Gaming Free Speech: Company Fires Manager For Criticizing Transgender Policies on Social Media

We have previously discussed free speech concerns over companies firing workers over their political viewpoints expressed on social media or other forums. A most recent controversy arose after the decision of Limited Run Games to fire community manager Kara Lynne, also known as Kara Gooch, because a trans-rights activist found that she was made critical comments about pro-trans policies. Limited Run Games declared that an employee harboring such views was a threat to a “positive and safe environment.” This entire controversy began over the fact that Lynne likes Harry Potter.
Lynne’s demise began when she made a seemingly innocent comment about being excited to play the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy. Millions feel the same way, but activists now consider anything connected with the Harry Potter series to be intolerable after author JK Rowling criticized trans-rights measures.
One of those apparently appalled by anyone expressing interest in Harry Potter was Twitter user Purple Tinker, who lacks the courage to post under his or her own name while seeking to destroy the career of another person.
Purple Tinker decided to investigate Lynne and later denounced her as a “transphobe” due to her conservative views and criticism of trans-rights policies. PT noted that Lynne follows conservative sites and figures on Twitter such as Ben Shapiro and Libs of TikTok. PT also created a dossier on Lynne of past tweets like one in which she says “if you think the # of trans crying about using a bathroom is higher than the perves [sic] using the excuse, you are what is wrong with this world.”
That apparently is all it took for Limited Run Games, which immediately fired an employee for holding conservative viewpoints. The same day that PT ran its dossier on Lynne, Limited Run tweeted that it had “investigat[ed] a situation” and that an employee had been “terminated”. This decision, Limited Run said, was made in order to “[support] an inclusive culture” and “foster a positive and safe environment for everyone”.
We have discussed numerous cases of employees and artists being fired for exercising free speech outside of the workplace. It raises a concern over a “Little Brother” problem of punishing speech. Notably, Lynne did not make any association with the company. It was PT who made that association to seek to punish this Harry Potter fan. PT has since vanished as is often the case in these anonymous drive-by cancel campaigns.
There is a growing intolerance for opposing views on the left that is being weaponized through private companies. The message is clear that expressing such views now endangers your very livelihood. Limited Run Games could have simply said that it does not require employees to confirm their political views to those of the company. Instead, it immediately yield to the flash Internet mob.
Roughly half of this country has supported conservatives and many hold these views. Indeed, many of the customers of Limited Run Games may hold these views. Yet, Limited Run Games has made it clear that, if employees hold such views, they can never speak them publicly. Image the uproar if companies began to fire employees for supporting trans bathroom policies or following liberal figures or sites on Twitter. That is not a problem because many on the left simply label any opposing views as hateful and unworthy of expression.
I have little knowledge of Lynne’s views but there is no indication that she sought to associate the company with those views. That required an anonymous intermeddler who knew that the company would cave rather than defend the right of all employees to hold and voice opposing viewpoints.
12 thoughts on “Gaming Free Speech: Company Fires Manager For Criticizing Transgender Policies on Social Media”
For those of us who wish to be able to engage in persuasive and compelling yet friendly debate with friends and family who oppose our conservative views, can you provide any framework which we can use in our discussions.
Limited Run Games
Thanks for the heads up. Another woke corporation on the “Do Not Buy” list.
I fear our country, the USA, is taking a likely permanent (I hope not) turn toward the woke culture, where free speech no longer exists, where businesses feel free and immune from lawsuit, to fire anyone who holds what we traditionally call American values. We Americans did not ask to be replaced by the wokish — the great ‘replacement theory’ that’s floating out there — the fear that people of color are going to ‘replace’ the white folks, should perhaps be more focused on a different replacement theory — the one where the ‘woke’ intolerance and political attitudes will replace the 10’s of millions of traditional ‘Americans’. And the rest of the world is watching: China in particular, but also Russia, and Iran…and others who have counted on the USA to be the beacon of what we’ve called Freedom, including freedom of speech: freedom of thought — we do NOT need nor want the ‘brain police’ which will surely come if we succumb to this woke b.s.
And I haven’t seen much of a concerted effort to counter it — stories like this need to be responded to — this woman who was fired — a very expensive lawsuit settlement should results, and this anonymous accuser needs to be found — this is Nazi Germany where neighbors were encouraged to turn in their neighbor
You really believe that – LMAO!!
OBVIOUSLY I DO NOT AGREE WITH YOU, BUT YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO YOUR OPINION.
Never had an interest before in buying Rowland’s book. But now that her books are being burned with hate and a clear attack on free speech, I MUST, and will, buy everyone she wrote. As well as extras to give as gifts to people we care about.
“Limited Run Games declared that an employee harboring such views was a threat to a ‘positive and safe environment’ So if you’re not a trans, you’re a threat to others who are not? Seem clear the “others” are the ones being threatened. Never had an interest before in buying Rowland’s book. But now that her books are being burned with hate and a clear attack on free speech, I MUST, and will, buy everyone she wrote. As well as extras to give as gifts to people we care about.
I BELIEVE EVERONE HAS A RIGHT TO EXPRESS THEIR OPINION WHETHER OR NOT I AGREE WITH IT. I CAN ALWAYS DISAGREE WITH THE PERSON AND IF I FEEL STRONGLY ENOUGH I CAN DECIDE NOT TO COMMUNICATE WITH THAT PERSON AGAIN.
I FEEL I HAVE A RIGHT TO MY OPINIONS WHETHER OR NOT OTHERS AGREE AND FORTUNATELY MY POSITIVE OPINIONS DO NOT INCLUDE TRANSGENDER RIGHTS. I THINK PEOPLE ARE AS THEY ARE CONCEIVED AS.
This is EXACTLY the reason I use a fake name on social media and NEVER reveal any clues that could give away my employer. I’d be fired in an instant, as my employer is super woke.
transgender is ANTI-Science. Test the DNA….you will find the TRUE gender…not someone’s imagination!
They should be able to SUE! YOU CAN’T CHANGE GENDER….that is a scientific FACT!
First off. Typing in all caps is not cool and makes you look like your used to writing in crayon.
Second… and this is gonna blow your mind.. you started life as female.
It is scientific fact. Confirmed by geneticist. All mammalian life from the smallest mouse to humans begin life in the womb as female. In humans, the metamorphosis from female to male begins around the 2nd month as the brain begins to develop and androgyn/testosterone hormones start to override estrogen provided by the mother. Think of this as an invite form of hormone therapy. While rare, there are cases (most likely due to outside naturally occurring influence, such as pollutants in the air,food,drink, or even excess solar radiation) in which the transformation is incomplete. The organs do not fully form.
(Guys, your scrotum is formed from the same flesh as a womans labia. Your penis started off as a clitoris.)
Or the brain does not fully remap itself to the intended gender. In short. Being born gay, trans, or even hermaphrodite is no less natural than being born left handed, or having a taste preference of salty over sweet. It’s just Life.
You really believe that – LMAO!!!