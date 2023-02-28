Buttigieg’s Derailment: NTSB Exposes East Palestine Claim as “Misinformation”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been repeatedly criticized for transportation problems, including the holiday pile up at our ports that slowed delivery of goods in December. He was also criticized for his response to the recent airport shutdown. I have not joined in that criticism because I am not sure that he has direct responsibility for some of these problems. However, Buttigieg recently raised a legal claim to blame the Trump Administration for the train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. The claim was not only manifestly false but Buttigieg knew or should have known it was false. The implications are deeply disturbing. When confronted with a disaster, Buttigieg not only made a false claim but attempted to weaponize a tragedy against political opponents. That is a serious problem for a public figure and worthy of condemnation.
Buttigieg was criticized for his delay in responding publicly to the Ohio disaster and his even longer delay in going to the site. Again, while a politically tone deaf, I was not one of those critics. It is possible to respond to a tragedy without being at the scene. However, the Administration (including the President) were clearly losing ground in its response with many noting the absence of both the President and Transportation Secretary in Ohio after the wreck.
When Buttigieg finally made it to the scene, significant time had passed and many of the details were known publicly on the cause. Buttigieg presumably had even earlier and better information, including the statements of the train crew on the cause.
The crew of the freight train received a warning about an overheating wheel bearing and tried to slow the train in response. According to the report of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the wheel bearing was heating up for several miles before reaching 253 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the air temperature. The train engineer employed the brakes and the automatic braking system also activated, but fifty of the train’s 149 cars derailed with 11 carrying toxic chemicals.
Given his delay in visiting the site, Buttigieg had more information on the cause of the derailment than just the initial accounts. However, he falsely claimed that “we’re constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation,” and cited “the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015.”
This false claim was picked up by various pundits and politicians, including figures like Joy Behar on the The View. That included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) who went to the Senate floor and declared that, in 2017,
“the Trump administration repealed requirements for an electronic braking system because, according to them, the safety benefits were not worth the cost. I think the people of East Palestine now know that analysis was wrong and that they’re suffering the consequences of rail companies putting profits over people.”
Yet, politicians and pundits often weaponize tragedy. A Secretary of Transportation is needed to establish the facts and assure the public that safety, not politics, is driving decisionmaking during a crisis. Buttigieg clearly failed that test in spectacular fashion.
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy took the opposite approach and stated the facts dispassionately and without a political spin. She stated that the rule raised by Buttigieg would have applied only to trains classified as high-hazard flammable trains: “This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn’t have had ECP brakes.”
Homendy sounded more like a cabinet member than Buttigieg when she declared “Enough with the politics on this. I don’t understand why this has gotten so political. This is a community that is suffering. This is not about politics.” Homendy added that anyone who says otherwise is “spreading misinformation.”
Given this Administration’s long use of disinformation and misinformation as rationales for censorship, the statement was particularly poignant. Would the Biden Administration demand that Buttigieg be censored by social media in making this claim as it has done with conservative speakers or posters? After all, this was a false claim made on a current public health emergency.
Of course, I would not censor Buttigieg. It is sufficient (as shown this week) that free speech allows for good speech to counter bad speech. However, it is another example of how subjective censorship can be when you go into the business of barring views deemed disinformation.
Even The Washington Post called out the claims of Buttigieg. In a Monday column, Glenn Kessler stated
“We decided to examine every possible regulatory change made under Trump that could be related to the accident and assess whether it could have made an impact. From our analysis, none of the regulatory changes made during the Trump administration at this point can be cited as contributing to the accident.”
At a time of tragedy, presidents ideally try to rally a nation to a common cause and shared suffering. They do not always succeed. However, cabinet members are expected to show complete detachment from politics in dealing with tragedies to assure the public that public safety is not being balanced against political expediencies. That is why this false claim is so serious. One of the first major statements made by Buttigieg at the scene was to attack the former president and the expected opponent to President Biden in 2024.
Buttigieg went off the tracks with this political spin. He should apologize.
71 thoughts on “Buttigieg’s Derailment: NTSB Exposes East Palestine Claim as “Misinformation””
“Buttigieg was criticized for his delay . . .” (JT)
While Biden parades around Ukraine for photo-ops, his Administration announces incessantly their support for Ukraine with “whatever it takes.” That “whatever,” to date, is some $200 billion.
Meanwhile, by comparison, the Administration gives the middle finger to American citizens in Ohio.
Such are the grossly misplaced priorities of an Administration that hates its own country, that detests our values, that regards us a pawns for its social engineering. It’s tempting to add that this Administration puts America *last*. But that is too mild.
To this (Obama) Administration, we are Nancy Kerrigan. They are Tonya Harding.
Well said…
Buttigieg will never be president due to the way he has handled his first national office and the way his arrogance can’t be stopped. The guy is a little boy who appears to be a teenager with a lack of gravitas that will doom any chance of being the chief executive. This isn’t a gay thing, it is a presence thing. A guy standing 5’8″ with a boyish face will never carry the guy vote and as much as I hate to tell the media, the guy vote matters too. (They always talk of the “gender gap” without realizing that any gap among genders will be by definition a double edged sword. If your vote among women is 20% higher among women and 18% lower among men then the great 20% gap is really a paltry 2% gap).
We have seen Pete mangle the supply chain as he went on PATERNITY LEAVE. Has any other executive gone on paternity leave for such a long time during a crises? We saw Pete handle the baby formula issue. We saw Pete handle the airline issue. We saw Pete handle the train strike issue. Now we have seen Pete handle the derailment issue. He will never be president.
