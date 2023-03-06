Pot Shop Owner Faces Possible Criminal Charge After Profane Diatribe Against Police Officer

A video has gone viral of the owner of a Washington state dispensary unleashing a profanity-laced verbal attack on state trooper, Yasin Anwar, who pulled over a driver near the Green Seed in Moses Lake, Washington, a marijuana shop. The owner has been identified as Amy Dalluge, who reportedly has a history of problems with the police. Some are calling for charges. As outrageous and unhinged as the verbal attack was, I do not agree that such verbal abuse should be criminally charged as a matter of free speech.
Dalluge is shown below unloading on the officer who did nothing wrong and merely pulled over a vehicle for the failure to wear a seatbelt. The driver pulled into the parking area in front of the pot shop.
Anwar remains professional and calm as Dalluge continues to rave.
“You’re on my f—ing land you b——. You better learn your f—ing place,” Dalluge continues as Anwar walks away from the pulled over vehicle. “I’ll f—ing take your wife right out of your f—ing bed, b—-. Oh wait, you’re not married, huh?”
The coverage states that “the state agency is currently investigating the video and said potential charges against Dalluge will be forwarded to the local prosecutor.”
The police chief of Moses Lake, Kevin Fuhr also said that his office filed a complaint against Dalluge following the video surfacing and gaining traction on social media.
Dalluge could face a suspended business license if she is formally charged.
The police are presumably considering a charge of disorderly conduct.
However, in my view, such a charge would be unconstitutional.
Profanity is protected speech. Citizens are allowed to denounce police. For example, in Thurairajah v. City of Fort Smith, the court heard a similar case. After an officer pulled over a driver, another driver stopped and started to scream profanities at the officer. The police charged that second driver with disorderly conduct.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled that the verbal abuse was still protected speech.
More recently, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled in favor of the defendant in Wood v. Eubanks, 25 F.4th 414 (6th Cir. 2022). The defendant called police officials a slew of profane names and was charged with disorderly conduct. The court ruled that “mere epithets” directed at a law enforcement officer are not exempt from First Amendment protections as fighting words.
The Supreme Court has routinely ruled that the First Amendment protects profanity. In 1971, the Court ruled in Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15, 25 (1971), that a defendant who walked through a courthouse wearing a jacket bearing the words “F**k the Draft” was engaged in protected speech.
In City of Houston v. Hill, 482 U.S. 451 (1987), it addressed a man who also began to verbally abuse the police as they were attempting to carry out a traffic stop. He was charged under a city ordinance that made it unlawful to “oppose,” “abuse,” or “interrupt” an officer in the execution of his or her duty. Justice Brennan wrote for the Court in striking down the law as overbroad and violative of the First Amendment because. He stressed that “[t]he freedom of individuals verbally to oppose or challenge police action without thereby risking arrest is one of the principal characteristics by which we distinguish a free nation from a police state.”
Dalluge is worthy of widespread condemnation for her conduct, shown below. This is clearly bad speech, but it remains protected speech under the First Amendment.
WARNING THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS PROFANITY
Nothing an old fashioned Butt Kicking would not cure.
In days gone by she would have found herself in handcuffs riding in government transport to experience how the Criminal Justice system works…..one can be arrested for not wearing a seatbelt. Unless she had a way to prove she owned the property her car could be towed following an Inventory Search and were contraband found she could have been charged for that as well.
The Traffic Summons is a courtesy not a requirement.
The Trooper could have very politely arrested her.
The Professor is only looking at the speech angle all the while overlooking reality of what the many options the Trooper actually has available to him.
Any question why Law Enforcement is suffering from the inability to recruit and retain good Officers?
Had I been that Officer I would have. called for a Back Up unit and my Supervisor…..and upon their arrival I would have arrested her for the Seat Belt violation and any other violation I could find.
She definitely needed some Quiet Time to calm down before getting behind the Steering Wheel as she posed a danger to others as she was acting at the time.
Remember the Police are “To Serve AND Protect”.
In Boston, the progressive clowns in power are preferentially awarding licenses to minorities. I wonder if this woman is the beneficiary of such a program? I also wonder how she deals disgruntled customers? or supplier disputes? I would be will bet this woman uses the same charm in those situations. In a short time, she will be out of business, and will blame “racism”.
Obstruction of justice? Surely the threat against his (non-existent) wife is not protected speech.
Although probably not a crime one does have to wonder how the state authorized this loser to sell drug products. She is in essence an agent of the state by being licensed to sell pot and yet she seems highly unstable. It is hard to believe that this loser doesn’t have a criminal record due to her hatred of the police.
Also, how long does she thing she will be able to stay in business if the police don’t protect her pot house?
Yes it is protected speech and the officer was exemplary in his control. On the other hand I wonder what will happen if she calls the cops about a break-in at her place of business or even worse that there is a fire. Simple prudence would suggest a cooperative attitude in situations where abusive or outrageous speech is not necessary. Police are human beings and they can run to help or walk to help or walk at a glacial pace. Your attitude or behavior in the past may set that kind of response in place. Maybe that is not right but then again it might not be wrong either.
She needs some of her own products to calm herself down.
She must not be aware she’s attacking a fellow POC.
I would have liked to see JT go just a bit deeper, specifically regarding the case where the speech becomes threatening, albeit regarding a non-existent family member in this matter.
This is one of the rare columns I would totally agree with professor Turley. Her behavior was atrocious, but also protected speech. Kudos for the officer maintaining a professional attitude throughout the tirade. Some officers wouldn’t have handled it as professionally as this one did.
Svelaz, that’s what a Democrat operative would say!
The one and only time this guy agrees with Turley is when the good professor states that it is not illegal for some loser to berate a police office in a vulgar and disgusting manner. It is the little lefty’s backhand way of defending the cop hating loser.
Of course Svelaz would have thought differently about free speech if she were yelling that Trump won the 2020 election. According to Svelaz, free speech goes only so far.
She didn’t appear to do anything illegal. Unless you think that anti-heterosexual, anti-non-‘native’ anti-male hate speech is a crime. I don’t, but I also don’t think a few things that are crimes should be, like that cop tazing that idiot to make it stfu.
Imagine if some white guy was going off on a low-IQ lesbian native person in a similar manner…
Other than exhibiting her disrespect for authority and dandy command of ghetto vernacular . . . one wonders what Ms. Dalluge is trying to accomplish.
The constitution is not a suicide pact..