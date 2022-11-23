Federal Court Strikes Down Another Provision of New York’s New Gun Control Law

I have previously written about how New York has proven time and time again as the gift that keeps on giving for the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun-rights groups. New York Democrats continue to pass laws that are virtually guaranteed to be struck down and further reinforce Second Amendment rights. The latest provision involves the possible criminal prosecution for possessing a gun on private property if owner has not approved such possession on the premises.
New York Democrats have passed a series of laws that led to catastrophic losses in federal court, including the recent major ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen. This includes openly gaming litigation to the irritation of individual justices.
After each loss, the same politicians circle the firing squad again and pass the next round of questionable gun limits. New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul promised such legislation within an hour of the release of Bruen. It passed with the help of a special session in the resumption of this inexorable cycle and has already resulted in court losses. Now there is a new such ruling against the law.
In New York State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n, Inc. v. Bruen, 142 S. Ct. 2111 (2022), the Supreme Court rejected the prior New York law under the Second Amendment to publicly carry firearms for self-defense. The Court held that New York’s “proper cause” licensing regime unconstitutionally infringed this right. New York responded roughly a week later with Senate Bill S51001 (June 30, 2022, Extraordinary Session). The new law created a target rich environment for new challenges.
The new decision comes from Judge John Sinatra (W.D.N.Y.) in Christian v. Nigrelli: where the court ruled that the private property exclusion violates the Second Amendment.
The state might have been able to reinforce an important right of private business owners to exclude guns with a reasonable drafting of the law. Instead, it sought to use the issue to effectively ban guns from “sensitive” and privately owned areas.
Gov. Kathy Hochul again made the case against her own state in ill-considered comments where she proclaimed that S51001 “makes ‘no carry’ the default for private property” by “establish[ing] that private property owners must expressly allow a person to possess a firearm, rifle, or shotgun on their property[.]” That default is the problem.
The provision at issue is § 265.01-d:
Criminal possession of a weapon in a restricted location.
1. A person is guilty of criminal possession of a weapon in a
restricted location when such person possesses a firearm, rifle, or shotgun and enters into or remains on or in private property where such person knows or reasonably should know that the owner or lessee of such property has not permitted such possession by clear and conspicuous signage indicating that the carrying of firearms, rifles, or shotguns on their property is permitted or has otherwise given express consent.
Plaintiff Brett Christian complained that he is:
“unable to carry firearms on his person throughout the State because of S51001’s designation of private property, even private property open to the public, as “restricted locations.” Christian Dec. ¶¶ 10, 11. Christian brings his firearm with him on private property open to the public, such as weekly visits to gas stations and monthly visits to hardware stores. Christian Dec. ¶ 10. He intended to continue to do so, but for the enactment and enforcement of S51001. Christian Dec. ¶ 10. Moreover, since S51001 bars even “entering” these locations, Plaintiff will need to disable and store his firearms before driving his vehicle or walking into parking lots, which means in some instances, Plaintiff will need to stop carrying for selfdefense before he can get physically close enough to see if any “clear and conspicuous signage” Case 1:22-cv-00695-JLS Document 19-1 Filed 09/28/22 Page 14 of 30 10 exists permitting him to carry. Christian Dec. ¶ 11. Not only does this put Plaintiff at risk of uncomfortable situations with passersby observing him disable and store his firearms, but the fact he has to constantly disarm greatly reduces his ability to defend himself throughout the State. Christian Dec. ¶¶ 11, 12.”
The court found a sufficient injury and a substantial likelihood of prevailing on the constitutional violation.
“In sum, the vast majority of land in New York is held privately, and it encompasses homes, stores, businesses, factories, vacant land, hotels, parking lots and garages, grocery stores, pharmacies, medical offices, hospitals, cemeteries, malls, sports and entertainment venues, and so on. These are places that people exercising their rights, frequent every day when they move around outside their homes. The exclusion here makes all of these places presumptively off limits, backed up the by the threat of prison. The Nation’s historical traditions have not countenanced such an incursion into the right to keep and bear arms across all varieties of private property spread across the land. The right to self-defense is no less important and no less recognized on private property.”
Unfortunately, there is no evidence that New York is committed to ending its historical use of a circular firing squad on Second Amendment rights. Hochul used the law to rally support from voters despite this likely outcome. It is all crushingly predictable. Hochul won the election and yet another provision in the law was found unconstitutional. As a result, New Yorkers have once again strengthened Second Amendment precedent in support of gun rights.
There is the opinion granting the preliminary injunction: Christian v. Nigrelli
Thank God the Dims are legal illterates elsewise they might cripple the country faster.
They don’t care if they lose in court. They will just pass another law which will be enforceable until it too is overturned. Then they’ll pas another one.
NY had the chance to end this by electing Zeldin. They chose not to and this is the result.
The Democrats nationally are the same. Their unconstitutional legislation and executive orders over the past two years have included:
Allocating economic benefits based on race;
The rent payment moratorium;
Vaccine mandates;
Coal power plant regulation; and
Student loan forgiveness.
These were not violations of APA procedure, such as failure to consider various factors, but substantive violations.
And that’s only what courts have decided thus far.
The lawlessness of Democrats in power exceeds anything we saw under Trump.
Meanwhile, in Hochul’s NY, the subway isn’t safe (and not because of guns), drugs are rampant, and criminal gangs run loose. But Hochul and the delusional Democrats keep going after law-abiding citizens because they believe most gun owners are conservatives. This is an ideological battle. Democrats are wasting the peoples’ time and money chasing the wrong demographic.