Has the Sec of DOT ever been an issue before? Has anyone ever even known who was in the seat before? The guy is a joke.
The Biden cabinet is the worst cabinet ever. The only reason that Pete will come off of the headlines is because some other cabinet member will be awful and they will take over the news. We had Mayorkas ruining the border, Yellen giving us inflation. Granholm being a joke at energy, Blinken at state as war breaks out, Lloyd Austin watching us lose 75 BILLION dollars in arms to the Taliban, Merrick Garland being the most political and worst AG ever, Linda Thomas-Greenfield being our anti-American ambassador to the UN and of course Kamala Harris as VP. Throw in people like KJP for a laugh and you see why we are where we are.
Biden should not go anywhere near East Palestine, OH, considering his dementia and brain damage. Imagine what would happen to Biden’s brain if he sniffed the air or stood on soil contaminated by vinyl chloride, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride, etc
Jill, stop pushing Joe to board a train headed to East Palestine!
😂
Something not discussed thus far: In addition to Professor Turley correctly pointing to NTSB’s Jennifer Homendy “[statement] that the rule raised by Buttigieg would have applied only to trains classified as high-hazard flammable trains: ‘This means even if the rule had gone into effect, this train wouldn’t have had ECP brakes,’” I add the following:
It was the OBAMA administration that originally questioned (in 2016) flaws in the cost/benefit analysis of implementing the rule, and questioned the use of “computer-based modeling” as justification for the rule:
https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-17-122
From the GAO report:
“In 2016, we reported that the DOT did not appropriately account for uncertainty when estimating the costs and benefits of its 2015 rule. To support the rule, DOT conducted computer-based modeling of the potential safety benefits of ECP brakes and estimated potential costs and benefits…DOT published two reports and explanatory details in the final rule to document its modeling approach. However, we found that DOT’s modeling lacked transparency as the information published was not necessarily sufficient to enable an independent third party to replicate it. For example, DOT did not report complete details on specific inputs. Best practices identified by the Office of Management and Budget state that modeling results published by federal agencies should be supported by transparent data to facilitate third-party review. Because DOT did not provide some of the specific data and information underlying its modeling efforts [later supplemented by DOT in 2017]…..
“Our report, issued in October 2016, examined DOT’s rulemaking on ECP brakes and determined that DOT needed additional data and greater transparency in estimating potential safety benefits of ECP brakes. After conducting additional analyses, as required by the FAST Act, DOT determined that the ECP brake requirements for railroads were not economically justified, and issued a final rule in September 2018 removing these requirements. ”
So totally blaming Trump is a little bit of a stretch, notwithstanding the lack of a causal nexus between the rule and the Ohio accident….
Lin,
Thank you for bringing that to our attention.
He needs more paternity time off.
The English language is devoid of words that could characterize this individual.
One would expect someone in the Federal Government would access scientific handbooks to ascertain the risks and consequences due to combustible chemicals like vinyl chloride. Those days are behind us. The Left have plunged our country into the Dark Ages Redux.
https://webwiser.nlm.nih.gov/substance?substanceId=43&catId=61
Vinyl chloride
CAS RN: 75-01-4
Toxic Combustion Products
Combustion may produce irritants and toxic gases, including hydrogen chloride, carbon monoxide. /Vinyl chloride, inhibited/
NFPA, IARC
National Fire Protection Association; Fire Protection Guide to Hazardous Materials. 14TH Edition, Quincy, MA 2010. 49-154.
Poisonous gases are produced in fire, including phosgene, hydrogen chloride, and carbon monoxide.
Sittig’s Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemical Carcinogens 6th Edition Volume 1: A-K,Volume 2
Pohanish, R.P. (ed). Sittig’s Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemical Carcinogens 6th Edition Volume 1: A-K,Volume 2: L-Z. William Andrew, Waltham, MA 2012. 2703.
If anyone still thinks that Svelaz isn’t a paid plant then you need to wake up and smell the coffee. This guy has defended every single thing the democrats have done…everything. There has not been one time that this paid operative has not supported the leftists in power to the point of defending Mayor Pete and his indefensible position on this disaster. If this had been a Republican it would have been Katrina and Chernobyl mixed in with Three Mile Island and Svelaz would have been leading the attacks.
Man am I sick of seeing this guy comment hundreds of times for every column, he has to be an operative. We now know what they did with Twitter and 80 FBI agents embedded there why would we not think this obvious poster isn’t of the same ilk?
If he isn’t an agent then he is just an oddball who has that strange need to be contrarian in every way. We all know that contrarians are odd balls but my money is still on this guy being paid. Why else would he comment so many times?
I think we all know people who exhibit the same characteristics as Sevalez, Gigi, Dennis, Fish Wings, et. al.
They do not need to be paid to do what they do. They get their jollies from irritating others, plain and simple. Truth or logic need not be used–in fact, seldom is–the objective is to irritate. I am sure the psychiatrists have a word for this behavior.
Pete Buttigieg is a gay cabinet member so that automatically means that any criticism of him is by default racism of some sort. He is a good little Democratic foot soldier with a stunning lack of self-awareness. Buttigieg 2024 anyone ??? Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Newsflash, he won’t. Further, other than some tutt-tutting by WaPo and maybe the NYT, not a single talking head on the big 3 networks, or CNN/MSNBC. will call him out for this (or any of the politicians that have parroted this lie).
Let us just leave it at:”That is a serious problem for a public figure and worthy of condemnation.”. Enough said about the brandon administration in total.