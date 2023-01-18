Former Walker Campaign Worker Sues Matt Schlapp for Defamation . . . Anonymously

Recently, Matt Schlapp, the head of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), was accused by a former Hershel Walker campaign worker of “aggressively fondling” him during the campaign. The man is described as “a Republican strategist, a male in his late 30s. Schlapp and his wife Mercedes Schlapp have vehemently denied the allegations and raised issues from the man’s past to question his veracity and motivations. Now, the worker has filed a lawsuit alleging four counts battery, defamation (2), and conspiracy. However, it was the anonymous element that stood out in the filing.
The complaint offers details on the alleged encounter which began when the two went to Manuel’s Tavern. It alleges that Schlapp sat “unusually close to Mr. Doe” and bumped against him as they had drinks. In the car, he alleges that Schlapp’s “aggressive fondling of Mr. Doe’s genital area in a sustained fashion proceeded from rudeness and/or lust.”
The Schlapps denied the allegations, published on Jan. 5, 2023, in the Daily Beast story “Herschel Walker Staffer: Matt Schlapp ‘Groped’ My Crotch.” They are accused of launching a counter campaign and Mercedes Schlapp is accused of depicting Doe as a troubled individual who was fired for lying on his resume. The basis for the allegation against Mercedes Schlapp is her response to neighbors expressing concern for the family in a neighborhood chatroom. She actually said that they would be sticking to the statement written by their lawyers–always a smart move. However, she added a factual claim:
“We have learned that the accuser is a troubled individual. He has been fired from multiple jobs including one firing for lying and lying on his resume. We are sticking to our lawyers statement. With God’s help, we have stayed strong and the girls are amazingly strong.”
That constitutes a factual claim (not opinion) and a publication. Doe categorically denies that he has been ever “fired for lying or lying on his resume.”
The complaint also seems to seek to hold the couple vicariously liable for the statements of what are described as “confederates” but cites one in particular:
50. Confederates of Mr. Schlapp and Ms. Schlapp also joined with them in seeking to impugn Mr. Doe’s reputation. One such confederate, who upon information and belief was acting in concert with Mr. Schlapp and Ms. Schlapp, was Ms. Wren, an organizer of the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the attempted insurrection at the United States Capitol. Ms. Wren posted largely false information about Mr. Doe on Twitter, and peddled that false information to reporters.
51. For instance, on January 11, 2023, Ms. Wren posted on Twitter with respect to a CNN report discussing Mr. Schlapp’s sexual battery of Mr. Doe:
“’the republican strategist alleges’. He’s not a ‘strategist’, he was a 39 yr old volunteer driver who had been fired from multiple campaigns for lying and unethical behavior. @jamiegangor knew this, chose not to report it, and is now reporting her lies on television.”
52. Mr. Doe was not a volunteer driver. Nor was Mr. Doe “fired from multiple campaigns for lying and unethical behavior.” Both statements are false, and the latter statement is false and defamatory.
53. Also on January 11, 2023, Ms. Wren posted on Twitter: “He wasn’t young. He was a 44 year old volunteer driver who has been fired from multiple jobs for being a habitual liar.”
54. Mr. Doe is not 44 years old. He was not a volunteer driver. Nor was Mr. Doe “fired from multiple jobs for being a habitual liar.” All three statements are false, and the latter statement is false and defamatory
Wren, however, is not being sued but her comments are being attributed to the couple as part of this lawsuit.
All of this will now be hashed out in a Virginia courthouse. However, it was the anonymous filing that was a bit curious. After all, Doe is demanding millions in damages for “suffered damages, including without limitation embarrassment, humiliation, distress, and reputational harm.”
Notably, the damages are largely compensatory rather than punitive, meaning that he has suffered millions in losses despite his anonymous status. That includes not just $3,500,000 for the groping (plus $350,000 in punitive damages) but $1,500,000 for the defamation and conspiracy counts (plus the same $350,000 for punitive damages on each count.”
