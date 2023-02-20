Colorado Springs in All Its Winter Glory

I have spent the last few days in one of my favorite spots: Colorado Springs. This trip I was able to return to Pike’s Peak, visit the Royal Gorge, and hike around the Garden of the Gods. This is an incredible place and an inexhaustible source for great hikes and incredible sights. While I was here for a speech, it is a great location for those who want some outdoor recreation and exploration.

Walking around Colorado Springs, you can encounter wildlife in a variety of parks.

The trip to Pike’s Peak (my third time) was great. It was brutally cold but clear. The views simply could not be beat:

We later visiting the Royal Gorge (about an hour from Colorado Springs). It is an incredible experience, particularly on a windy day. The whole bridge sways and bounces in the powerful winds. It is amazing to stand in the middle and experience these winds.

Our trip culminated with a sunset hike around the Garden of the Gods with its spectacular rock formations. We even saw a large herd of big horned sheep. Here are a few more pictures from this glorious trip to Colorado Springs.

