USC Department Declares the Word “Field” to be “Anti-Black”

“In solidarity with universities across the nation, our goal is not just to change language but to honor and acknowledge inclusion and reject white supremacy, anti-immigrant and anti-blackness ideologies. Language can be powerful, and phrases such as ‘going into the field’ or ‘field work’ may have connotations for descendants of slavery and immigrant workers that are not benign…This change supports anti-racist social work practice by replacing language that could be considered anti-Black or anti-immigrant in favor of inclusive language.”
Houman David Hemmati, a board-certified MD Ophthalmologist and PhD research scientist, was obviously perplexed to learn that he has been spewing racist speech for years in discussing field work and exercises. He tweeted: “Today, @uscsocialwork sent out this letter announcing that they will no longer use the word ‘field’ (as in ‘conducting field work’) because it’s perceived as racist. Is this with merit or empty virtue signaling?”
Interim Dean of the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, Vassilios Papadopoulos, rushed to add the obvious without adding any further explanation. He told Fox News that the decision was made by the Office of Practicum Education “out of a desire to more accurately describe its work.”
Conversely, Elizabeth A. Graddy, Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, seemed eager to distance her department from this latest woke controversy: “The university does not maintain a list of banned or discouraged words. We will continue to use words – including “field” – that accurately encompass and describe our work and research.”
However, the School of Social Work continues to herald its replacement of the word “field” as another triumph in the fight for “dismantling oppressive and discriminating systems.”
Of course, here may have to be some changes, including in this soon to be renamed movie “Practicum of Dreams.”
This is the “Practicum of Dreams” that race-baiting ideologies have been planning for years. They just needed the right administration to help push, push, push it forward, -with dismissal, discrediting, and censoring of any push push back.
THIS is what bothers you in a world of wars and insurrections?
Just when you think things could not get any more moronic. If EVERYTHING is racist, NOTHING is racist. It seems like these universities are trying to out stupid each other.
“Dworak-Peck, a longtime social work practitioner and leader whose investments have enabled her to make this generous gift…”
$60 million gift names USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work
https://news.usc.edu/107250/60-million-gift-names-usc-suzanne-dworak-peck-school-of-social-work/
How is it that social workers like this woman (a guess of her claimed gender) and Obama always seem to wind up making $MILLIONS?
So what are they going to call outfielders in baseball?
So the expression “cotton to” is racist because some slaves picked cotton?!
Those creatures are clinically insane.
And I mean the word “clinically” literally. One of the markers of schizophrenia is bizarre, random associations — a thinking disorder.
This sort of nonsense would be helpful to those of us on the free speech side if these incidents were prominently reported by the NYT, WP, CNN etc. This may generate a mention, but that’s it. To put it another way, we cannot depend on these creatures to embarrass themselves out of existence; we must do it for them.
time to END all aid and loans for colleges. Also all non-profits where anyone gets $100k+ should pay ALL TAXES!
If colleges can pay coaches millions and have endowments of billions…they can PAY TAXES!
Our farmers must all be racists – they love to talk about their “fields”. Are farmers now going to be required to raise corn, etc., in a “practicum”? No one with any common sense will take this kind of foolishness seriously. USC has embarrassed itself. The more serious problem is that people who think like this are teaching the next generation.
A cartoonist could have a practicum day with this idiocy. Sports announcers – “the coach is practicuming a new player”. Wrigley Practicum. A farmer – “I’m going to put Elsie the cow in a different practicum today”. I could think of a lot more but I need more practicum grown coffee. It would seem that most of the woke idiocy has come out of the sociology departments of the universities.
Bravo: as a friend of mine from many years ago would loudly proclaim: “they all should be SHOT!”
Poppies will now be growing in Flander’s practicum? Does that mean the poem needs a rewrite, or will they just ban it?
Republicans are going to have a practicum day with this woke progressive stupidity
I declare USC as being racist for declaring the word “field” of being racist.
Evidence of racism is so rare, the retards with degrees are forced to invent evidence where none exists.
Can’t say field, but can still get an “unpaid internship” working towards your Master’s degree.
Practicum? Isn’t that gonna offend the latinx?
Will be interesting to see how the Trojans practicum a team for the practicum of play at Memorial Coliseum next year.
And where will their practicum hockey team play?
Indistinguishable from parody.
Now you see the problem that the Babylon Bee has.
The lefties are even crazier than the most imaginative minds can conceive.