While the Schlapps are named, Doe insists that his identity should be protected under Virginia law. He admits that some have published his name but most have not. What is most notable is that part of the request for anonymity is based on the allegation of a history of threatening violence:
“9. There exist special circumstances such that the need for anonymity outweighs the public’s interest in knowing Mr. Doe’s identity and such need outweighs any prejudice to any other party. Mr. Doe’s anonymity is not intended merely to avoid the annoyance and criticism that may attend litigation. Instead, it is intended to preserve the privacy of the victim of a sexual battery. In addition, because Mr. Schlapp and Ms. Schlapp are well known, and in some quarters revered, amongst a portion of the population that has demonstrated a proclivity for threatening violence against those with whom they disagree, the identification of Mr. Doe poses an unusual risk of retaliatory physical or mental harm to Mr. Doe. Mr. Schlapp and Ms. Schlapp will not suffer any unfairness as a result of Mr. Doe’s anonymity, because they have actual knowledge of Mr. Doe’s identity.
10. Mr. Doe’s identity is known to many persons in the media and the political world, and was further revealed in Twitter posts by Caroline Wren (Ms. Wren”). However, because Mr. Doe was the victim of a sexual battery, his name has not been widely published in the media.”
There is no support offered for that accusation of a history for threatening violence, but court filings are treated as privileged for the purposes of defamation. Otherwise, if false, this could be a basis for a counter defamation claim. (In fact, Schlapp’s counsel is reportedly considered a counter lawsuit, though the specific claims are unknown).
Under Virginia law, it is not clear if this complaint makes a sufficient showing for anonymity, particularly in a case alleging loss of reputation due to being named in the media. Here is the provision:
§ 8.01-15.1. Anonymous plaintiff; motion for identification; factors to be considered by court.
A. In any legal proceeding commenced anonymously, any party may move for an order concerning the propriety of anonymous participation in the proceeding. The trial court may allow maintenance of the proceeding under a pseudonym if the anonymous litigant discharges the burden of showing special circumstances such that the need for anonymity outweighs the public’s interest in knowing the party’s identity and outweighs any prejudice to any other party. The court may consider whether the requested anonymity is intended merely to avoid the annoyance and criticism that may attend any litigation or is to preserve privacy in a sensitive and highly personal matter; whether identification poses a risk of retaliatory physical or mental harm to the requesting party or to innocent nonparties; the ages of the persons whose privacy interests are sought to be protected; whether the action is against a governmental or private party; and the risk of unfairness to other parties if anonymity is maintained.
The reference to a history of threatened violence is clearly designed to trigger one of those conditions. However, this is also a case of great public interest involving an adult accuser who has publicly made highly damaging allegations in the press and has reportedly been identified in some media forums.
The court is allowed to reconsider the anonymity at any stage in the litigation since the law also provided “the issue of the propriety of continued anonymous participation in the proceedings may be raised at any stage of the litigation when circumstances warrant a reconsideration of the issue.”
Here is the complaint: matt-schlapp-complaint-2023-01-17
There is no support offered for that accusation of a history for threatening violence, but court filings are treated as privileged for the purposes of defamation. Otherwise, if false, this could be a basis for a counter defamation claim.
No, it couldn’t. The accusation is that “a portion of the population that has demonstrated a proclivity for threatening violence against those with whom they disagree”. No specific individual, just “a portion of the population”.
Even if it were more specific than that, so that we could identify individuals who were part of that “portion”, it still wouldn’t be actionable because there are surely more than 25 such individuals, and US law does not recognize the concept of group defamation. In the USA you can say whatever you like about groups larger than 25, with complete impunity.
