can only rejoice at seeing the United States decapitate its top academic programs. Our enemies must hope that meritocracy will be replaced by mediocrity in science and other fields as the world economy becomes more and more competitive.”
Turley has revealed the great danger to America, Democrat policies on education.
This offers a perfect reason to offer a system of public education where the tax dollars assigned to each student follows the student to the school of his/her/its choice. Strip the unions of their monopoly on education and provide opportunities for charter schools or home schooling that makes those self-serving unions compete for those dollars.
I disagree.
Stop administrators from working with corporatists who want to shape education to serve their own interests. Check the background on those oh so philanthropic foundations that lend their “expertise” and give grants. They might just be a mouthpiece for the World Economic Forum…
Tax dollars are not students’ money. It is taxpayer money. Taxpayers shouldn’t be treated like a feeding trough. Taxpayers should get to elect representatives who will decide how much and in what way pooled tax dollars are spent. As soon as that money follows a student, taxpayers have no say over how their money gets used–even if a bunch of it is lost in wasteful spending because the “oversight” is weak.
“holistic review” = extra points for those applicants who have the right skin color
And, yes, “holistic review” is a cover for racism.
I met recently with administrators of my school district to talk about steps to improve the performance of students who don’t meet expectations on state-wide standardised tests. Most of these students are socioeconomically disadvantaged and/or black or Hispanic. I suggested introducing methods highlighted in the writings of Thomas Sowell on charter schools and Roland Fryer in his Houston public schools experiment. These include increased time on task, improved quality of teachers, high expectations, no excuses and use of data to evaluate programs to find what works.
The administrators appeared sympathetic to these ideas but said they were constrained by the contract negotiated in prior years with the unions. Among other things, the contract:
1. Stipulates one of the shortest school days in the state;
2. Prohibits explicitly the use of “student growth percentile” (a measure of a student’s improvement year over year on the standardised tests) as a tool in assessing teacher performance;
3. Eliminates the top and bottom categories of the four teacher evaluation categories; and
4. Apparently creates a risk that offering additional time after school through tutoring programs open to struggling students would be impermissible “job encroachment.”
The district is highly “anti-racist” in its orientation, so whether these administrators were really interested in this kind of change we discussed is open to question. Nonetheless, this is further evidence of how teachers unions impede known solutions to disparities in public education.
The administrators appeared sympathetic to these ideas but said they were constrained by the contract negotiated in prior years with the unions.
We know the teachers represent teachers and consider children adversaries of the teachers. One of the teahers union heads is famously quoted as saying, ‘we will worry about the students when the students start paying duews’.
Any way….. You could talk to Mark Zuckerberg and Cory Booker. The two teamed up together to fix the schools. With Zuckerberg bucks, and Booker brains, the greatness almost spontaneously erupted, when the two come in close proximity.
$100,000,000 later (yes I double counted the zeros, its correct) Failure was declared.
“The plan was to turn Newark into what Zuckerberg called “a symbol of educational excellence for the whole nation,” spent on retaining the best teachers, and creating environments that would produce successful students and, one day, graduates.
Newark is a city wrought with crime. Its graduation rate is about 67%. It needed the help, and Booker’s vision sounded promising.”
Read the article any you will find a quick 20% went to expert consultants.
So first lets admitt, just because you have a lot of money, doesn’t mean you are smart. Mostly yes. Musk…yes, Zuckerberg,? the exception proving the rule.
When all was said and done. Graft and teachers unions (redundent?) scuttled the whole comedy of errors.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/mark-zuckerberg-gave-jersey-100-130400933.html
iowan2,
I heard a Fresh Air episode on that very topic.
Guess who they never bothered to talk to or include in their grandiose plan: The parents and students.
Yes Upstate.
Parents have no input in their child’s education. A man running for the Gov. of Virginia, let us know how Democrats think about education. Fortunately for the Parents, parents vote for people that have a different vision.
” Most of these students are socioeconomically disadvantaged and/or black or Hispanic. I suggested introducing methods highlighted in the writings of Thomas Sowell on charter schools and Roland Fryer in his Houston public schools experiment. “
Thank you and thank you for the insight into that school.
