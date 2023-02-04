Bruen 2.0? Fifth Circuit Rules Against Biden Administration on Barring Gun Possession in Domestic Violence Case

There is a major ruling this week in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit where a three-judge panel ruled unanimously in United States v. Rahimi that the federal bar on gun possession for individuals under a domestic violence restraining order violates the Second Amendment. The opinion is most notable for its exploration of the historical analogues supporting the rule, as required under New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. The case also relied on a dissenting opinion in an appellate case, Kanter v. Barr, by then Judge Amy Coney Barrett, which I discussed during her nomination.
There is already a dog pile on social media as critics denounced the 5th Circuit as the nation’s “Trumpiest” and “exceedingly reactionary” court (as opposed to reasonably reactionary?). In reality, the opinion does not reject the underlying goal or even rule out a bar on gun possession in such cases. Indeed, the panel expressly states that “[t]he question presented in this case is not whether prohibiting the possession of firearms by someone subject to a domestic violence restraining order is a laudable policy goal. The question is whether 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(8), a specific statute that does so, is constitutional under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
The Fifth Circuit rejected a novel and sweeping interpretation by the Biden Administration that the Second Amendment does not apply to individuals deemed “dangerous” by the government. The DOJ relied upon the Court references in Heller and Bruen to “law-abiding citizens” but the panel noted that the Court used those references to say that there could be limits on the right and that its decision should not “be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.” It further noted:
Perhaps most importantly, the Government’s proffered interpretation lacks any true limiting principle. Under the Government’s reading, Congress could remove “unordinary” or “irresponsible” or “non-law abiding” people—however expediently defined—from the scope of the Second Amendment. Could speeders be stripped of their right to keep and bear arms? Political nonconformists? People who do not recycle or drive an electric vehicle? One easily gets the point: Neither Heller nor Bruen countenances such a malleable scope of the Second Amendment’s protections; to the contrary, the Supreme Court has made clear that “the Second Amendment right is exercised individually and belongs to all Americans.” Rahimi, while hardly a model citizen, is nonetheless part of the political community entitled to the Second Amendment’s guarantees, all other things equal….
The panel does a deep dive on the historical analogues used by the Justice Department that is worth reading.
I was struck, however, by the reliance on the dissenting opinion in Kanter. In that opinion, the appellate court was dealing with the removal of guns from a person convicted of one count of felony mail fraud for defrauding Medicare in connection with therapeutic shoe inserts. Barrett rejected the categorical exclusion of such individuals:
In my view, the latter is the better way to approach the problem. It is one thing to say that certain weapons or activities fall outside the scope of the right. See District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570, 627 (2008) (explaining that “the sorts of weapons protected were those ‘in common use at the time’” (citation omitted)); Ezell v. City of Chicago, 846 F.3d 888, 892 (7th Cir. 2017) (Ezell II) (“[I]f … the challenged law regulates activity falling outside the scope of the right as originally understood, then ‘the regulated activity is categorically unprotected, and the law is not subject to further Second Amendment review.’” (citation omitted)); Ezell v. City of Chicago, 651 F.3d 684, 702 (7th Cir. 2011) (Ezell I) (drawing an analogy between categories of speech, like obscenity, that fall outside the First Amendment and activities that fall outside the Second Amendment). It is another thing to say that certain people fall outside the Amendment’s scope. Arms and activities would always be in or out. But a person could be in one day and out the next: the moment he was convicted of a violent crime or suffered the onset of mental illness, his rights would be stripped as a self-executing consequence of his new status. No state action would be required.
The Rahimi case could offer Barrett a perfect opportunity to finish her work in Kanter in laying out more clearly this distinction.
Notably, not only are there other major Fifth Circuit opinions under the Second Amendment, the case could join other major cases working their way up to the Court from the Third Circuit and Second Circuit that could be heading to the Supreme Court if there is an interest in Bruen 2.0.
17 thoughts on “Bruen 2.0? Fifth Circuit Rules Against Biden Administration on Barring Gun Possession in Domestic Violence Case”
Just to lighten things up here today, here is a true story:
Several years ago, I purchased two very powerful BB pistol guns for myself and my sister. To gauge the effectiveness to repel or stop an intruder, I told her to shoot me in the tusche (buttocks) so I could test the FPS effectiveness/pain factor. I walked several feet away, turned my back toward her, and tightened my gluteus maximus muscles, then said, “OK, shoot.” All of a sudden, my left ear lobe was wiggling/vibrating, like dingaling-aling-aling-aling. (No blood/no open wound…) That, as they say, was the end of that.
Time will tell, but based on Bruen itself and the the lower court decisions since, it seems the Supreme Court has established a framework/standard that no Federal or State law can meet — courts do not appear satisfied with the historical examples cited or parts of earlier opinions cited.
