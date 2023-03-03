Washington Post: Yes, the Biden Loan Forgiveness May Be Unconstitutional But…

The Washington Post is now admitting that President Joe Biden’s college loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, but it insists that the “the court shouldn’t stop him.” The reason is standing and the Post is now apparently a standing hawk forced to accept a half trillion dollar give-away to maintain a narrow view of case or controversies under Article III. The Post previously ran opinion pieces saying that Biden clearly has this authority.
The Post now admits with some of us that Biden “overreached” in his use of the HEROES Act to allow him to unilaterally cancel roughly 500 billion dollars in loan debts. Executive “overreach” is a common reference to exceeding the authority afforded by Article II. The Post describes the action as “bad” and without congressional approval. Of course, giving away half a trillion dollars without congressional approval was the type of unilateral action that the Framers sought to prevent in giving Congress the power of the pursue. In other words, it is not just “bad.” It is unconstitutional.
President Biden is using a law designed to help service members and their families deal with debt accrued in fighting for this country. The terms of the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003 allows the secretary of education “to waive or modify … financial assistance program requirements … affected by a war, other military operation, or national emergency.” Biden had promised to wipe out tuition debt in the campaign and simply hijacked the Act for that unintended purpose. Putting that aside, the Act ties such relief to an inability to cover such costs due to the war or emergency. The Biden plan would use the law to benefit individuals without such a showing, including many of the 40 million beneficiaries who are relatively wealthy and could pay off the loans.
Various professors including Dalié Jiménez, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, filed an amicus brief in support of the Administration and claimed that the HEROES Act “is as clear as sunlight” in authorizing the department’s action.
The Office of Legal Counsel, considered the ultimate authority on legal interpretations in the Executive Branch, looked at this issue during the Trump administration. Its memo concluded that “the Secretary does not have statutory authority to provide blanket or mass cancellation, compromise, discharge, or forgiveness of student loan principal balances, and/or to materially modify the repayment amounts or terms thereof, whether due to the COVID-19 pandemic or for any other reason.”
The Biden Office of Legal Counsel issued a new opinion concluding the opposite, due to the ongoing pandemic — a curious argument, since the Biden administration was just in court arguing that the pandemic was effectively over, in order to allow undocumented individuals to enter the country. Citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration sought to stop the enforcement of Title 42, which allowed the government to turn away migrants at the border.
Now, the Post appears to reject the Biden OLC opinion and calls the policy not only unconstitutional “overreach” but “a regressive and expensive mistake.”
It insists, however, that this unconstitutional, regressive and expensive overreach should stand.
I should admit that I have been described as a “standing dove” due to my more liberal view of standing requirements under Article III. I successfully argued in favor of standing for the House of Representatives as a single house and previously argued (unsuccessfully) on behalf of individual Democratic and Republican members seeking “members standing.” I view narrow standing rules as often inimical to the protection of core structural guarantees of the Constitution.
This case is precisely why I have long favored broader standing rules. This is a clearly unconstitutional action by the President that is being defended largely on the basis of, in my view, an unnecessarily narrow view of standing imposed by the courts.
I recently spoke at the University of Maryland with George Mason law professor Ilya Somin, who argues that the claims of Missouri satisfy standing.
At issue is the right of the state to argue the interests of the the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA) – that services student loans. While MOHELA is an independent agency and is not a party to the lawsuit, Somin argues that detractors confuse this case with prior cases raising individual constitutional injuries: “Unlike individual rights claims, which – on this theory – can only be asserted by people who have suffered specific rights violations, structural claims can be raised by anyone, because structural restrictions on government power provide generalized protection for all Americans.” He believes that standing can be based on existing precedent.
There is a legitimate issue over standing under current case law. It ultimately turns on one’s views on the proper scope of the standing doctrine in raising these structural constitutional concerns. However, the Post, which has previously shown a tendency toward broad interpretations of constitutional provisions, may be premature in citing standing (albeit reluctantly) as a shield for this clearly unconstitutional overreach by President Biden.
