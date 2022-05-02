Biden’s Disinformation Nanny: Why Nina Jankowicz is “Practically Perfect in Every Way.”

Below is a slightly expanded version of my column in The Hill on the appointment of Nina Jankowicz as the new head of the federal government’s announced Disinformation Governance Board. This Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assured CNN viewers that there is nothing to fear from his new Disinformation Governance Board, which will “gather together best practices in addressing the threat of disinformation.” I think we can guess what the “best practice” might be from one of the most vocal advocates of corporate and state censorship.
Here is the column:
“You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation.” That Twitter intro to a TikTok parody of the song “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” is now indelibly connected to Nina Jankowicz, the new head of the federal government’s announced Disinformation Governance Board.
Given her record of spreading disinformation and advocating censorship, Jankowicz hardly needed the musical-inspired persona. Yet, for the Biden administration, Jankowicz — like Mary Poppins — is “practically perfect in every way” to keep track of whether we all “measure up” in our public statements.
It is still unclear from the administration’s public statements what authority the board will wield, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki described the board as intended “to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities.”
It was no accident that Jankowicz alighted on this Administration. She is the perfect nanny to tidy up the mess of free speech. President Biden already has established himself as arguably the most anti-free speech president since John Adams. During his transition period, Biden appointed outspoken advocates for censorship; as president, he has pushed social media companies to expand censorship, while his administration has been criticized for spying on journalists.
Now, with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and his pledge to restore free speech values to the platform, panic has set in among Democrats — including Jankowicz, who told National Public Radio, “I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities.”
Jankowicz’s singing voice may be impressive, but her appointment is tone-deaf.
She has been ridiculed for pushing the false “Russian disinformation” claim about the original reporting on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, stressing that “we should view it as a Trump campaign product.” She continued to spread that disinformation, including tweeting a link to a news article that she said cast “yet more doubt on the provenance of the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story.” In another related tweet, she added that “emails don’t need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign. Voters deserve that context, not a [fairy] tale about a laptop repair shop.” Conversely, she cited Christopher Steele, author of the discredited “Steele dossier” during the 2016 presidential campaign, as a source on how to stop disinformation.
An even more tone-deaf figure may be Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who appointed Jankowicz to her new role. Mayorkas seemingly follows that other Mary Poppins command — “I would like to make one thing clear: I never explain anything” — as he and President Biden have maintained one of the most disgraceful examples of disinformation: the accusation that U.S. border agents whipped migrants in Texas.
The whipping story is a chilling example of real disinformation that can be devastating for individuals and destructive in politics. The story of white officers whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border was utterly irresistible and eagerly embraced by many media and political figures. It was based largely on a misleading photograph of a mounted border officer, despite an available video that clearly refuted the whipping claim. Even the image’s photographer stated at the time that the story was false and “nobody saw a Border Patrol agent whipping” anyone.
Still, many in the media went into a familiar feeding frenzy, encouraged by key political figures. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) declared that the alleged whipping was just the latest example of “white supremacist behavior.” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said the incident was “worse than what we witnessed in slavery” and decried that “the cowboys who were running down Haitians and using their reins to whip them.” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned the purported “inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants by Border Patrol — including the use of whips.”
The verdict was in, and President Biden went on every network to announce it at the start of the investigation. He expressed disgust over watching what he termed the “horrible … outrageous” actions of the agents as they “strapped” migrants, and he declared, “I promise you, those people will pay.”
For his part, Mayorkas — the official tasked with investigating the allegation — said that the alleged conduct of the agents “correctly and necessarily were met with our nation’s horror.” He then promised that his department would complete the investigation “with tremendous speed and with tremendous force … thoroughly, but very quickly. It will be completed in days, not weeks.”
That was more than six months ago.
As early declarations of Biden and others quickly fell apart, the White House went into uncharacteristic silence. The promised speedy investigation mysteriously dragged on. The facts supporting or disproving the whipping allegation were evident within 24 hours — but a finding that the agents never whipped any migrants would be embarrassing to Mayorkas and the president. Accordingly, rather than announcing a finding in a matter of days, the agents continue in limbo.
This month, it has been reported that the agents were cleared of criminal assault. Yet the White House has refused to apologize, and Mayorkas has refused to publicly state that the agents were cleared.
Instead, the White House’s Psaki was confronted recently by Ebony McMorris, of American Urban Radio Networks, who asked for the president’s response to the lack of punishment for “patrol agents that were seen whipping Haitian migrants.” Keep in mind there is no video showing agents whipping Haitians but, instead, a video showing the contrary. Yet some in the media are still demanding punishment, and the White House refuses to alter its original condemnation.
What would the Mary Poppins of Disinformation call that?
As Jankowicz sang in her video:
“Information laundering is really quite ferocious.
“It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious.
“By saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet so
“Disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious.”
