The Incredible Shrinking Merrick Garland

Below is my column in USA Today on the diminishing role of Attorney General Merrick Garland at the Justice Department after a series of controversies. As a well-known moderate, many of us had hoped that Garland could be a unifying presence at the Department; assuring a divided nation that justice would be pursued in an even-handed and apolitical fashion. Yet, in controversy after controversy, Garland has failed to take modest steps to make such assurances. After well documented cases of bias and false statements by FBI and DOJ officials in past investigations, there was a clear need for greater transparency and independence in investigations. Garland has consistently swatted away such options. This week, Garland stayed on that path and refused to release any part of the affidavit used as the basis for the search of Mar-a-Lago. This included the possible issuance of a redacted copy or even responses to specific concerns over the timing or basis for the search. While Trump has called for the release of the affidavit, Garland will not even release those sections dealing with the account of the prior discussions and agreements with the Team Trump. There is little proactive effort to anticipate or address such concerns as vividly shown in the last week.
Here is the column:
In the cult classic, “The Incredible Shrinking Man,” the character Scott Stuart is caught in a thick fog that causes him to gradually shrink to the point that he lives in a doll house and fights off the house cat. At one point, Stuart delivers a strikingly profound line: “The unbelievably small and the unbelievably vast eventually meet — like the closing of a gigantic circle.”
If one image sums up the incredibly shrinking stature of Attorney General Merrick Garland, it is that line in the aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago search.
Two years ago, I was one of many who supported Garland when he was nominated for attorney general. While his personality seemed a better fit for the courts than the Cabinet, he is a person with unimpeachable integrity and ethics.
If there are now doubts, it is not about his character but his personality in dealing with political controversies. Those concerns have grown in the past week.
In the aftermath of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida, much remains unclear. The inventory list confirms that there were documents marked TS (Top Secret) and SCI (Sensitive Compartmented Information) —two of the highest classification levels for materials. The former president’s retention of such documents would appear to be a very serious violation.
However, the status of the documents is uncertain after Trump insisted that he declassified the material and was handling the records in accordance with prior discussions with the FBI. While the declassified status of these documents would not bar charges under the cited criminal provisions, it could have a significant impact on the viability of any prosecution.
I have not assumed that the search of Mar-a-Lago was unwarranted given that we have not seen the underlying affidavit. Yet in another controversy, Garland seemed largely reactive and rote in dealing with questions over bias or abuse in his department.
In his confirmation hearing, Garland repeatedly pledged that political considerations would hold no sway with him as attorney general. Yet, in just two years, the Justice Department has careened from one political controversy to another without any sign that Garland is firmly in control of the department. Last year, for example, Garland was heavily criticized for his rapid deployment of a task force to investigate parents and others challenging school boards.
When Garland has faced clear demands for independent action, he has folded. For example, Garland has refused to appoint a special counsel in the investigation of Hunter Biden. But there is no way to investigate Hunter Biden without running over continual references to President Biden.
By refusing a special counsel, Garland has removed the president’s greatest threat. Unlike the U.S. Attorney investigating Hunter Biden, a special counsel would be expected to publish a report that would detail the scope of the Biden family’s alleged influence peddling and foreign contacts.
Likewise, the Justice Department is conducting a grand jury investigation that is aggressively pursuing Trump associates and Republican figures, including seizing the telephones of members of Congress. That investigation has bearing on the integrity and the status of Biden’s potential opponent in 2024.
The investigation also has triggered concerns over the party in power investigating the opposing political party. It is breathtaking that Garland would see no need for an independent or special counsel given this country’s continued deep divisions and mistrust.
Democrats often compare the January 6 investigation to Watergate but fail to note that the Watergate investigation was led by an independent counsel precisely because of these inherent political conflicts.
Then came the raid. While Garland said he personally approved the operation, he did little to help mitigate the inevitable political explosion. This country is a powder keg and the FBI has a documented history of false statements to courts and falsified evidence in support of a previous Trump investigation.