36 thoughts on “Washington Post: Yes, the Biden Loan Forgiveness May Be Unconstitutional But…”
It is said that the government can forgive the loans. It is not the government that made the loans in the first place it was you. You went along with it because you believe that a well educated society is important to the continuation of a Democracy. When you made the loans you where expecting to be paid back. If you had been aware that the borrower of your money would be allowed to renege on the debt would you have consented to the loan in the first place? It’s not someone else’s money that they are trying to take. It’s your money. Think about it when your job is hard that they are taking the fruits of your labor to give to someone else. The government does not make the money, you make the money.
The standing issue appears to hinge on whether the State of Missouri is harmed when Mohela loses fees when loans are cancelled. That harm could arise either because Mohela is simply considered part of the state or because the state will be harmed when Mohela’s revenues are reduced. That harm to the state could arise from having to cut back on the public functions Mohela performs or from having to find other sources of funding those functions. Of the six justices usually deemed conservative, Barrett appeared to have the most difficulty on standing.
I don’t understand why the Republicans don’t vote to have the House bring a case, to take the standing issue off the table. They should be doing that now.
Regarding the merits, this is different from other major question doctrine cases in that there is a very clear delegation to the secretary of extremely wide powers to “waive and modify” any provisions of the student loan programs to prevent a national emergency from having an adverse effect. There are two ways of attacking this:
1. Despite the broad grant of authority, Congress did not intend to delegate the power to cancel principal due on loans. Such a dramatic measure on this scale would require more specific indications of legislative intent.
2. Assuming this delegation of the power to cancel principal were intended, the circumstances at the time of the order were not such as to make cancellation necessary to prevent the adverse impact.
The oral argument focused mainly on 1. There was very little discussion I heard of the argument that the secretary has the power to cancel debt in certain circumstances, but that he abused that power by acting here.
“Washington Post: Yes, the Biden Loan Forgiveness May Be Unconstitutional But…”
– Professor Turley
______________
“[New York Times]: Yes, the [1973 Supreme Court Abortion Right] May Be Unconstitutional But…”
[Washington Post]: Yes, the [Johnson “Great Society” Student Loan Program] May Be Unconstitutional But…”
“[Harper’s Weekly]: Yes, the [Lincoln Secession Denial, Civil War, Suspension of Habeas Corpus, “Reconstruction Amendments”] May Be Unconstitutional But…”
________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The entire communist American welfare state – compelled with a gun to America’s head – is unconstitutional.
The singular American failure is the Supreme Court – Congress must have impeached derelict Justices.
I re-read the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act. I am not a lawyer, so my my layman’s mind, the court has to decide to what is meaning of “waive” with respect to the forgiving of student loans.
$500B is a large sum, but I think that is not the issue – For e.g., if there was another national emergency, say WWW III, and the US had to sent 5 million its citizens to fight a war outside of the U.S, would in this case the loan forgiveness be lawful?
On another note, I urge Mr. Turley to give his legal and expert opinion on the Dominion Lawsuit against Fox News. This is a very important case that will have huge effects on the First Amendment.
Biden is King. We really don’t have a Rule of Law applicable to all in one unison. So he can just issue proclamations. You non-liberals will come to ascertain that. You must remember; Ruth Bader Ginsberg said; “the US Constitution was evolving (means apply as socially wanted)” and told Egyptians, that the US model should not be used.
I actually think the standing issue is dispositive. At the end of the day, what the states are saying is: “Your forgiveness harms me, and the forgiveness is illegal; therefore, we have the right to a court order putting a stop to the forgiveness.” But wait–what enforceable right do the plaintiffs have to insert themselves into the arrangement between the government and each individual borrower. Or, in other words, what right do they have to ensure that what makes them whole comes out of the hide of the borrowers. Without that right, the remedy is on its face makeweight, and that doesn’t satisfy the standing requirement.
But, but, but – if it’s unconstitutional, it’s unconstitutional. What right does the Executive have to insert itself between the lender and the borrower? The lending arrangement is a function of legislative action, correct? So, the Executive has no standing, either. Who do you think has standing?
It probably doesn’t have the right, but has the power, and standing is a limitation on judicial power, not executive power.