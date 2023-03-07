Florida Legislator Proposes a State Registry for Bloggers

There is a deeply disturbing legislative proposal in Florida where Sen. Jason Brodeur of Lake Mary has called for bloggers to register with the state if they want to write about the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members or legislative officials. It is a highly intrusive, dangerous, and presumptively unconstitutional effort. Yet, it is also important to note that this is just a proposal from a single legislator with little real chance of passage. What I find interesting is the historical underpinnings of such a law. The comparison is not favorable for Sen. Brodeur.
The bill would require bloggers to file periodic reports with the state if they are paid for posts about the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members or legislative officials. They could be fined $25 for each day the report is late, up to a maximum of $2,500 for each report. The legislation would exempt content on “the website of a newspaper or other similar publication.”
It is a vague and unnecessary law. In a Twitter post, Brodeur explained that he simply wants to bring greater transparency to blogs that advocate or lobby for specific causes. He notes that it is directed at those who are paid to write about elected officials in Florida.
In fairness to Sen. Brodeur, there are requirements for media to obtain press credentials to get full access to press areas in the federal or state capitals. However, the requirements are minimal and press can always cover events without such credentials by using public access.
Moreover, bloggers cover a wide range of speech and speakers. Blogs are part of the new media with a wide array of people covering or opining on contemporary events. It can range from the popular “citizen journalist” to minor “influencers” to satirical writers. Many blogs are now quite large and rival traditional newspapers or media outlets. They are a new and critical component in our free speech community. Many look to blogs as an alternative to what they see as a biased mainstream media.
I understand Brodeur’s motivation and his concern for bloggers who hide paid agendas or serve as surrogates for others. However, this is a really bad idea and it is not a new idea.
At the creation of our Republic, free press advocates like Thomas Paine were focused on state licensing laws that were abused in England by the Crown to control the media.
The licensing laws became a rallying cause in 1644 for many after John Milton wrote his famous pamphlet Areopagitica. Milton objected to the requirement of prior licensing of writers with the Crown, objecting that “debtors and delinquents may walk abroad without a keeper, but unoffensive books must not stir forth without a visible jailer in their title.” The licensing law ended in 1694. It was a defining moment of press freedom in fighting the need to secure permission to publish. Figures like Thomas Paine wrote against prior restraints and licensing systems as the core threats to free speech and the free press.
The Florida proposal would return us to mandatory licensing or registry as a prerequisite for free speech or the free press. I have no reason to assume that Sen. Brodeur has nefarious or authoritarian motives in this ill-conceived effort. However, he is on the wrong side of history in proposing a registry and should withdraw his bill.
30 thoughts on “Florida Legislator Proposes a State Registry for Bloggers”
Jonathan: You say don’t see any “nefarious or authoritarian motives” behind Sen. Brodeu’s proposal to require bloggers who write about Gov. DeSantis to register with the state or face fines. I disagree. What you neglect to mention is that Brodeu has also proposed legislation to eliminate the NY Times v. Sullivan standard for defamation lawsuits. Mere negligence would suffice. That is a direct attack on press freedom. You also don’t mention that Brodeu’s proposals come right after Gov. DeSantis held a roundtable of right-wing activists in which he pushed to weaken journalist protections. Brodeu’s proposals come directly out of that roundtable.
DeSantis has had a long running battle with the press. He refuses to conduct press interviews except on Fox. His former press secretary, Christina Pushaw, openly fought with the press. She called the Washington Post “the Pravda of DC”. and President Biden “a seemingly senile 79-year-old aspiring dictator”. Pushaw also used antisemitic tropes. Her incendiary tweets and retweets prompted Twitter (under the former ownership) to suspend her account for “abusive” behavior.
It’s pretty clear DeSantis urged Brodeu’s proposals because his goal is to overturn NY Times v. Sullivan so he can pursue his 2024 presidential bid without press scrutiny. He is an authoritarian–in the mold of Erdogon in Turkey. I think you have greatly underestimated the danger of the Brodeu/ DeSantis proposals. Trump relentlessly attacked the press–even suing newspapers for articles he did not like. You were pretty silent when Trump attacked the press. DeSantis is trying to appeal to appeal to Trump’s MAGA supporters by going hard right against the press. That’s not only an attack on journalists but on all our freedoms.
Unlike the Democrats on this blog, I don’t look at party affiliations, but I look at what people say and do. I wouldn’t support Brodeur if he kept such a position. But Democrats will take a scoundrel like Adam Schiff and push him to higher office.
There is no morality in blind support of the Democrat Party.
Brodeur’s motivations are understandable but not acceptable.
Another day, another stupid comment; “don’t say gay”, no discussion of climate change, and this, is how meatball Ron and other thuglicans deal with descent.
I’d like to know more about this Brodeur fellow. What kind of Republican is he really? See, it seems to me that this is such a bad idea and so offensive to many opinion shapers on the conservative side that I suspect that it was intended to look awful. Is Brodeur a RINO (Jeb!) or a super ultra MAGA (Trump) type Republican? I have already seen this proposal used by an influential super ultra MAGA blogger to discredit DeSantis. We are getting into primary season. The games are beginning. Question everything.
