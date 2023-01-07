“Enjoying It Too Much”: Democrats Overplay a Simple Adjournment Vote and Elect Kevin McCarthy

For those of us who have worked in and around Congress for years, last night’s final election of a speaker in the early hours of Saturday was nothing short of an extended Nascar race, particularly if you come to watch the cars crash. The evening had everything from gallows humor to a virtual wrestling match on the floor.
It finished as unpredictably as it began. Kevin McCarthy fell just one vote short of winning as tempers boiled over and the GOP sought an adjournment until Monday. The Democrats then overplayed their hand by gratuitously sought to prolong the pain by opposing the motion. Then something unexpected happened…
…the holdouts changed their votes.
At midnight on Friday, after twelve hours of grueling deliberations and votes, there was no reason to force the GOP to continue to vote except to enjoy the sport and spectacle of the moment. It was gratuitous and peevish and it produced the opposite effect on the GOP ranks.
It was reminiscent of the scene in True Grit when John Wayne stops Glenn Campbell from spanking Kim Darby — not because she didn’t deserve it but because “you are enjoying it too much.”
The opposition to adjourn clearly was too much for the holdouts watching the glee of the opposition. Popcorn is one thing but prolonging pain is another. The holdouts agreed to vote present to give McCarthy the win.
Some Democrats seemed stunned by the reversal of fortunes with Rep. Dean Phillips (D., Minn.) rising to nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and saying, “I rise to say, ‘Wow.'” Opposing adjournment for fun is like staying too long at a dinner . . . you can get stuck with the check.
The moment seemed to galvanize the GOP and McCarthy and others quickly changed their votes to oppose their own motion and join the Democrats. They then elected McCarthy as the 55th Speaker.
The moment should not be lost on Democrats. It is one thing to prolong the punishment but you cannot enjoy it so much that you supply the missing unifying catalyst for the opposing party.
The 118th Congress is now in place and will reconvene on Monday. Things are likely to now move fast and furious for the new majority. There is likely to be a shortage of popcorn in the beltway.
17 thoughts on ““Enjoying It Too Much”: Democrats Overplay a Simple Adjournment Vote and Elect Kevin McCarthy”
About time.
Based on their difficulty even electing a Speaker — the most votes since before the Civil War — I anticipate this GOP-led House to be all hat and no cattle.
Although Matt Gaetz accumulated some new enemies this week in Congress, by far the least respected institution in America, he earned the loyalty of millions of conservatives from coast to coast.
Democrats never did understand that this prolonged vote wasn’t about “chaos” or any other stupid label Dems tried to put on it. This vote, and debate, was about democracy, something the Democrats gave up a long time ago. Democracy is messy, but it’s certainly preferable to the totalitarian side show Pelosi and her cult followers exhibited for the last two years. Dems have been shamed, and can never again claim to be the party of democracy and independent thought.
Democrats didn’t overplay their hand. It was in the people’s interest that the Republicans pick their Speaker so the House could resume all its functions. If anyone overplayed his hand it was Matt Gaetz. He’s made a lot of enemies from his own party’s colleagues. Had he voted McCarthy in the next to the last vote, he’d have been lauded as rational. Boebert had the same opportunity. In the last vote, the altering of their stoic irrationality fell without a mic drop.
Kid, I agree with you.
Sorry to be a downer but “same as it ever was”. BUT if by some miracle they push through term limits, that would be a start… 😉
The eyes of Hakeem Jeffries are dead — there is nothing behind them. When he smiles it doesn’t reach those eyes, which are the gateway to the soul. It was scary to me to see the Dems line up like controlled robots and vote enthusiastically, time after time, for this guy, who seems more suitable for a zombie movie than speaker of the house. Not sure Kevin McCarthy is any better though. This WEF stooge is weak and won’t hold the line for freedom and liberty when he negotiates with the corrupt representatives of the national security state.
Hakeem Jeffries eyes are not dead, those are the eyes of an evil man full of racial hate and a desire to destroy his own nation.
you mean like every open border, hate filled, pro drug, anti-cop, pro-crime, pro deficit democrat?