Yet, there was no prepared statement or response for days, which allowed speculation and rage to grow. When Garland did respond, he offered a boilerplate defense of the department and sought only the release of the warrant and inventory list.
If there was one occasion for total transparency, including the release of the FBI affidavit, this was that moment. Yet, Garland refused to act further. He declined to seek the release even as news media reported an array of leaks from the Justice Department, including the allegation that Trump took nuclear weapon secrets to Mar-a-Lago. As his department leaked like a sieve, Garland withheld the document that would set the record straight.
The Justice Department also reportedly refused to allow a special master to review the seized material after alleged attorney-client material was taken — a move that would have addressed concerns that the search was “pretextual” to seize January 6th evidence.
Despite this record, I do not view Garland as inherently political in contrast to predecessors like Eric Holder. Garland’s judicial temperament may be ill-suited to the demands of this office.
Garland sometimes looks more like a pedestrian than a driver on decisions in his own department. Top positions were given to figures denounced as far-left advocates on issues from defunding the police to racial justice. For the moderate Garland, these did not seem like natural choices. Neither did the department’s recent controversial move to effectively circumvent a Trump pardon to prosecute a Florida nursing home operator.
And Garland has not responded to new allegations of bias at the FBI and Justice involving the downplaying of evidence involving the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.
Concerns also have been raised about the decision to appoint the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit office to lead the Washington, D.C., office. The agent, Steven M. D’Antuono, led the disastrous investigation of the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Many observers viewed that case as clear entrapment and abuse by the FBI. Given the importance of the January 6 investigation, it is baffling that the Department of Justice would make this controversial transfer at this time.
An attorney general should not be motivated by optics in his decisions, but he also cannot ignore optics when they undermine the integrity of his department. The search of Mar-a-Lago was a historic raid with sweeping political implications, including on the approaching midterm elections. Garland must have known that it would be viewed by many as an “insurance policy” taken out against a Trump presidential run.
Yet, with leaks coming out of his department undermining Trump’s claims, Garland merely offered “trust us we’re the government” assurances while resisting the release of the affidavit.
When Scott Stuart faced his diminished stature, he asked, “I was continuing to shrink, to become… what? The infinitesimal? What was I?” That is a debilitating question for any person, but it is disastrous in an attorney general.
It is not that Merrick Garland is absent but that his presence often seems immaterial.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors. Follow him on Twitter: @JonathanTurley
39 thoughts on “The Incredible Shrinking Merrick Garland”
Yet another post deflecting from the fact that Trump got caught red handed stealing classified materials.
And the standard for issuing a search warrant has never been “Do you know now that you will have an airtight case?”
Defund as many DC agencies as possible their too large, a tax burden and can no longer be trusted
Turley is the one who has shrunk … He chooses to feed the rage in the “age of rage” he complains about, as he’s too small to write non-cherrypicked columns.
Both Garland and Biden are simply figureheads. Neither one is in charge. Both are controlled by other forces.
I am (perhaps incorrectly) assuming that the Professor may know Garland personally, and indeed, in personal interactions he may be above reproach. If we’ve learned anything these past years though, for some inexplicable reason TDS can bring the irrational hatred and contradictory soft-brain out of even those we thought the most intelligent and virtuous in our milieu. If he is what has been said than it’s pretty clear he is not the one with authority, and subservience or even acquiescence speak volumes, too. Our former dem party no longer exists. Prying past notions from people’s metaphorical fingers is like prying a cherished heirloom in a literal death grip.
I have serious doubts Garland knew anything about the Raid. He is taking the fall. To admit he know nothing, is to prove the DoJ is the Democrat Party Secret Police.