When the Bakke decision was made, I thought a better way to manage the problem was to provide hi level economically disadvantaged students the ability to go for a masters in a related science discipline and then have them apply to medical school.
The unionization of ANY government position has always been a bad, if not unconstitutional, idea.
That legendary conservative, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, agreed with you.
I’d be inclined to explore some of E.D. Hirsch’s and Susan Wise Bauer’s ideas of what constitutes an outstanding education.
“These include increased time on task, improved quality of teachers, high expectations, no excuses and use of data to evaluate programs to find what works.”
Depends on how this is implemented. The list, as is, sounds rather dry and incomplete. It needs life and wonder and some degree of interconnectedness of the knowledge being gained. Perhaps an improved quality of teachers can accomplish this, but, these elements are more than just people with higher degrees.
So now it’s do away with entrance exams. When course failures pile up it will be grade on a color curve. When graduation comes along you must graduate a percent of color. It will all ends the same.
There’s a problem, is it the teachers or the students. When were able to identify the problem honestly maybe then we’ll be able to correct it.
There’s a problem, is it the teachers or the students. When were able to identify the problem honestly maybe then we’ll be able to correct it.
You left out parents.
Large number of children show up at the school house door, hungry and tired. Government drones, being drones, think they can fix “the problem”. Then scratch their head when their fix, multiplies, rather that ameliorates, the problems
Discrimination is discrimination no matter where, how, or why it occurs.
In Life there exists a fact that all of us are no equal in our abilities and if we are being measured based upon ability (IQ, ability to reason, to perform specific functions, etc) then it is the “demonstrated ability” that should be the measure….not Skin Color.
Certain endeavors are not opportunities for equity……they are for the gifted.
Pro Sports is a clear example….the Teams only seek the outstanding players….as do College Teams so why should a scholastic endeavor be any different?
Race should not be a criteria in the selection process….simply match the top scoring contenders to the number of openings and go down the list in the order of the scores.
Until recently, the goal was a color blind society….but for some reason that was given up in trade for preferential treatment.
That is symbolized by the choice of our Vice President and latest Supreme Court Justice…..each had to be a Black Female and all other candidates were excluded.
That is how bad the situation has become.
Pro Sports is a clear example….the Teams only seek the outstanding players….as do College Teams so why should a scholastic endeavor be any different?
I just Looked at the Final two teams in the NCAA Basketball Championship .
North Carolina has two white players, Kansas was closer to 50/50. uncertain about Asians and non-white Hispanics, or tansgenders
“in looking at what has happened to George Floyd . . . we must recognize the unacceptable numbers of such things as the unacceptable numbers of African Americans that have been accepted to TJ.”
“The Virginia Attorney General (and various other states) have filed to challenge those assertions in a potentially important case that would allow the Court to consider allegedly discriminatory admissions practices and polices not just on the college but the high school levels.”
In making so sure the schools don’t institute a racially discriminatory policy, there seems to be no consideration as to whether the existing “merit based” policy is discriminatory? The result according to one board member certainly is. I won’t give you the history (unless you ask) about how the man who wrote about it being “self-evident that all men are created equal” in reality did more to promote the forced breeding and rape of enslaved women than any other human. Go to Monticello and the tour guide will mention he owned about 400 slaves on the property (leaving out the other 200 he owned elsewhere). Historians like Edwin Bett ignored evidence slaves were whipped at his nailery to improve productivity, it didn’t fit the image he wanted to portray.
So why shouldn’t a private school in his name be mostly white? And if the new policy discriminates against Asians but not white people, it’s because they kept the percentage of white people the same, leaving everyone else to fight like crabs in a barrel for the scraps.
Watching lefties enact their policies is both depressing and invigorating.
Depressing to see so many stupid people determined to condemn the country to mediocrity.
Invigorating because lefties are energizing us to take back our country.
Lefties, in their arrogance, have shown us the folly of their ways and we are mobilizing.
Welcome to the clown show.