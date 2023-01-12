Biden’s Classified-Records Headache is Garland’s Special-Counsel Nightmare

Below is my column in the Hill on the implications of the discovery of classified documents in a prior private office of now President Joe Biden. The discovery (and later addition of a second batch of classified material at a second location) is magnifying the inherently conflicted position of Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The Justice Department reportedly is investigating the discovery of 10 classified documents found in an old private office used by President Biden when he served as vice president. The discovery could not come at a worse time for the Justice Department — or a better time for former President Trump.
While there are significant differences in the number of the documents involved in each case and the reported response of the Biden and Trump teams, the underlying allegation — removing and retaining classified material — is the same. Moreover, there remain questions that are likely to be pursued by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in the coming weeks. Those questions not only deal with the scope of the alleged violations but the increasingly conflicted and irreconcilable positions of Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the Biden and Trump investigations.
Biden’s lawyers have said they found the documents just days before the midterm elections and are “cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records.” The White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives on Nov. 2 of the discovery as it was closing out a Washington office, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, that Biden used as part of his relationship with the University of Pennsylvania after he left the vice presidency in 2017.
That academic appointment itself is considered controversial by some Biden critics. Biden was made an honorary professor from 2017 to 2019 and reportedly paid nearly $1 million for a few visits to the school. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he was paid $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018-2019. He has used the appointment to claim the status of a professor in speeches.
The newly discovered material reportedly includes some top-secret files with the “sensitive compartmented information” designation, also known as TS-SCI, which is used for highly sensitive information obtained from intelligence sources.
There is no accusation of false statements or obstruction in this instance, both of which are being investigated in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago matter. However, the incident further highlights AG Garland’s unintelligible position.
This controversy will again raise prior cases of knowing or negligent removal of classified material by government officials and the relatively light punishment given in even some of the most egregious cases.
After the raid on Mar-a-Lago, experts and pundits went into a frenzy about Trump being given an “orange jumpsuit,” and some insisted that even a misdemeanor conviction should bar him from office. It is not clear if the same view (which I criticized then) will now apply to Biden — but some of those experts have rushed to distinguish the two cases and assure us that there really is no comparison.
NBC and MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Alene White Vance, for example, called it an “apples to oranges” comparison, even though we still do not know the full facts of what was found and whether there may have been other violations.
There indeed are obvious differences in the two cases, but the underlying danger of a misdemeanor charge still remains in both. Presumably, the documents found in Biden’s private office were knowingly removed by someone, and they reportedly contained clear classification markings.
Moreover, questions remain about whether other documents may be at other locations — and that is the problem with Garland’s approach to repeatedly protecting Biden from the appointment of a special counsel.
Notably, Biden himself joined in the condemnation of Trump removing classified material to his private quarters. In a 2022 interview, CBS’s Scott Pelley asked Biden: “When you saw the photograph of the top secret documents laid out on the floor at Mar-a-Lago, what did you think to yourself looking at that image?”
Biden seemed to struggle to control his disgust before replying: “How that could possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible. And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods.”
The same questions are being asked now about Biden’s own potential “irresponsible” handling of classified material and the true extent of any violations. On Monday, during a state visit to Mexico, Biden declined to answer questions from reporters.
The Biden classified documents matter has been referred to U.S. Attorney John Lausch for investigation. But the discovery will only magnify questions for Garland.
Some of us have criticized Garland for refusing to appoint a special counsel to investigate influence-peddling allegations against Biden’s son, Hunter, despite an overwhelming basis for such an appointment.
In contrast, Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump soon after Trump announced his 2024 presidential candidacy. That again raised questions about Garland’s treatment of Biden, who is actually the president, may also be a presidential candidate in 2024, and may be involved in the underlying allegations against his son.
Now, with this new document discovery, Biden may be accused of the same underlying crime as Trump — yet Garland has elected, once again, not to appoint a special counsel. Instead, he is keeping the Biden matter within Justice Department ranks. While U.S. Attorney Lausch was appointed by Trump and is widely respected, Garland was not willing to keep the Trump case in the hands of a similarly respected Justice Department prosecutor.
For two years, some of us have pushed Garland to adopt a clear, consistent approach with the appointment of a special counsel on the Hunter Biden influence-peddling investigation and other matters. His inexplicable refusal now, regarding this new case, will make a bad situation even worse for the Justice Department.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
15 thoughts on “Biden’s Classified-Records Headache is Garland’s Special-Counsel Nightmare”
It has been my observation that members of the prog/left party are never aware of either their hypocrisy or any illegal actions of any member of their tribe. There is no problem or ethical problem in their eyes – only in the eyes of Americans and therein lies the situtation.