Iowa: Believe me, a matter of this importance would be brought to the attention of both the AG and the POTUS. It would be part of their daily briefs by their executive staffs. Remember, this is an administration that was so clued-in on everyday happenings that it asked the FBI to monitor school board meetings after receiving a complaint from the National School Board Association. And last year, after the NEA asked for help from the White House, the CDC upped it recommendation for masking kids in school. No, it’s beyond a stretch of one’s immagination to think the president and attorney general were not informed before, during, and after the FBI’s plan for this search. Of course they will say so, but remember, these are the folks that are telling us spending lots and lots of money we don’t have will bring down inflation and the Big Guy never knew what his kid was doing on the side. Oh, and don’t forget, since this is the one year anniversary, POTUS said we were not going to leave any Americans behind in Afghanistan. Iowa: I have a bridge for sale in Brooklyn that would look great in DesMoines.
Iowan2,
You have serious problems dealing with reality. Garland publicly stated he signed off on the warrant. He’s legally obligated to to so.
What is amazing is the lengths Trump supporters go to just to make excuses and deny reality.
Trump has been making lame excuses and willfully lying about the reasons for illegally having documents he has no right to have. Even Turley grudgingly admits that’s a real problem.
When AG Garland assured us that “he was in charge”, he looked like Joe Biden: lifelessly reading a platitudinous statement from a teleprompter and then refusing to answer questions. He gives the impression, like Biden, of someone who is being controlled by stronger forces. It reinforces the question of the Biden White House: who is really in charge? Perhaps it really is a cabal that still includes of Eric Holder. Another issue that Prof Turley did not mention in this column is whether the FBI judge-shopped the warrant request in order to get an anti-trump magistrate.
My one disagreement with the Professor regarding this column is that I do not think that Garland is honorable, truthful or just. His actions, all of his actions, have been political and harmful to the people of this nation. From parents at school board meetings to SCOTUS Justices, to a]pro-life organizations being attacked, this guy has been a political hack and nothing more.
The DOJ wants everyone to assume the raid was justified. After the Russian collusion debacle they don’t have the right to such assumption.
It WAS justified. Since they DID find documents that Trump had no legal right to have and they involved highly sensitive government secrets. It’s pretty obvious they HAD to act. Trump was not complying with requests to return documents and only when he was subpoenaed he didn’t turn in all of it. Trump the fact that the TS/SCI documents were found after the FBI’s informant positively identified them before the raid shows the justification for doing a search warrant. It was that serious.
And yet, no word from you on all the evidence on Hunter Biden and why in that case not a single action has been taken.
Or did I miss the FBI raid on Hunter by any chance?
Nor did I see the same reaction on Hillary or Obama.
Care to explain why?
And please do not try something like: “But this is not about Hunter, Clinton or Obama”
Because it is, to my latest knowledge there is no 2 tier judgement system in the US so all should be threated the same or all should not.
Hillary had many top secret documents on an easily accessible server she had no legal reason to have yet the FBI gave her a pass. To overlook the obviously unequal application of the law is to show yourself as a partisan buffoon.
Rest assured that Trump will NOT be indicted. To indict him would give him rights to the affidavit and other documents of the FBI and Department of Justice that he would need to defend himself. That affidavit, like it or not, has taken on the same security as a FISA warrant affidavit and, like a FISA warrant affidavit, it will never see the light of day or be litigated in a court of law. That said, the attorney-client materials seized from Trump may include correspondence between Eastman and Trump and may be grist for the J6 folks, which is what motivated this search to begin with. The media will continue as the unofficial-official spokesperson for the Department and the FBI while the public is left hanging and growing angrier and angrier. Garland and Graves for the moment are in charge and can spin this to achieve whatever political object they want, but in ten weeks, things might begin to change when the other team gets the ball. The public, including many decent Democrats and Independents, have had enough of the corruption and the lies from this administration and the shrinking men and women of the Justice Department.
“ To indict him would give him rights to the affidavit and other documents of the FBI and Department of Justice that he would need to defend himself. ”
That would be when the investigation has concluded and charges filed. That’s how it’s supposed to work. The affidavit would be used to justify the charges and Trump would be able to challenge the charges.