McCarthy brought on this circus for callously dismissing the Freedom Caucus back in the summer, when he didn’t think he’d need their support. McCarthy overplayed his hand back then. And I’m thoroughly disappointed in the many so called conservatives who outed themselves this past week, as establishment shills! Especially commentators and more than a few politicians. Crenshaw won’t be able to be elected dog catcher after his bonehead maneuver!
Chang, as a conservative guy who hasn’t voted for any Democrat since the 1970s I find your attitude to be what always hurts the Republicans. The far right hard core guys like you fight the possible to try to get the perfect and you kill any chance to make gains with the majority of people, which is what politics is all about. I am not saying that Mitch McConnell should remain, or Ronna McDaniel should stay in place, but when your far right folks go after people like Crenshaw and other moderately conservative folks you hurt the party that is trying to fight Biden, Pelosi and now Jeffries.
We saw the above phenomenon manifest itself when Kristie Noem made one political mistake regarding trans sports. Yes, ie was a mistake, but the fools on the far right would rather have a Democrat than to ever support her again. Same goes for Nikki Haley. I find this to be a trait of the hard core Trump people, the Always Trumpers as I call them. They would rather follow Trump of a lemming cliff than support anyone their Dear Leader disagrees with or supports. This is how 2022 happened.
So Chang, save you barbs and arrows for Democrats and stop doing what Tucker Carlson does too often, blame Republicans for not stopping the Democrats rather than blaming the Democrats for what they are doing. I am not saying don’t be critical of Republicans, just remember who the true enemy to our country is and it is the Democrats.
The “chaos” trope, which all Democrats and most of the Republicans, and the MSM, have been using to describe the extended voting is silly. There was no “chaos,” except for the failed recognition by McCarthy and his team over several months that he did not have the votes and would not get them simply by persisting.
The opposition did not trust McCarthy to return to “regular order,” meaning in particular requiring twelve separate appropriations bills and single issue bills. Nor did they trust him to fight to stop spending increases, including in the military, or to conduct unfettered investigations of the FBI/CIA. They demanded changes to the structure of the legislative process to promote these objectives. They had leverage and they used it effectively. When they got what they wanted, they ended their battle. Even Gaetz concluded that either someone he trusted or McCarthy in a straitjacket could be speaker.
Nothing the opposition proposed was actually radical. Regular order was the standard until a couple of decades ago. The Church Committee operated in the 1970s. A single representative could move to vacate the chair until Pelosi changed the rule. The outrages of bills like the $1.7 trillion omnibus are not traditional but a cancerous recent growth.
Anyone looking at this objectively would conclude that this was politics at its best. Whether the structural changes will be implemented or make a difference remains to be seen, and it is far from clear that McCarthy will pursue this agenda aggressively, when difficulties arise and a government shutdown looms. Further splits within the Republicans will be revealed as the bills are considered, especially regarding defence spending and Ukraine.
But this was a welcome step in the right direction.
The Democrats expose themselves for what they really are….
The House will be in chaos during the next two years. Kevin sold his soul to the freedumb caucus when he agreed to its demands. All he had to do is negotiate with Jeffries. But no, he caved to the RWNJ’s.
I’m bullish on popcorn futures.
Wally: Did you even read what the demands of the Freedom Caucus were? All perfectly reasonable and pro-democracy. But hey, if you prefer the lockstep totalitarian style of Pelosi and the Dems, by all means join their party.
Election denier should be stamped on every image of Jeffreys lest anyone forget that he is no better than the shoes he’s stepped into.
Anyone who thinks that the GOP will save us from the tyranny is a fool. We have a faked two-party system.
My mantra is ‘Never a R or D Again!’
But don’t misunderstand me, if a third (4th, 5th, 6th…) party ever comes along, that doesn’t mean we allow any of them to be a part of the new ones (like Trump suggesting he will start a third party).
If anyone has ever served as a Rep or Dem, they are banned from participation.