“While there are significant differences in the number of the documents involved in each case and the reported response of the Biden and Trump teams, the underlying allegation — removing and retaining classified material — is the same.”
No, actually, the “underlying allegations” for Trump are 18 U.S.C. §§ 793(e), 2071, 1519. You are referring to 793(f) not (e), and you’re totally ignoring 2071 and 1519 … because it’s not convenient for your pretense that the situation is “the same.”
Are you ignorant about the crimes alleged of Trump after all this time? Or do you know them but are purposefully misleading your readers? Either way, it speaks poorly of you.
“there remain questions that are likely to be pursued by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in the coming weeks”
Great. Let them ask those questions of both Biden and Trump, and see who answers and what the answers are.
Here are some questions suggested by law prof Ryan Goodman:
1 How many docs?
2 Classification level?
3 Who responsible for moving them?
4 Who knew of them?
5 When discovered?
6. Date on the documents (h/t @notimmediately)
7. Who occupied both locations before Biden took office (h/t @harmonyis1)
8. What is the specific second location?
I’ll add: who did the search to check for any remaining missing docs, and where did they search?
“The Biden classified documents matter has been referred to U.S. Attorney John Lausch for investigation. ”
You neglect to say that Lausch was chosen specifically because he’s one of the remaining Trump-appointed US Attorneys.
Biden in response to a question yesterday: “I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office … They turned over the boxes to the [National] Archives and we’re cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon, and there will be more detail at that time.”
Interesting that Garland appointed the special counsel two weeks after the discovery of Biden’s documents.
“…Washington office, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, that Biden used as part of his relationship with the
University of PennsylvaniaCommunist Chinese Party (CCP), after he left the vice presidency in 2017.
Did anyone else consider the “leaked” photos at Mar-A-Lago were staged? i.e. “Notably, Biden himself joined in the condemnation of Trump removing classified material to his private quarters. In a 2022 interview, CBS’s Scott Pelley asked Biden: “When you saw the photograph of the top secret documents laid out on the floor at Mar-a-Lago, what did you think to yourself looking at that image?”” Again I ask at his “private office at UPenn, he was paid by UPenn almost a million dollars for “??????”. I realize they used his name but he used their space.
Apples and oranges indeed. The “classified” records in Trump’s possession (which he very plausibly claims to have declassified) are in the nature of mementos for a future presidential library. In contrast, the indisputably classified records from Biden’s private office appear to be in the nature of foreign intelligence reports regarding Ukraine (and other places/things) which were germane to his interventions there while a private citizen. Trump’s matter is the national security equivalent of an overdue library book dispute, while the Biden matter hints egregious criminal self-dealing using national secrets. Ethically speaking Biden’s case (if he is guilty) is akin to a former judge using sealed court records stolen from the public archives to blackmail a business rival — but on a vastly more consequential geo-political scale.
Q: What will it mean to have a Special Counsel? Will the investigation be walled off and slow-walked? I don’t think you’ll be finding leaked pictures of file folders marked classified on the internet with this investigation.
Can Congress continue to investigate or will they decline to investigate, deferring to the Justice Department? To me, the Mueller investigation was a way to continually leak negative political information about Trump, on the taxpayer’s dime, long after they knew Russian collusion was a hoax.
Secondly, why did the MSM and DNC even publish the story of the documents? So far, they haven’t roused themselves to identify the second location? Suddenly, everyone is pushing for Special Counsel and I want to know what that means for the bigger picture. I’ve seen the Starr, Mueller, and Durham investigations produce little while spending a lot of taxpayer money.
While there are significant differences in the number of the documents involved in each case…
Huh? Where did you learn that little fact? The only “significant difference” between the two is how they are being treated by the DOJ/FBI and the media.
At this point we don’t know anything about the 2nd “batch”. 6 years after leaving office, how many more locations and batches exist. How many documents were originally taken to these locations? Were they originally inventoried, with controlled access? If not, then the number of documents being turned over just as easily could be all that remains of a much larger batch.
There are many angles to all this, and many questions:
1. Was Biden and his team invited to Penn and paid handsomely for doing almost nothing because he said funding would grow? It appears China increased its donations to Penn dramatically after Biden was given his position. Was there a deal between the Biden family and the Chinese on this? Was Penn part of it? Was Chinese money laundered to Biden through Penn?
