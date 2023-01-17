Word from the Wise? Former Intelligence Official Admits That They Always Assumed the Hunter Biden Emails Were Genuine

Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, is back in the news this week. In an interview with The Australian, Wise admits that he and others always knew that the emails on the Hunter Biden laptop were likely genuine. It was a remarkable admission from one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 presidential election as likely “Russian disinformation.” Yet, Wise still maintains that, while true, he and the other officials were right to call it out as likely “disinformation.” Arguing that something is true, but still constitutes disinformation sounds a lot like . . . well . . . disinformation.
The infamous letter from the former intel officials (including such Democratic figures like John Brennan, James Clapper, Leon Panetta and Jeremy Bash) was used by the media to assure the public that there was nothing to see in the scandal. It was the perfect deflection in giving a cooperative media cover to bury the story of how the Biden family engaged in influence peddling worth millions with foreign figures, including some with foreign intelligence connections.
It worked beautifully. It was not until two years later that NPR, the New York Times, and other media outlets got around to telling the public the truth.
Now some of the signatories are trying to rehabilitate themselves. It is not hard. Figures like Bash have been rewarded for their loyalty. Others like Brennan and Clapper have become regulars on CNN to continue to give their takes on intelligence.
Wise, however, has tried to find some redeemable role in the letter. He told The Australian that “All of us figured that a significant portion of that content had to be real to make any Russian disinformation credible.” So the emails and photos showing criminal acts with prostitutes and thousands of emails on influence peddling was likely true, but that truth only made them more dangerous forms of Russian disinformation.
It is that easy. True or not, the story was dangerous in detailing the corruption of the Biden family before the election. Done and done.
It also means that, under this dubious logic, you can spike any true story that is embarrassing to the President or the party as presumptive disinformation.
Indeed, Wise says that it was “no surprise” to learn that the emails that he helped spike were actually genuine.
He is not alone. Washington Post columnist Thomas Rid wrote that “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.
Let that sink in for a second. It does not matter if these are real emails and not Russian disinformation. They probably are real but should be treated as disinformation even though American intelligence has repeatedly rebutted that claim. It does not even matter that the computer was seized as evidence in a criminal fraud investigation or that a Biden confidant is now giving his allegations to the FBI under threat of criminal charges if he lies to investigators.
Yet, they still wanted the media to treat the story before the election as part of “Russian overt and covert activities that undermine US national security” as a story with “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
Keep in mind that these “experts” literally had nothing beyond a potentially damaging story against the Bidens before an election. That was all that it took for these experts to rush out their letter.
Wise does not address that American intelligence reached the exact opposite conclusion and found no evidence — none — of Russian involvement or some foreign disinformation conspiracy.
Wise and the other signatories did not want to wait for any facts to support their claim. They rushed out the letter to an eagerly awaiting media to spike the story before the election. Now, they are seeking plausible deniability that they were political operatives sent on a political hit job. It is as implausible as calling a presumed true story “disinformation.”
48 thoughts on “Word from the Wise? Former Intelligence Official Admits That They Always Assumed the Hunter Biden Emails Were Genuine”
Svelaz comments that 51 former intelligence officials wrote that they did not know if the emails provided to the New York Post are genuine or not and that they did not have evidence of Russian involvement. That, in and of itself and in another time when objective and impartial journalism existed, would have been more than enough for all discernible journalists to further investigate the matter rather than wholly abandon truth seeking and so obediently accept the suspicions of intelligence officials as final word on the matter.
The concern we should have is not so much that some intelligence officials are now backpedaling, but instead that so much of our media failed so deliberately to press on. There is no better example of it than when Thomas Rid wrote in the Washington Post under the paper’s “Perspective” section: “We must treat the Hunter Biden leaks as if they were a foreign intelligence operation — even if they probably aren’t.”
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/washington-post-piece-calls-on-media-to-report-hunter-biden-leaks-as-foreign-disinformation-even-if-it-probably-isnt
I clap my hands with joy when imagining this guy being interrogated by The House Intelligence Committee. They will ask, you signed something saying it was true when you knew it was not true? Do you not have a moral foundation of any kind? To think that your being in the CIA we trusted you with the security of the nation. Even now their is no repentance for your playing god. It is a sad day.
OT: Biden’s use of private lawyers to conduct the searches instead of law enforcement may have made it more difficult to use fingerprint evidence to try and find out who handled the documents. A discovery of Biden’s prints would cast doubt on the “inadvertence” story.
Some posting here are still saying that The Hunter laptop was somehow altered even after this guy admits that he and others always knew that the emails on the Hunter Biden laptop were likely genuine. Here is a man who was instrumental in debunking the laptop when he believed the contents were authentic. I would not doubt that he has his plagues on the wall in his home and office so that people can see his acts of patriotism. He always knew that the laptop was not Russian disinformation but he went ahead and effected an American election anyway. Im sure that Benedict Arnold had plagues on the wall too.
I wonder if Mr. Wise is ever complemented by old acquaintances about his new looks. I’m sure they consider his increased nose length a thing of beauty! Truth be damned.
We can only imagine the Democratic party and media crimes that are still hidden. This is the tip of the iceberg. When you control the media and the narrative, you can get away with anything. It also helps to have a bogyman like Trump to keep the masses entertained while you commit your dirty deeds in darkness.
