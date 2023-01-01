Happy New Year to everyone on our blog! We rang in 2021 at home in McLean, Virginia after returning from Chicago for Christmas. New Year’s Eve is also my wedding anniversary. Twenty-five years ago, Leslie and I eloped in Old Town Alexandria after dating eight years. (We used my high school ring to seal the deal). Once again, we will celebrate two anniversary dates. I count the anniversary as our 33rd while Leslie insists on counting this year as our 25th anniversary. (She takes a purely contractarian approach to the calculation in going by the date on the marriage certificate). We toasted our anniversary and the New Year (as we did 25 years ago and every year since) with a bottle of Schramsburg Cremant.

Yesterday, Leslie and I returned for the first time to the little French restaurant that we went to after deciding to elope on New Year’s Eve. As we waited for our appointment, we went to Le Refuge in Alexandria. We went there yesterday and nothing had changed . . . except a couple who are now 25 years older with four kids.

On New Year’s Day, we will follow tradition and make the Bowl of the Wife of Kit Carson Soup with wasabi Bloody Marys. My father, Jack Turley, first introduced the soup to our family in Chicago, which is a Mexican turkey soup. (He claimed that the spicy soup was the cure for any hangover). I have a smoked turkey that will go into the soup today.

I will be giving the summary of our year on the blog later, but I wanted to wish everyone a safe and joyous New Year in 2023. It has been a record year with our rapidly expanding community. We have over doubled the size of our blog in the last year, including an over 300 percent increase for months like December. I cannot thank you enough for contributing to our daily dialogue on issues great and small in our society.

Happy New Year to everyone on our blog.

