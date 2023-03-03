Howard Law School Sued by White Student Over Racial Discrimination

A new lawsuit is garnering attention in Washington where a white law student has sued Howard University’s School of Law for racial discrimination. Michael Newman alleging the school maintains a “hostile education environment.” The complaint names Law Dean Danielle Holley as well as other Howard officials in addition to the university as a whole.
Newman joined the freshman class at Howard in the fall semester of 2020 and remained there for two years. He was expelled in September 2022. He alleged that he suffered “depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts” as a result of “public ostracism, vilification and humiliation” due to his race.
The complaint is particularly detailed in what Newman alleges was Holley’s role in this hostile environment. It alleges that Holley told him that the school owed him no First Amendment rights as a private institution and denied that using terms like “King Mayo” and “mayonnaise” were in any way racial epithets. He claims that Holley told student to avoid interacting with him and advised him to avoid further discourse with students.
Global Head of Diversity Recruiting Reggie McGahee allegedly told Newman he had become the most hated student he had seen during his time at Howard.
Newman was targeted by students after he posted thoughts on an online forums following a symposium featuring an African-American speaker in the run-up to the 2020 election. Newman asked a professor if there could be further dialogue on “whether: (1) Black voters didn’t question turning to government for solutions, and (2) reliably voting for the same party every election disincentivized both parties from responding to the needs of the black communities.” The response was highly negative and Newman was removed from at least one of his group chats for the class.
Another flashpoint occurred after a student searched Newman’s social media posting and found a famous picture of a slave baring his badly scarred back with the caption, “But we don’t know what he did before the picture was taken.” Newman explained that this was a posting against police brutality and an attempt to rebut claims that victims must have done something wrong to justify such a reaction.
Newman faced racial slurs as the “mayo king” and “white panther.” Other students claimed that the “controversies” caused by his exercise of free speech was producing stress and inhibiting their learning.
When Newman attempted to explain his views in a four-part letter, it was labeled a “manifesto” and resulted in Newman’s removal from a second class-wide group chat.
Holley is accused of secretly recording at least one meeting with Newman and publicly denouncing Newman’s views in a public forum as “disturbing in every sense of the word.” She allegedly blocked him from using several functions to try and speak up in his defense, even disabling the chat function and turning off his camera.
Holley and Newman filed complaints against each other. A law school panel sided with the dean, but the complaint alleged that his complaint was never adjudicated.
Holley is correct, if as alleged, she denied the governance of the First Amendment over her actions or those of her school. Howard is a private, not a state, school. However, the university guarantees free speech protections for both students and faculty, even though the university has been repeatedly flagged as hostile to free speech due to its speech code. It is ranked 93rd on free speech rights. Moreover, as Dean, Holley should be striving to assure free speech protections for all students as the very foundation for higher education. That is particularly true at a law school that should be instilling the values of free speech that define not just our country but our profession.
10 thoughts on “Howard Law School Sued by White Student Over Racial Discrimination”
Does Howard take federal money as most colleges do? If so, they are subject to the Constitution.
As far as I know, Hillsdale College is the only one that excepts no federal funds
AI is not very good with the English language. I know that should’ve been accept.
“Other students claimed that the “controversies” caused by his exercise of free speech was producing stress and inhibiting their learning.”
*That* is the lede.
*Law* students in a fetal position. The “trigger?” Dissenting arguments. That is academia’s culture of emotionalism — drowning out debate, persuasion, an appeal to reason.
‘Black’ people aren’t weak. Leftist snowflakes and those that herd leftist snowflakes like chattel are, and that includes parents that couldn’t be bothered to raise their children. This was inevitable given trends of the past 20 years. Now we are in it and have to decide how we’d like to proceed.
Even if it’s found that Law Dean Holley denied Michael Newman’s First Amendment rights, nothing of consequence will happen to Howard University and his lawsuit will end up being a complete waste of time. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
The plaintiff may not have a 1st A case, but as the left has shown, he sure has a racial discrimination case. Strict scrutiny may not even be needed here due to the flagrant and arrogant way the administration dealt with this student. It is as if they had not a care in the world about their egregious racist attacks on the student.
The plaintiff may be a trouble maker (why else would he have gone to this particular school), but since when is that a cause for dismissal? When women pushed to get into male only schools it was rightly seen as just, when minorities did the same it was applauded, rightly so. But blacks can DEMAND segregation when they deem it helpful to them and they are the one and only class to be able to do so. We are a melting pot, or we are supposed to be a melting pot.
Why is it that black people are so weak? Well, because it is not about weakness. It is about power they can wield in these instances.