The bigger problem is law enforcment. For example the alleged shooter in the recent gay nightclub attack threatened to blow up his mother’s house last year. Even though he was arrested, it appears that no action was taken agasinst him.
“The assault raised questions about why authorities did not seek to take Aldrich’s guns away from him in 2021, when he was arrested after his mother reported he threatened her with a homemade bomb and other weapons. Though authorities at the time said no explosives were found, gun-control advocates have asked why police didn’t use Colorado’s “red flag” laws to seize the weapons his mother says he had. There’s no public record prosecutors ever moved forward with felony kidnapping and menacing charges against Aldrich.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/colorado-springs-mass-shooting-suspect-anderson-lee-aldrich-changed-name-teenager-records/
I believe it has also been reported that an earlier name change obscured searches of his past. Authorities need to try harder to protect the public!
Exactly. Same situation in Illinois with the rooftop sniper. Plenty of red flags before the shooting, gobs of Red Flag laws on the books in Illinois, yet no enforcement which lead to the shooter being allowed to legally purchase at least two rifles and one handgun. Why bother blustering about needing more laws if they’re not going to be enforced?
2022 Ammo Domini
“Lawfare” was not invented by blue state democrats, it was stolen from the Chinese as a why to use our rights against us. Why am I not surprised. They will keep coming up with more phony laws until she is threatened with petsonal civil penalties for exploiting her party’s low intellect.
Thank you NY National Socialist Democrats for continuing to strengthen the 2nd Amendment.
Of course you know what “shall not” means. We the People will not surrender guns regardless of any court ruling. My Rights come from the Creator or as Joe Biden would say “the thing”.
What terrifies National Socialist Democrats is they understand “Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun” to quote Mao Zedong.
National Socialist WOKE Democrats understand the Remedy for tyranny is the 2nd Amendment.
J6 was NOT a Insurrection “We the People” didn’t come with guns.
What a sweet gig for wannabe tyrants. You can sign unconstitutional laws without any concern of harm to your career. Why not keep trying? Can’t get the laws you want? Just grab your pen and phone and make it happen.
Wash. Rinse. Repeat.
Because of the enormous cesspool of NYC and the few blue upstate urban dumps like Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, and Albany, the entirely red remainder of the state cannot obliterate this prog/left dumb*ass stain. It may be a gift to the NRA but it is h*ll on earth for most of the state that are not parasites on the government in one way or another.
“What a sweet gig for wannabe tyrants.”
Stay vigilant. They’ll be back — with a new “emergency,” freshly concocted “creative” language, and original rationalizations.
God Bless New York Liberal Democrats who are a gift that keeps on giving to the advancement of and clarification of “The Rights of the People….shall not be infringed upon!”.
I applaud their good work in promoting the Second Amendment!
Well Done, Ya’ll…..Good on Ya!
Keep up the good work and while you are at it…..Appeal the Case to the US Supreme Court so we can see this made Nationwide!
You get what you vote for or don’t vote for. Such is the nature of majority rule and the curse and blight upon society of the low information voter.
Hochul is to gun restrictions what Cuomo was to Senior Housing and safety in a pandemic. The left/media will tell her and us that she is doing a fantastic job as the situation crumbles around her.
Sorry New Yorkers, you voted for her and the rest of us really don’t feel sorry for you. In fact we thank you because due to morons like Hochul we will have greater protections regarding the right to carry guns in self-defense.
She won by 5%.
Now that sounds like a big number.
But consider that is the closest the Dems have come to losing the governor’s race in quite sometime.
The fact they keep doubling down on passing these laws that keep getting struck down, and thereby reinforcing gun rights is a facepalm.
The fact that in States where National Socialist Democrat Party continue to have problems with dishonesty at the polls at some point We the People may choose to vote with the ammo box instead of the ballot box.
We have a Remedy.
Indeed. It’s been used successfully in the past. Not sure why Lefty’s don’t see it will be used again, against them, if they continue down their current path.
Perhaps too many Republicans instead of voting with their ballot, voted with their feet and moved to Florida. Then again, I question if all those New Yorkers that moved to Florida voted Republican in NY, would Hochul have won by 5%, no matter what?
I do feel sorry for the vast amount of NY State outside of NYC who essentially have no say in how their state is run.
If not for Blue NYC, she would have lost in a landslide, though. Can’t blame upstate New Yorkers for having an idiot governor any more than blaming non-LA and SF residents for installing their idiot govern-moreandmoreandmore in Sacramento.
That annoying Constitution sure does seem to be regularly getting in the way of the Democrats agenda. Maybe the Democrats should just propose to get rid of that annoying 18th century piece of parchment and scrub it from existence, after all, it’s just a quaint anecdote of an archaic history infringing upon Democrat’s pure as the driven snow agendas.
What is striking is the contempt that lefties show for the rule of law.
Whether NY’s gun laws or Biden with student loans, the default position is to violate inconvenient laws.
Yet at the same time, lefties ring us in with increasingly strict laws that are harshly enforced.
We are a lawless Nation fraught with Laws.
For exactly the reason you describe….the Radical Left only wish they could do away with the Constitution…..and in time if left undefeated, utterly defeated, shall do that very thing.
Then with out any doubt whatsoever…..this great experiment ends in complete failure.