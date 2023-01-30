The University of Delaware Lock Box: Does the “Word of a Biden” Extend to the Biden Documents?

Below is my column in the New York Post on the pledge of transparency by President Joe Biden in the classified documents scandal. Yesterday, President Biden assured the public that it could take “the word of a Biden” on their bright future. That would be more reassuring if he would fulfill his pledge to be “very transparent” on his storage of documents from his time as senator and vice president.
Here is the column:
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has repeatedly assured the public that President Biden is committed in the classified-document scandal to move forward in “a very transparent way.” Putting aside the refusal to share any information beyond a desire to be fully transparent, Biden has one major test awaiting him on his pledge: his senatorial records.
There has been much discussion of a classified document being found in his personal library in Wilmington, but there is a huge library of Biden documents sitting in the University of Delaware. The university is sitting on Biden documents due to a cynical 2012 arrangement made by Biden when he was vice president and contemplating a run for the presidency.
The president effectively locked away his records by giving them to the university, which has claimed for a decade that it is still working to organize and catalog the documents. He has refused to allow the public or the press to see the documents. With the recent reports that Biden may have included classified information in notebooks found at his residence, the status of the University of Delaware documents is becoming more and more untenable for the White House.
University ‘lockbox’
The University of Delaware has been used for years to shield potentially embarrassing documents from public review for the Biden family, including allegations that the president engaged in sexual harassment or assault as a member of the Senate. The university effectively agreed to serve as a type of lock box for the Bidens to prevent a review of his senatorial records as he ran for higher office.At great public cost, the university has fought efforts by the media and the public to allow access to the documents. It is a troubling position for any institution of higher education to fight access to historical materials . . . for years.
Now, however, there is growing concern that the files may not only include incriminating information on past sexual-assault allegations but actual classified information. There is already confirmation that Biden removed classified information from the Senate more than 14 years ago. It now appears he also may have transferred classified information from briefings and documents to his notebooks. That raises the question of whether such information is contained in the notebooks and papers housed at the university.
If President Biden is ready to embrace transparency, he can start by finally dropping his opposition to any review of his senatorial documents. At a minimum, the FBI should request access to determine if his violation of classified rules extends to this mountain of material given to the university.
No way to secure files
For decades, I have written and testified on why public servants should not be able to claim records from public service. This work includes a work on presidential papers published by Cornell in 2003 where I traced the flawed arguments of public servants that such documents are entirely their property.
Biden is the poster boy for how the claim of private ownership can run against principles of good government and the public interest. Biden became hugely wealthy while in public service as did his family. The Bidens have long been accused of open influence peddling to garner millions of dollars and choice jobs or contracts for family members. These documents could shed light on that corrupt history.
More importantly, the university is now actively involved in stopping inquiries into whether Biden may have assaulted a staff member or engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment of female staffers. It could also be shielding classified information from being located.
The “very transparent way” should also extend to other matters of great public interest. Even if Biden is not willing to give the public and press general access to these records, he should be willing to allow an independent third party to remove any documents related to matters of great public interest, including allegations of sexual misconduct and influence peddling.
Biden has yet to come up with a plausible reason why he is using the University of Delaware to prevent review of the documents. Indeed, the University of Delaware continues to expend public funds by making technical arguments against access while ignoring questions about the use of an academic institution to shield potentially embarrassing records.
Of course, the FBI does not need permission. They have ample reason to demand access in light of the president’s serial violations. Indeed, past discoveries form a perfect overlaid map of where the president has lived or worked in the past decade. Yet although there is new interest in searching his other residence, there has been little discussion of the largest trove of documents sitting in the bowels of the University of Delaware.
Presumably, this is one question that Jean-Pierre could actually answer. If the president is truly striving to be “very transparent,” he should be able to tell the University of Delaware that his records should be open to outside review. Otherwise, Biden’s pledge is being nothing but transparently dishonest.
18 thoughts on “The University of Delaware Lock Box: Does the “Word of a Biden” Extend to the Biden Documents?”
Democrats are clear fascists using every tool to increase their power and wealth…while destroying opponents. Using the media, gov., law enforcement, tech, education, healthcare, etc
Prog/leftists lie – contintually and without qualms. Take that to the bank.
I fail to see how any public record generated in performance of one’s job as an elected official, appointed official, or employee of any governmental entity could ever be “property” of the official or employee.
In the private sector leaving an employer with records of that company that you might have generated as an employee and on the job can be quite serious and can cause the loss of your job or worse charges of theft.
