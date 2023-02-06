“The Framers Weren’t Perfect, but They Weren’t Fools”: Biden Administration Loses Another Gun Rights Case

We recently discussed the ruling of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit striking down a ban on gun ownership by individuals accused of domestic abuse. Now, U.S. District Judge Patrick Wyrick in Oklahoma City dismissed an indictment against Jared Michael Harrison for violating a federal law that makes it illegal for “unlawful users or addicts of controlled substances” to possess firearms. It is only the latest such loss for the Justice Department as the Biden Administration pushes sweeping rationales for limiting Second Amendment rights in the wake of last year’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.
Harrison was arrested by police in Lawton, Oklahoma, in May 2022 after a traffic stop where police found a loaded revolver as well as marijuana.
Under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(3), Congress prohibited the possession of firearms by users of substances made unlawful by the federal Controlled Substances Act. The court noted that this provision “is rarely used by prosecutors, as it accounts for only about 5% of prosecutions brought under § 922.”
The Justice Department argued that such a ban was “consistent with a longstanding historical tradition in America of disarming presumptively risky persons, namely, felons, the mentally ill, and the intoxicated.” It is similar to the broad rationale used unsuccessfully before the Fifth Circuit. Indeed, the Justice Department again tried to argue that such bans are allowed because Bruen’s described the plaintiffs in that case as “ordinary, law-abiding, and adult citizens.” It is clearly an argument that the Biden Administration wants to push in cases across the country despite the rather poor reception from the courts. I agree with these judges that the reference is being radically overblown by the Justice Department. Indeed, it cuts against the department’s credibility in arguing for Second Amendment limits.
This latest loss shows the Biden Administration pushing a post-Bruen claim that could find itself back before a skeptical Court majority. Notably, as discussed in the earlier post, a similar issue was addressed by Justice Amy Coney Barrett when she was sitting as an appellate judge. This court also relies on Barrett’s dissent in Kanter v. Barr, 919 F.3d 437, 451–53 (7th Cir. 2019) (Barrett, J., dissenting).
In September, U.S. District Judge David Counts in Midland, Texas also struck down a firearms law that banned individuals under felony indictment from buying guns.
The opinion by Judge Wyrick is very interesting in its comprehensive exploration of historical sources. It also dismantles the Justice Department’s suggestions that marijuana users are both law breakers and threats to society:
“under the United States’ own conception of the historical tradition, such restrictions would only apply to those who are both unvirtuous and dangerous. And as explained above, because the mere use of marijuana does not involve violent, forceful, or threatening conduct, a user of marijuana does not automatically fall within that group.”
I particularly liked this observation from the court about reading discretion into the amendment to bar those deemed untrustworthy by the government:
[I]t would be odd indeed for the Framers to have incorporated such a trojan horse into the Second Amendment. The purpose of enshrining a right into the Constitution is to limit the discretion of a legislature. But if the United States’ theory is correct and all a legislature must do to prohibit a group of persons from possessing arms is to declare that group “untrustworthy,” then the Second Amendment would provide virtually no limit on Congress’s discretion. The Framers weren’t perfect, but they also weren’t fools.
Here is the opinion: United States v. Harrison
13 thoughts on ““The Framers Weren’t Perfect, but They Weren’t Fools”: Biden Administration Loses Another Gun Rights Case”
It appears that disarming citizens who presumptively pose a threat to the community may violate the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
They keep losing and setting further precedence for future cases.
Between the Biden admin, and other Democrat governors, they are strengthening the 2ndA for lawful citizens and gun ownership.
Interesting result to this trial. I think it also is basically about being accused of being a violent felon is not the same as being proved a violent felon. If they want these guns out of the hands of violent felons then give them speedier trials and prove your case. I think that the DOJ and others drag out these cases, impoverish the defendant and then hope for a confession and no trial. Tax fraud is not violence, and possessing marijuana is not violence, and speech is not violence. Seems the court is following the constitution and reasonableness also. How gratifying. These decisions were bound to come up with states making marijuana legal and the Feds lagged behind.
Nice to see the government limited, especially this one.
BIDEN and his social justice gun grabbing warriors LOSE AGAIN in the courts, as they due they strengthen court opinions for the next gun grabbing case. Biden Admin is a SHIP OF FOOLS and ACTIVISTS.
You know, there was this other guy, using much harder drugs than marijuana, I believe you could say he was an addict, lied on the ATF 4473 and bought a gun.
Might there be a two tiered justice system we are seeing?
They weren’t fools but the Biden DOJ apparently are fools. Or maybe just insane – doing the same thing over and over again yet expecting a different result. Naw just fools.
The laws is what the Laws say it is now in Biden’s Dims/Rinos Deep State.
1 day ago
J6 Political Prisoner Jeremy Brown in the State of FL Interviews with Pete Santilli From the Gulag
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=pete%20santilli
It is interesting that the US brought this case, given the clear violation of US Statute in the Hunter Biden firearm possession case. Maybe they were looking for this ruling to shield them from prosecuting Hunter??
Does. the DOJ, which includes lots of people who carry guns and who own guns for personal use, apply the same Rule to their own….now that the American People and an increasing number of Legislatures and members of Congress considers the entire DOJ to be untrustworthy?
In the words of senator John Kennedy, if the government tells you not to buy a gun, buy 2.
Seriously, does the DOJ have a lot of credibility left these days? I hate saying that, but it looks like they are pushing bad claims. Sometimes it’s just best to cut bait
I know someone else who was an addict and had a gun. Has he been prosecuted yet?
Hey Mr Turley. Did we work together in 78? I was a Congressional Floor page. Attended Jimmy Carter Salt 2 Treaty Speech on the floor.Tip Oneal days