If the investigation is ongoing the affidavit is not going to be made public. It’s like Trump holding back his tax returns. If he released them he would be at a disadvantage in court. The DOJ has reason to withhold the affidavit before charges are filed.
Yes, this is what I said. But my point was, and is, he will not be indicted because the Department does not want to ever make that affidavit available to the public. They hope to achieve the very same result, which is besmirching the reputation of Trump so he doesn’t run in 2024. If Trump were to come out tomorrow and say he’s retired and not running again, chances are they would ship all his seized materials back to him with a thank you note. At some point, though, if as I suspect they do not indict and the grand jury is dismissed, then the Congress may have first dibs at the “evidence,” including the affidavit used in the now-closed investigation.Eventually, the truth will come out. Everyone, it seems, should want that.
Almost no person understands the real purpose of the Mueller appointment. Because all the DoJ knew the fact. There was NEVER a Russia connection so they had to down any other investigation of the whole Russia scam. DoJ bigfooted anything to do with Russia. All other investigations could not begin, as it would interfere with Mueller.
Nwt the same thing will happen to toiletgate. Garland is the director of this theatrical production and leaks from the DoJ will be released when the leaks will best support the Democrat Party.
This is all staged managed to ambush President Trump.
The DoJ, (if you believe them) already has the evidence to indict President Trump. But again, even a conviction would prevent trump from running for and being elected to office.
The only play Democrats have is the drip drip drip of ambigious findings that sound bad, but aren’t. But work great for filling the cable news networks with content. Just like the golden days of new!!!! Trumps first term. Because when President Trump is quiet, the theater critics (talking heads) head for the unemployment lines.
A fantastic commentary on the state of “justice “ in America today. I agree that Garland is marshaling the awesome forces of the Federal Government in the manner of a vendetta against Republicans.
His actions so far are in concert with a promise to President Biden to be his powerful ally to “get Trump”. His zeal to avenge Mitch McConnell for preventing his Supreme Court nomination to get a hearing and vote is insatiable and in plain view.
Thanks for calling out the “shrinking man”.
I was turned off by his unethical non sequitur attempt to deflect criticism of his decision to raid Trump’s home by implying the criticism was directed to low level FBI personnel whom he was supposedly defending.
OMG! Turley must have fallen and bumped his head. EVERY ATTORNEY AND JUDGE IN AMERICA KNOWS THE AFFIDAVIT USED TO ACQUIRE A SEARCH WARRANT IS NEVER, EVER RELEASED IN PART OR IN WHOLE, PERIOD! Every attorney knows that the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant is not released until AFTER CHARGES ARE FILED!!!
And for damn good very obvious reasons EVERY ATTORNEY AND JUDGE UNDERSTANDS EXCEPT FOR TURLEY.
Prosecutors do not want the identity of witnesses revealed PRIOR TO charges being filed.
I tell you what’s going on here: most attorneys and judges realize that Donald Trump is well on his way to being indicted and Trump supporters are having a MELTDOWN.
Studio: Not true. if someone is indicted and evidence used was obtained by search warrant, the affidavit showing the probable cause must be released to the accused so she can defend herself. It’s called discovery and is strictly upheld by the courts. Any failure to turn over “discovery material” may be grounds to dismiss the action immediately and with prejudice.
It’s provided the person’s defense attorney after the person is indicted. In this case releasing it would tip tge DOJ’s hand on other investigations.
Studio, every sentient human being KNOWS that this isn’t like any other case…is it?
It is nonsense as has been written often the last week and as claimed by Wray and Garland that we should respect the FBI. Waco. Storzk. Whitey Bulger. Martin Luther King. Klinesmith. D’Antuono. The list is long and the list is deep and goes back decades. I still remember when 20 of the bozos came and raided at dawn the house of a lady with three little kids near where I lived at the time 20 years ago. Her house was on Oriole Drive. The pervert porn dealer the FBI wanted lived one street over on Bluebird Lane and went free for another 10 years.