This case is baffling.
Is the Court’s decision that 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(8) is unconstitutional? Or is it that the Biden administration’s *interpretation* of that statute is unconstitutional? (As in this paragraph: “The Fifth Circuit rejected a novel and sweeping interpretation by the Biden Administration . . .”)
If the former, then I don’t understand the Court’s reasoning (which I read, some cursory, some carefully, albeit from a lay perspective). That statute strikes me as perfectly clear, limited, and reasonable.
If the latter, then anti-2A types have shot themselves in the foot. They tried to expand the plain language of that statute into a rationalization to seize guns from anyone the government deems “dangerous.”
Whatever the interpretation of the Court’s decision, this seems to be an instance of: “Hard cases make bad law.”
BIDEN ADMIN loses AGAIN. They come up with a lot of inventive or NOVEL ideas on the Law, coming from the Left Wing Radical Lawyers and Social Justice Groups who look through Rose Colored Glasses as what they believe the law should be and not on Real Case Law over time.
Speaking of freedoms, given our constitution, if we have the right to travel, isn’t it a violation of them to lock someone up?
Totalitarians (read: modern liberals) will never cease in their attacks on the 1st and 2nd – barring checks and balances, they are all that keeps them, well . . . in check. Couldn’t be a better time for this to be going through the courts, and your average lo-fo dem voter who still thinks Biden is JFK (he’s actually part of a globalist cabal that in its hubris is shocked you aren’t grateful they have coopted your pesky freedom) and non-dems were the plantation owners (we were actually the poor immigrants back then, and often little more than slaves ourselves) will never understand this.
I have had convos with lifelong libs in their golden years that honestly believe you are either a dem, or you are a racist, murdering, Cletus. Oftentimes followed by a completely racist tirade on their part, the lack of awareness is gobsmacking. A lifetime of hate and venom absolutely radiates off of such people, and no one is ever going to change their minds. The 1st and 2nd ensure that isn’t a universally determining factor, and they can’t stand it.
Sweeping indeed ! The Biden Justice Department will keep trying every possible avenue to redefine “dangerous” for the next 2 years of his administration. Thank you Jonathan for an excellent article.
How about mandatory minimums for people that COMMIT A CRIME with a gun? You know, actual criminals and not law abiding citizens. Many years ago the state of MA passed a law mandating a year in jail for a gun crime and NOBODY ever went to jail for this crime. The left only wants to harass citizens that want to legally own a gun.
Domestic abusers aren’t law abiding citizens.
Member of the FBI that abused the FISA court lied, Are they law-abiding citizens?
ATS misses the argument by a mile. Does he need to read the decision and check the meaning of words before making things up and losing credibility?
Let me quote Turley: “the federal bar on gun possession for individuals under a domestic violence ***restraining order*** violates the Second Amendment.”
Does ATS know the difference between a restraining order and a conviction or even proof of the commission of a crime?
ATS, take your own advice and read the decision before commenting. Keep a dictionary by your side while doing so for you to distinguish between things that clearly are different.
Anonymous, CONVICTED domestic abusers are not law abiding. Are you able to parse through the nuance?
Actual domestic abusers aren’t law abiding whether or not they’ve been convicted.
Having now read the decision, it is interesting to note the court’s reasoning. Far more difficult to condone is the dangerous assertion by the government that it has the power to assert who is “dangerous” and thereby be outside the purview of the 2nd amendment. I can just imagine the present and future administrations running with that kind of power. It would end the 2nd amendment as we know, it if it had been upheld. Even though our second amendment asserts “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed” and is therefore quite expansive. It is different in the historical context of British law (upon which it is partially based), As the court asserted in this decision that British Law after the Glorious Revolution gave Englishmen “the right to keep and bear arms as proscribed by law”. Our founders found that law to be limiting, since the were fighting a revolution against a legislative body, Parliament, which, among other things, was tying to remove those rights of being armed.
Englishmen, as a result, are basically disarmed now as are the citizens of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand because of that limiting sentence in British Law.
No one is taking our guns!
100+ million gun owners. According to the ATF 700 million guns in circulation.
I will not comply with registration or voluntarily surrender guns.
It’s the Socialist utopian dream to confiscate guns. It won’t happen.
I am expecting more denunciations that this ruling will put Americans at risk. If the denouncers want to mitigate risk, I wonder if they would welcome a ruling or a law that says law enforcement can search anyone and anything without a warrant or a reason. I am sure many weapons carried for criminal use would be found and bad guys might reconsider going around armed.
Unconstitutional!
Or turn their potential victims into armed citizens. Fear of jail isn’t a thing anymore. Being shot full of holes by your intended victim is still a valid fear.