Comparable might be a private physician who cares for someone in the hospital but the physician is not employed by the hospital. The records generated belong to the hospital and not the physician and dire consequences can follow if you leave with those records or even copy them without hospital and patient agreements.
A physician who has their own practice owns the records generated there, in conjunction with the patients that are the subject of the records. It varies from state to state but basically all patients have the right to immediately have access to and review their own records although they cannot take possession of them but can require copies to be made.
I fail to see how individuals elected to govern us should be held to any less scrutiny.
These governmental individuals occupy an office, they do not own the office, even though some seem to think they do, republican or democrat. I think this all would apply to senator’s offices as well as presidents and vice-presidents offices.
Classified documents are another discussion entirely but I don’t think any documents, classified or non classified should be owned by anyone except the people of the United States.
This Administration would make Grant and Harding blush
Maybe someone should file a class action suit on behalf of, you know, we, the American people, to open the files to prove our national security isn’t at risk.
Did he take a tax deduction for the contribution to the U of D? I bet he did.
Sigh. Serial liar for decades. Tried to remind my libtard brother that Joe was in the Senate before he was VP, and he didn’t know Joe was ever in the Senate. For real. 🙄 My brother is 55, and he votes in most every election. This is what we are dealing with. Al Capone was much more elegant in his thuggery. I do not know how we arrived at a point in history where literal clowns, who grew up with nannies wiping their bums, are calling the shots. Could we take a look at ‘The Biden’s’ feet? I am almost certain they are polka dotted clown flippers.
There are not words to express how weary I have become of ‘The Bidens’. They make Trump look like an archangel, which he wasn’t, and it is getting very, very tiresome. We have never been asked to work out the dysfunction of a less deserving family on such a public scale in history, and if we weren’t talking about the President of The United States, it might matter less. Back in the 90s, Jerry Springer had people on his show less abhorrent who likely deserved the attention more. This is a sh** show. Thank you Clintons, thank you Obamas, thank you Soros, thank you millennial Silicon Valley. I’m beginning to think you all are not evil, just privileged and preternaturally stupid, so extraordinarily stupid, in the literal sense. Sub-100 IQs. But by all means, keep voting dem, voters. 🙄
If Desantis runs in 2024 it will be 1981 all over again, and the Dems will pay for *years*. For *decades*. And I don’t like that, I believe in polemic, dialogue, and bipartisanship. The modern Dem party has become so literally insane and criminal, though, there may be no other way, They may just have to be phenomenally and quite literally marginalized and/or crushed, just like Al Capone.
The Biden’s are like the Snopes of Faulkner’s novels.
“I’m beginning to think you all are not evil, just privileged and preternaturally stupid….” Yes and…they are evil, too. To continually cover up, collude, scheme and lie is one thing, to publicly blame it on someone else and spend north of $40m of taxpayer funds to not be able to prove it is another, and should be subject to criminal punishment. There are more clowns in this sh*t show than the Biden’s, but let’s start there.
I said right from the first notification in January of the documents that were found in November that the records at UDel should be looked at. Something I read last year, before all of this, said they are locked up for no one to look at.
Also, isn’t it a little late to now want to search the beach house, after the government let the family go there while searching his home after the family had been there. This is like the dog chasing its tail.
I can imagine the comments on this from the usual coterie of left-wing “progressives”; Biden deserves privacy. Trump, Trump, Trump. Biden is a nice old man. Trump, Trump, Trump. Anything at the U of Delaware is outdated or misclassified anyway. Trump, Trump, Trump.
I’m a progressive. I think Biden should invite the FBI to look through his U of DE papers to check for classified/PRA documents (and if the university formally owns them, then I think the university should invite the FBI to do it). I also think both Biden and Trump should invite the FBI to look through documents at ALL of their properties for classified docs and PRA docs. The question is: will you fixate only on Biden or will you join me?
Bush, Clinton, Obama, Trump and Biden.
This is a tit for tat situation. Right now, It is Biden with mounting evidence of espionage. There was never any evidence concerning Trump.
They always accuse you of what they are guilty of.
I think that we all know the answer.
Lefties were morally outraged at Trump’s actions.
Much less so at Biden’s.
Turns out that many lefties are situationally moral.
I find Leftists, generally, to be immoral.
Moral, as it has been understood for millenia in the West, is not in their skill set.
“Situationally moral” is the meaning of the term “Politician.”