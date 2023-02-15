Federal Court Enjoins New York’s “Hateful Conduct Law” as Unconstitutional

Like many attacks on free speech, the New York law came in response to a tragedy. On May 14, 2022, an avowed white supremacist killed ten people and wounded three others in Buffalo, New York. He used Twitch to livestream his attack on the Black shoppers.
Governor Kathy Hochul immediately used the massacre to renew attacks on social media companies and to demand new regulations of speech. She directed the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) to investigate “the specific online platforms that were used to broadcast and amplify the acts and intentions of the mass shooting” and to “investigate various online platforms for ‘civil or criminal liability for their role in promoting, facilitating, or providing a platform to plan or promote violence.”
She also went public with a declaration that “[o]nline platforms should be held accountable for allowing hateful and dangerous content to spread on their platforms” because the alleged “lack of oversight, transparency, and accountability of these platforms allows hateful and extremist views to proliferate online.”
The result of Hochul’s call was The Hateful Conduct Law, entitled “Social media networks; hateful conduct prohibited” that went into effect on December 3, 2022. The law defines “hateful conduct” as
“[T]he use of a social media network to vilify, humiliate, or incite violence against a group or a class of persons on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”
N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 394-ccc(1)(a). The underlying “conduct” of vilification, humiliation, or incitement is left undefined, but it falls within the scope of the law if it is directed toward an individual or group based on their “race”, “color”, “religion”, “ethnicity”, “national origin”, “disability”, “sex”, “sexual” orientation”, “gender identity” or “gender expression.”
Thus, the law requires all social media companies to have (1) a mechanism for social media users to file complaints about instances of “hateful conduct” and (2) to publish the social media network’s policy for how it will respond to any such complaints.
The court found that there is “clear or substantial likelihood of success on the merits” given the abridgment of First Amendment rights. Notably, after passing this law to great fanfare and acclaim, the court noted that the state “concedes that the Hateful Conduct Law may not be able to withstand strict scrutiny.” Indeed, it cannot. Yet, that did not stop Hochul and the legislature from passing a blatantly unconstitutional law.
Judge Carter writes:
“Speech that demeans on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, disability, or any other similar ground is hateful; but the proudest boast of our free speech jurisprudence is that we protect the freedom to express ‘the thought that we hate.'” Matal v. Tam (2017).
The Hateful Conduct Law does not merely require that a social media network provide its users with a mechanism to complain about instances of “hateful conduct”. The law also requires that a social media network must make a “policy” available on its website which details how the network will respond to a complaint of hateful content. In other words, the law requires that social media networks devise and implement a written policy—i.e., speech.
…[T]he Hateful Conduct Law requires a social media network to endorse the state’s message about “hateful conduct”. To be in compliance with the law’s requirements, a social media network must make a “concise policy readily available and accessible on their website and application” detailing how the network will “respond and address the reports of incidents of hateful conduct on their platform.” N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 394-ccc(3). Implicit in this language is that each social media network’s definition of “hateful conduct” must be at least as inclusive as the definition set forth in the law itself. In other words, the social media network’s policy must define “hateful conduct” as conduct which tends to “vilify, humiliate, or incite violence” “on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.” N.Y. Gen. Bus. Law § 394-ccc(1)(a). A social media network that devises its own definition of “hateful conduct” would risk being in violation of the law and thus subject to its enforcement provision.
The Court does reject the claims of the plaintiffs that the law is preempted by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. However, it is a moot point given the unconstitutionality of the law.
What is most troubling about this law is not that the state has again sought to violate the constitutional rights of citizens or companies. It is that it will not matter to voters. Hochul and state legislators knew that there will be no political costs for passing laws that violate the First Amendment. Today, free speech is often portrayed as harmful and even a threat to democracy.
Indeed, anti-free speech sites like Above the Law previously mocked the lawsuit and suggested that the plaintiffs were made to look like fools in court. Volokh and others were denounced as fighting for hate speech while others like “Trans folks . . . have been suffering the joys of ‘free speech.'” The site described arguments made before Carter as simply embarrassing and told readers that “[t]he best thing about this is that those in opposition of the law are clearly grabbing at straws.” It appears that, despite what Above the Law viewed as silly arguments in court, those plaintiffs and their lawyers just secured a sweeping First Amendment victory.
One would hope that citizens would be outraged when their leaders seek to limit their constitutional rights. The opposite will be true. This stinging loss will be met with the appreciation of many in the public for having tried to limit free speech in the name of fighting hate.
Congratulations to Professor Eugene Volokh, Rumble, and their counsel (including Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression attorney Daniel Ortner) for securing this important victory.
Here is the opinion: Volokh v. James
21 thoughts on “Federal Court Enjoins New York’s “Hateful Conduct Law” as Unconstitutional”
I live in the northern part of NYS, a part of the majority, area wise, that is red; but that cannot override the NYC and other urban centers of my state that consistently vote as parasites on the taxpayers of the remainder of the state. The prog.left dems in control of Albany, the governing bodies of NYC plus the added weight of the likes of schumer and gillibrand make it impossible for any but the most radical left of concepts to survive here. I do hope federal judges keep a heavy watch on the craziness that comes from state level versions of schumer, nadler and aoc.
