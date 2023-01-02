State of the Blog: Looking Back at a Banner Year in 2022

We often use the end of the year to do a quick review of the state of the blog. In 2022, the blog exploded in size — doubling or tripling the traffic for every month. We will soon pass our 66,000,000 view mark and our community continues to grow rapidly around the world.

As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith, who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems. I also want to thank our editor Kristin Oren, who continues her amazing work proofing posts on a daily basis to remove my embarrassing typos. Finally, I would like to thank our regular readers who alert me to typos or any violations of the civility or copyright policies on the blog.

The growth on Twitter this year has been astonishing. We are now over 400,000 followers. We also have 6,000 people who have signed up for alerts by emails.

This week, we passed 21,000 posts and roughly 1,230,000 comments. To give you an example, December was the best month in the history of the blog with an increase of 300 percent over the prior year. Since December can be a slow month with the holidays, the numbers were particularly gratifying.

So here are the annual figures. Over the last year, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. Netherlands

7. France

8. New Zealand

9. Mexico

10. India

The top five posts in terms of readership in the last month were:

The success of the blog continues to amaze me. As we have discussed in the past, Res Ipsa was created well over a decade ago during a family vacation to North Carolina. The blog was created by family members who heard me on a call resisting a request to blog on the site of one of my newspapers. I was entirely unfamiliar with blogs. They simply presented me with a new blog and Res Ipsa was born.

We are now routinely ranked with the top legal blogs in the world. We have also attracted our share of accolades, including the ABA Journal for its blog Hall of Fame. That is due in large part to our regulars who add perspectives and passion to the issues that we discuss.

In these trying times, it is nice to have a place (even a virtual place) where you can go to discuss the issues of our day from the momentous to the simply odd. I hope that you continue to find this to be a site worthy of your time and your contributions.

So, here’s hoping for a great year to come for our country, our families, and, yes, our blog in 2023.