The new Disinformation Governance Board head may have a theme song, but Jankowicz may be quickly losing her credibility. Psaki first admitted she didn’t know who Jankowicz was — and then the following day offered a tepid defense that she was someone with an extensive background, including testimony in both the British Parliament and Congress. (She failed to mention Jankowicz was advocating public and private censorship.) Psaki then stressed twice that Jankowicz was selected by Mayorkas and Homeland Security.
For his part, Mayorkas said he was unaware of the past positions and statements of an appointee he had just praised as uniquely qualified.
In Washington speak, that’s a signal that “wind’s in the east, mist comin’ in” — and it may be time for Janlowicz to grab her the umbrella and blow.
However, even if that happened, it would leave the question of who will appear next to “measure up” an impressionable public. If the east wind blows, two things are certain. Any replacement will have the same anti-free speech sentiments and will not have a TikTok account.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
10 thoughts on “Biden’s Disinformation Nanny: Why Nina Jankowicz is “Practically Perfect in Every Way.””
“Best practices”, “prevent”. We know where this is heading. I suggest that the Professor update all his briefs. We and many others should go out and get fresh flints for our flintlocks, stock up our powder horns, swab out our cannons and reinforce the redoubts around our homes, castles and towns, fresh feed for the horses, water also, tighten your cinches, repair your best saddles to make then ready for heavy use. Short of that we may want to heat up the tar and start acquiring bags of feathers, and pick up rails that are suitable for riding, no saddles needed for this event.
Now Psaki wants us to believe they are simply continuing a ‘Trump policy’. I can’t anymore. I just can’t. Never voting dem again.
Covid pulled back the curtain on government censoring speech. From 2 weeks to flatten the curve to efficacy of masks, to debunking the lab leak theory. The govt was always advancing the narrative, and facts were obstacles to overcome.
It’s been going on for decades, but. hopefully, we have reached the apex of the curve. enough people are paying attention to what is said, what is ignored and listening for the dog that didn’t bark, and seeing all the qualifying language in use, the lies happening in real time.
Mayorkas is slippery and a liar. He describes illegal immigrants released into the country as being “in enforcement proceedings” seemingly because they are asked to show up at a proceeding at some future time. He considers them to be lawfully here because they say the words necessary to raise an asylum claim without regard to the probability that the claim is valid. He acknowledged that about 800,000 migrants plus another about 200,000 unaccompanied minors were released in this way last year. This does not include several hundred thousand “got always.” He has no plan for slowing the rate of release and expects it to increase significantly when/if Title 42 is lifted. He says that he inherited a broken system even though Trump’s policies implemented after the surge in early 2019 largely solved the problem.
Regarding the DGB, he is now trying to say that it is all about false communications by Russians, Chinese and the smuggling cartels. But he cannot maintain this pretence and in the same interviews goes on to mention Covid, election integrity and other domestic controversies.
TV interviewers are woefully inadequate in calling out these prevaricating officials on their many obfuscations. It is very frustrating to watch.
The sheer act of forming such a position should be shocking and alarming to every citizen of this nation and of the world. Whoever thought this up and those who are implementing this should be shamed and run out of town.
We are witnessing a full scale assault of this nation by a very small subset of radicals.
I suspect there will be more to come before elections. It is a certainty that those who possess raw power are never keen to relinquish it. Once a bureaucracy is formed it will only grow and take on a life force of its own.
If this takes hold, it will not end well nor will it bide well for citizens. If anyone should think to defend this action, apply the “shoe on the other foot” principle.
Why now? Is it because we have a President who is cognitively impaired? AvPresident who wandered around alone like a little kid trying to get the attention of Obama at the WH soirée? Is it because his administration’s policies are hurting Americans who are hammered with exploding inflation that is government inflicted? The suppression of free speech? Weakness and absence of leadership that has caused incalculable misery in a very dangerous world? The free flow of drugs and human trafficking on the southern border? The politicians including the President who have taken CCP money?
If he is really our President then he should take a cognitive test and prove his capability. Will he not come out for an extended press conference alone and take spontaneous questions? Will he face rank and file citizens unplugged, no notes, no teleprompter and explain his hurtful actions?
He can’t. Meanwhile real people are hurting. What is his administration’s answer? Create the ministry of truth and deputize the thought police.
The forecast is near certain, the dems will get destroyed in November. The only question is how will they attempt to derail that inevitability – change course and adopt a popular platform? LOL. No, we are likely in for a crappy summer of manufactured crises and dissent, same old same old. Let’s just hope that they will not kill as many as they did previously when they roused the rabble.
F’king ghouls.
We are lucky right now, the lefties are combining arrogance with incompetence.
But it won’t last forever.
November.
Translated, A new Comrade is in charge of fibbing to the public and Citizens on behalf of the Socialist party. Like we didn’t know that already?
I’m not sure it won’t last forever. It has been that way since Woodrow Wilson. The lefties don’t change. What changes is our tolerance level.
MonoColo- your right about arrogance and incompetence (outright stupid) but I warn every freedom loving American, they’re not going to allow a fair midterm. They’re going to pull off another stunt to prevent a turnover their that arrogant.