If you are standing by the lighthouse on Cape Hatteras at dawn on a clear March or September 21 and an FBI agent asks you which way is East, take the Fifth. They are scum. Garland is now one of the scum no matter what the Professor thought of him two years ago.
“ Yet, with leaks coming out of his department undermining Trump’s claims,…”
Those weren’t leaks, they were facts showing Trump was lying. He’s already been caught lying so much everyone is making fun of all the lame excuses he’s been shoving out in an attempt to deflect from obvious illegal activities he was caught committing.
Turley sure is being quite the sycophant on this issue.
Thank God this guy is not on the supreme court. He creates enough damage in his current role.
Amen!
Turley says, “ This week, Garland stayed on that path and refused to release any part of the affidavit used as the basis for the search of Mar-a-Lago.”
Turley is a lawyer. He should KNOW that the DOJ cannot release the affidavit because it would undermine the investigation. Turley is ignoring the multiple sad and pathetic excuses Trump has been trotting out in the wake of being caught with documents that he stole from the White House. Those documents did not belong to him and Turley acknowledged that in his last column.
Attacking Merrick Garland is just a distraction from the fact that Trump is in serious legal trouble. Trump has already lied so many times AND has legally implicated himself multiple times when he kept shooting his mouth off.
Demanding the release of the affidavit, even a redacted one is not going to happen. The judge won’t release it due to the sensitivity of its contents. Trump supporters have already shown they will use it to attack, dox, and intimate anyone listed on it. One stupid trump supporter already died trying to storm the an FBI office in Cincinnati. Other FBI agents have already been targeted and threatened, even the judge.
It’s clear Trump supporters are a violent lot who will resort to violence on law enforcement because their “dear leader” Trump was “unfairly” treated by the FBI for not complying with legal demands that turned out to be correct.
Turley’s criticism of Merrick Garland is just more of the same. Focus on the messenger instead of what the law says. Turley is just another Trump enabler.
Precisely why would releasing a redacted version of the affidavit compromise the investigation? Or that just a conclusory statement.
Its release would show the path forward on other DOJ investigations.
The search did find evidence of a crime – Trump had documents he should not have had as you note. And that was a crime whether or not your weird theory about declassification was a crime.
So there is no need to go to extraordinary lengths to reveal information about why the FBI knew Trump committed this crime. Whomever the informant was, they were spot on correct. Why should we give the name of this patriot out, so Trump and Hannity can subject them and their families to death threats as they have so many other whistleblowers in the past.
Heath, why didn’t they just ask? Why not a subpoena? Why not a judgment to enforce a subpoena? Why didn’t Garland do what he said he was going to do in his statement he gave AFTER the raid, seek the least intrusive action available. But more important, why was the warrant so broad, if, like you claim, they know exactly what documents President Trump had in his possession. BTW, passports are not Presidential documents.
As the news has reported, a Trump attorney in June filed an affidavit with the court that all classified material had been returned. That was a lie, perjury really. The DOJ could keep sending subpoenas and saying pretty please, but Trump and his attorneys would keep simply lying and saying they don’t have anything.
Do you know if a subpoena had been previously issued?
The passports are being returned.
Wally, Garland refuses to answer any relevant questions to the lead up of the raid. Likely because he knew nothing of the raid. Transparency is not a core value of the DoJ
Heath, did you or did you not vote for “Secret Server” Hilary? That is all.
I did vote for Hillary and I thought Trump and the Republicans like Turley who were up in arms about the private email server were not sincere in their concerns for national security in that case. We have seen Trump in office and Jared/Ivanka using insecure cell phones and giving away state secrets, and Republicans did not care one whit, so I was correct in that assessment.
Which state secrets are you talking about?
Please enlighten us with the evidence..