The administrative state gets to choose our leaders the whole vote thing is a charade. In 2016 the state seriously underestimated Trump’s numbers and did not have the ‘proper controls’ in place to overcome them. Why Obama called Clinton early on to concede so the steal operation wouldn’t be exposed.
Stephen King said, “The trust of the innocent is the liar’s most useful tool.”
How much longer will Democrats continue to trust the NY Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, etc — those who have spewed misinformation now for years? It appears that many Democrats are finally realizing they’ve been duped.
I give Wise zero credit for this admission. It is no coincidence that this statement is made today, and not within the past two years, as we now have a Republican majority in Congress that will ask hard questions to be answered under oath. Wise is trying to protect his tail. He has no interest in ethics or principle, as he eagerly demonstrated by his signing of the letter.
These traitors should be hung for lying to the American people and letting the corrupt Bidens get anywhere NEAR the White House.
I’m convinced only Joe Biden could make Trump look good. In retrospect.
Matt Taibbi is calling for new ‘Truth and Reconciliation’ hearings .. . but I’m thinking more like Nuremburg.
Fwiw, the National Archives continues to maintain “all Obama documents” are accounted for and professionally managed according to existing law and protocols.
*the stench wafting out of Washington D.C. is so foul and odious .. . birds drop dead just flying over it.
Turley, It seems you are being a tad disingenuous with what Wise was saying and you leave out a lot of context about the whole story. At the time it was believed Russia was going to attempt to meddle in our election like they did before. Wise and all the other signatories were correct in issued that letter to express that we should be cautious about the Hunter Biden claims at the time. Turley keeps forgetting or deliberately leaves out the fact that Rudy Giuliani a very gullible patsy and all around moron was spreading this story and copies of the hard drive like candy. It has already been shown that the hard drive was tampered with multiple times making any legitimacy claims more difficult to corroborate.
You never quote Wise directly and don’t link to the article itself. This is what he said,
“ All of us figured that a significant portion of that content had to be real to make any Russian disinformation credible,”
They are not saying what you claim they are saying. You’re not telling the whole story. You/re only providing what will fit your deceptive narrative.
“ In the letter, the 51 former officials underscored “that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement.” The officials leaned on their credentials to argue “our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”
“ The letter said it had the earmarks of Russian deceit and we should consider that as a possibility,” Wise added in his interview with the Australian. “It did not say Hunter Biden was a good guy, it didn’t say what he did was right and it wasn’t exculpatory, it was just a cautionary letter.”
“ Wise also indicated he had no regrets about signing the letter since there was always the possibility that the “Russians or even ill-intended conservative elements could have planted stuff in there.”
It has already been shown that a lot of those copies had a lot of content added. The suspicion was warranted at the time simply because the Russians DID meddle in the election and Trump’s very public pleading for Russians to hack Hillary’s emails reinforced that suspicion. They weren’t wrong in claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story ‘could have been’ Russian misinformation and should be taken with a big grain of salt.
Svelaz from the darkside (‘Turley, It seems you are being a tad disingenuous…’) .. just starting to read what you wrote, as always brings up the choice: do we cry or laugh over such absurd statements…??
Eighteenthhole,
You can read?
Svelaz, you still continue to peddle the idea that the Hunter laptop was fake. You use the possibility of Russian disinformation as an excuse for the misleading of the American people. I have posted the following link on more than one occasion but you never respond. We now know that Russian influence on Twitter was not considered to be meaningful by twitter itself. Deny all you want but here is the link. https://www.cbsnews.com/video/copy-of-hunter-biden-laptop-data-appears-genuine-independent-experts-find/. You say that you just didn’t know back then but you did know. Like a toy cymbal clanging chattering monkey you repeat the same refrain over and over because it is what you’ve been programed to do regardless of facts that are before your eyes. Like in the Princess Bride you are inconceivable.
At the time it was believed Russia was going to attempt to meddle in our election like they did before.
That’s your lie. You always make a declarative statement. Often a lie.
Cite your source.
What we are learning, as with the admission of Wise, there was never evidence of any Russia attempt to influence the 2016 election, at a level to affect the outcome. The only proof I have ever seen was $200K facebook ads. For the innumerate left. That’s 200K out of $2,000,000,000 (yes Billion)
That means people like Wise had zero evidence. to form such a “belief”
Mueller indicted all those Russians for for interfering in the election. Wife and I heard that announcement while driving. My wife said,” that’s impressive” and I informed her, that indicting people that will never appear in court to answer the indictment, is meaningless PR.
In fact one company did appear, and Mueller was forced to abandon the trial…due to lack of evidence.
Yet another data point the DoJ is full of prosecutors that just aren’t capable of telling the truth. Like Trump has committed a criminal act by declaring documents his personal possession, and not a Presidential Record.
It has already been shown that a lot of those copies had a lot of content added
Another lie. No source.
Iowan2,
The only way to prove or disprove “added content” would to be compare, bit by bit, the drives.
Have yet to see any credible source prove that.
The lengths the computer shop owner went to to get the FBI to even look at laptop let alone take it into their possession, and in light of the Twitter files, I would not consider the FBI to be a credible source.
Otherwise, repeat a lie often enough, people will believe it to be true. To include the person whom told the lie in the first place.