Gullible liberals have swallowed the Democrat propaganda that conservatives are evil, so whatever they say is harmful; that words are violence; and that certain chosen “identities” are victims who must be protected by the State, even if that protection is unconstitutional. Once a nation embeds these false claims into their ethos, it will take a century, and a courageous leader with vision and integrity, to overturn them. There is no one of that caliber around today — let’s hope we can produce one in the next hundred years.
Anonymous” Newsflash: Broadcasters are already perfectly free to promote disinformation. What was 4 years of Russiagate all about (and before that, WMDs). Everything MSNBC hosts spew out is either fake news, junk science, or pure hate. This isn’t about truth or not truth. It’s about power, so let’s cut the crap.
Gio, Trump himself spawned Russiagate by acting so suspicious for so long. Experienced politician don’t walk into such obvious traps.
Leftist dictionary:
“disinformation” — dissent; opinions that “trigger” the Left; news stories the Left wishes to bury; arguments the Left wishes to evade; facts that cause the Left to feel “disease.”
Sam, if it ain’t true it ain’t true regardless of who’s pushing the narrative.
Gates and crew truly believe they are morally superior and can simply “program” their AI software to keep the rest of us in check. Stopping censorship will be messy of course, but they must be resoundingly crushed. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
“…basis of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression…”
Yet Christians can be attacked, it is encouraged, check. RELIGION
White people may be attacked, also encouraged, check. RACE COLOR ETHNICITY NATIONAL ORIGIN
Males can be attacked, also encouraged, check. SEX, GENDER IDENTITY GENDER EXPRESSION
Heterosexuals can be attacked, also encouraged, check. SEXUAL ORIENTATION
The whole scheme is a hypocritical nightmare.
The Governor of New York and the State Legislature may feel there is no cost to them politically but maybe they should look out their windows at the long line of cars and u-haul trailers heading out of state to other destinations like free states. What was the count for the last year, about 300,000 people exiting New York. I suspect that there are going to be some tax consequences of all these people leaving. They apparently feel that New York is no longer worth fighting for.
Your stats are correct but they are not leaving because of free speech rights. They are leaving because of the onerous taxes and overall cost of living
Once again the wisdom of the founders breaks through the fog of modern-day woksters and their liberal cohorts. The antidote to hate speech is more speech and if anyone is offended let he, she or it defend their position in the marketplace of ideas. If truly meritorious, others should agree and that is how disputes are resolved.
To my thinking, the biggest difference between Republicans and Democrats is this: anti-free speech people who vote for Republicans are a tiny extreme fringe; anti free-speech people who vote for Democrats are a strong and growing part of the party. They control academia and communications. The mainstream Democratic party is run by people who have only a lukewarm affection for the 1st Amendment.
Don’t embrace the 2cnd, 5th, 10th and many others very warmly either.
The law also requires that a social media network must make a “policy”
I’ve seen an obscure term used on line that sounds like this. What was that term?
Oh yea, censorship by proxy.
The Court actually found 1A violations on two grounds:
1. The social media company was required to adopt a policy based on the definition of hate speech dictated by the state. This was impermissible compelled speech as applied to the social media company.
2. The broad terms of the definition were facially invalid because they could chill the speech of USERS of the platforms.
No doubt the state will appeal.
Just wondering if MSNBC is headquartered in NY, if so they would not pass legal muster under this absurd law.
Oh never mind, it isn’t hate speech if it attacks the “right” people.
Once again the State of NY passes a foolish far left law that allows the courts to lay out the limits to their aggressive attempts to overthrow our Constitution. We saw it with the 2nd A and now the 1st.
The bad news is that Schumer and Biden have already had 100 new “diverse” judges nominated and appointed in Biden’s first two years, more than either Obama and Trump. These unqualified “jurists” will work their way up the ladder and ultimately be in higher and higher positions of power in the judiciary sector. I am all for diverse judges, people like Thomas and Barret, a black man and a female, as well as an RBG as a highly qualified Justice, but as we have seen from Biden, it is only the boxes checked and NOT the qualifications that matter. One recent nominee had no idea what Article V or Article II were and yet she will get 51 votes from the Democrats and probably enough from the Republicans.
Biden has given us the unqualified diversity of Kamala Harris, KJP and Pete Buttigieg, three prime examples of what happens when you go for the boxes and not the actual qualifications.
Above the Law sounds like they are Below Common Sense.
It must be written again that the state generally has no business on whether or not the owner of a web site refuses to remove content.
Content that “vilif[ies, humiliat[es], or incite[s] violence” are not exceptions (though of course if the incitement meets the Brandenburg standard, the author of the incitement is subject to lawsuit and prosecution)
As such, a web site refusing to remove “there is no God”, “the Roman Catholic Church is the one true church”, or “Sunni Islam is the real Islam” is not the state’s business, even if it violates the web site’s own Terms of Service.
The National Socialist Democrat WOKE Party aka NAZI can never tolerate free speech.