I’m not going to jump to a conclusion about something with such a paucity of information. It sounds strange all around but sometimes the truth can seem strange. With the way suits are filed these days and with denial statements sometimes causing expansion of the complaints. I agree it’s the best to talk through your attorneys. Sometimes I think the absurdity or outrageousness of a suit is put out to actually elicit an emotional response for exactly the purpose of of expanding the suit, similar to Stormy Daniels suing President Trump because of a denial of of her claims which he characterized as lying. Lying is subjective on too many occasions and is often a sign of the “truth” or point of view of one person vis a vis another. I would not be a good juror in a “lying” trial.
Interview over 100,000 people over 37 years and one hears innumerable varieties of “truth” or “lying”.
Two points. 1) If the Complaint represents the world-view of John Doe, he is not the Republican party worker, as he claims (P. 12). He says: “Much of the reporting on and user comments regarding the reporting pointed out that Mr. Schlapp and Ms. Schlapp had made virulently anti-homosexual comments in the past, and accordingly painted them as hypocrites.in the past.” (P. 44) Later he describes Ms. Wren as a “confederate” (P 52), a sub-rosa reference to the Old South. In that same paragraph he describes her as “an organizer of the January 6, 2021 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally that led to the attempted insurrection at the United States Capitol.” Hardly any Republican views the events of 1/6/21 in that way. And, as noted by JT, he says (P. 9) that he needs the protection of anonymity b/c “In addition, because Mr. Schlapp and Ms. Schlapp are well known, and in some quarters revered, amongst a portion of the population that has demonstrated a proclivity for threatening violence against those with whom they disagree,” This is Hillary Clinton material. Slyly, the assertion that Schlapp is “revered” paints a picture of Republicans as sheep. No, this Complaint was written by a hard-core leftist, with an eye on its effect in the media. 2) There appears to be growing acceptability ior even appeal of anonymity. Micheal Kinsley once wrote a newspaper column pointing out that modern journalists prefer quoting someone anonymously to quoting them by name. It may also be more than a coincidence that the Bolshevik leaders used psuedonyms throughout their lives: Lenin, Trotsky, Stalin, etc. Hiding your identity, or being able to create a new identity, is a kind of power.
Anonymous – No, nor did she sue Biden or go the press, out of respect for Biden, she says. But it appears that she filed a complaint about harassment (although not specifically sexual harassment) with her superiors in Biden’s office. The filing of the complaint was confirmed by friends and relatives, per Ryan Grim. If the report survives, it would apparently be with Biden;s records at the University of Delaware. But the University and Biden refuse to allow access to those records. theintercept.com/2020/04/24/new-evidence-tara-reade-joe-biden/
Reade may be lying (though there is substantial circumstantial evidence that she is not), but Biden and his defenders should be estopped from claiming so. By their own standards, which they loudly proclaimed when attacking other people, they have no right to question her accusation. So they can’t now turn around and do that. I don’t really care whether he’s actually guilty; as far as I’m concerned he must be convicted whether he’s guilty or not, because he is barred from using the only available defense.
I am not surprised that this case emanated from the campaign of Hershal Walker. A great football player and a seemingly nice gentleman, Walker was not a suitable candidate for the US Senate and the voters of GA saw this despite his fame and their love for his great career in football. The Sunday morning befpre the election, Walker appeared on FNC’s Maria Barteromo’s show and Maria asked him how he planned to address inflation. He rambled on about his campaign and some irrelevant issues and never even came clase to answering the question posed. Surely a candidate appearing on TV that close to an election should have had a bevy of answers ready for the potential questions – including one specifically addressing inflation. Walker’s campaign likely cut corners with marginal workers like Mr. Anonymouse out for themselves and not the candidate. There clearly are some “facts” here, as Turkey describes them, that can be established through hard evidence and they will hold considerable weight if this case ever proceeds to a trial. The Schlapps should know that a settlement of any sort to mke this guy go away will be seen by the public as an Alford plea and they, like the anonymous complainant, will find themselves permanently in the political dumpster. The public like a good fight and rewards the winner accordingly. Losers and settlers are banished forever.