2. Were the classified documents “signed out” officially when Biden left office or were they smuggled out?
A. If they were signed out, why was he allowed to retain them for so long under insecure conditions?
B. If they were smuggled out, who did that and why?
3. How many classified documents were taken? The second story refers to “at least” one more batch? Are there more? Where were these new documents found and what were the security arrangements for them? Who is conducting the search and is law enforcement involved? If not, why not?
4. Why was a former WH counsel and now Covington partner involved in a routine clearing out of the D.C. office where the first batch of documents was discovered? This is not something lawyers ordinarily do, certainly not senior lawyers, unless there is a sensitive issue involved that is known in advance.
5. What are the documents about and what is their classification level? Some are reported to be Top Secret SCI. Why did Biden want to keep them?
6. Was there a potential risk to the national defence, within the meaning of the Espionage Act? Under 18 USC 763(f), gross negligence in the handling of such documents is enough for criminal liability. Biden said he was not even aware the first batch of classified documents was in his office; that would appear to be a prima facie admission of gross negligence.
It is unlikely Garland and DOJ will pursue this or make public what they find. It will be up to the House to seek. answers. The chances of success are remote.
With these issues it is likely that the only possible indictment of Trump will be for false statements/obstruction, since, so far at least, that is an allegation that Biden does not face, and Trump could be indicted for this without obvious double standards. But if a proper investigation were to be conducted, Biden and his team might also face potential indictments for this, either for past statements which we do not yet know of or for statements made in response to current questions. I doubt this will happen.
It’s possible that this issue will be used by some Democrats to seek to pressure Biden not to run in 2024. If that is so, the media may do more to expose this than would otherwise be expected.
Me. Turley I have the upmost respect for you as an impartial observer and commentator. What is your opinion of Trump’s response to Karl Rove that the discoveries are totally different as he was President and Biden was VP when the documents were removed? Being that the President has a whole different set of powers vs. a VP.
Being that the President has a whole different set of powers vs. a VP.
Enumerated POWERS.
If you find your self being led astray by the chaff used by the apologists. Recenter yourself back on Constitutional Powers.
The President has unreviewable power to declassify. Vice President can only declassify documents they create.
President Trump therefore has no classified documents. When you hear about all the “gaslighting” this classified (‘marked classified’ is a fake made up, meaningless determination.) nothing burger, is gaslighting. Repeatedly telling all of us, something that in plain view is not real.
There is NO Classified issue concerning Trump.
Vice President Biden is completely different.
Classified documents scattered across DC and who knows how many other states. Like Clintons wife, direct violation of laws governing classified information. Those laws have ZERO reference to intent.
The President is final authority on declassifying information.
The President is final authority on what is determined to be covered by the Presidential Records Act.
Back to recenter on POWERS. The PRA cannot tell the President what to do with his records. Constitutional separation of POWERS controls. Presidents have followed along voluntarily. Now the DoJ is using it as a legal cudgel to punish President Trump.
This will never get to court, because everyone knows these simple facts.
The more I see of Garland, the more thankful I am that Mitch McConnell was majority leader in 2016 and that he what he did
AG GARLAND has shown his true colors as AG, BIASED LEFT WING SOCIAL JUSTICE/AG. People use to speak highly of him, including Mr. Turley, we are thankful they never appointed him to the Supreme Court. He Manages a Left Wing Social Justice/Radical/Biased DOJ which needs to cleaned out from top to bottom along with the FBI. All Left Wing/Democrat BIASED. Allows ANTIFA and others to burn down blds and etc. Seeks to prosecute Republicans, Parents, Regilgous and etc. AG Garland should resign but it goes deeper, DOJ needs to swept clean of Radicals/Social Justice/ and etc.
And to think Garland today could be sitting on the Supreme Court. How naive I’ve been all these years putting my trust and faith in the government.
I read the many comments pointing out the differences between these documents and those in the Trump situation. The basic facts are the same. They both took Possession of classified documents without following proper procedure. However Biden has an air tight defence for his actions. It is so powerful that even his political Enemies will not raise challenge. People all over the world will praise him for his candor and honesty. I suspect this defence will be presented in the following manner.
He will call for a meeting with the press and say; I have been struggling with dementia For a year or more before I became president. I did not realize how far this illness had progressed. I resign as president of the United States effective immediately. 🤣