Desantis is of the same mindset. This is why this senator is comfortably proposing this law. DeSantis has passed the anti-woke act that prohibits private companies from discussing or talking about DEI or CRT or anything related to “wokeness”. That’s anti-free speech.
A Democrat operative would say.
+1
It’s hilarious how Turley leaves out the legislator’s party affiliation. He never forgets to let everyone know when a legislator is a democrat an proposes legislation he sees as “problematic”.
This is a Republican legislator proposing an attack on free speech. It’s pretty rich how Turley tries to treat this with kids gloves while being “concerned” about the proposed legislation. Never mind that’s been a common idea among Republicans in Florida that they are all for censoring speech they don’t like. That’s where these anti-woke laws are for. Restraining ideas they don’t like by criminalizing or punishing those who express them. This legislation is part of that overall narrative Governor DeSantis is playing to his constituents.
Bodeur’s motivation is clear, he wants to censor those who criticize the governor or the legislature because they don’t like it. The whole purpose of the proposed legislation is to scare any potential critics of the republican Governor or republican legislators. That’s what authoritarians do when they are in power. Turley is being a bit naive about this legislator’s intentions.
Svelaz wrote, “It’s hilarious how Turley leaves out the legislator’s party affiliation. He never forgets to let everyone know when a legislator is a democrat an proposes legislation he sees as “problematic”.”
Talk about an ad hominem attack the messenger deflection that’s totally unfair, holy cow Svelaz what a freaking hack you are! Your bias is making you stupid Svelaz. Go through Turley’s posts over the last few months (I just did that) and you’ll find that he is inconsistent at listing party affiliation across the board, there is absolutely nothing partisan about what he’s doing.
When I think about this kind of issue, I personally think I’d prefer that party affiliation either always be listed or never be listed and off-hand I couldn’t tell you which way I do it or if I’m consistent but I’m going to check.
My first scan of my blog indicates that I don’t use party affiliation of politicians when typing their names and positions, which is probably the best choice if a blogger is going to choose to be consistent. I’ll keep scanning my blog to check further.
At least you ARE consistent and that is a respectable principle to adhere to.
Witherspoon, your triggered responses are hilarious. First of all it IS relevant how Turley portrays this. If this were a democrat legislator proposing this law. It’s guaranteed Turley would have made sure to emphasize that he was a democrat. He does this on all of his columns when he’s criticizing democrat legislators. In this column he omits the legislator’s party affiliation to avoid alienating his readers because criticizing Republican can bring consequences. He’s biased and it’s obvious.
“Go through Turley’s posts over the last few months (I just did that) and you’ll find that he is inconsistent at listing party affiliation across the board, there is absolutely nothing partisan about what he’s doing.”
Here you literally proved my point. He’s inconsistent in listing party affiliation when it comes to Republicans. That’s the part you leave out. I’ve been reading. Turley’s columns for a while and It’s not hard to miss when he’s being partisan and how he addresses issues. He’s consistent in addressing party affiliation when democrats are involved. But when republicans are involved he leaves out party affiliation OR mentions it in passing. You are agreeing with what I’m saying.
“I personally think I’d prefer that party affiliation either always be listed or never be listed and off-hand I couldn’t tell you which way I do it…”
Turley avoided using party affiliation in this column because he CAN be quoted as being critical of Republicans and it can be a way to use his “stature” as a respected intellectual that often sides with Republicans to show that Turley is critical of republicans.
He doesn’t want it alienate his MAGA nutty fans and conservative yahoos. Just like Fox News. He’s scared to lose them.
How is that censorship? If you want to perform surgery in FL, you have to register with the state, if you want to run a business in the state you have to register. So why not say that if you want to be a ball-less cowardly scat-flinger, you also have register. There is no constitutional protection for libelous bloggers.
The point to remember is that no other Republicans have supported this insane idea. To highlight this fool would be like tarring the Democrats with Cori Bush except that with Bush there are many who support her moronic ideas.
The left/media will attach this to DeSantis while they never tie Biden to Cori Bush or Maxine Waters.
No Republican in Florida has condemned the proposal. Some would like it to pass and Desantis would certainly pass such legislation since it would silence his critics.
Hey Democrat Operative, if DeSantis would love to pass this legislation and DeSantis is a tyrant then explain how it has not become the law.
Just reinforces the stupidity of the legislative class. Thats why we need term limits. That restricts the amount of time that they can soil themselves in public and have their foul acts splash back on us. Maybe also require an intelligence test (just to make sure that they are sentient) and yearly mental status exams. Biden is not the only one mentally challenged.
Extremists possess no particular complexion, gender, sexual preference or orientation, religious persuasion, socio-economic status, political affiliation or place of national origin. In matters of this sort, the response to them depends upon whose ox is being gored.
This dope isn’t doing us any good.
Yes, that was my thought too.
Not all the bad ideas come from progressives!
politicians like Sen. Jason Brodeur when they do these kind’s of things that intentionally chip away at the edges of our constitutional freedoms.
GWBush gave us the Patriot Act. All people with any sense of the history surrounding the Constitution, and the BoR. saw the danger that has materialized, with the govt having free reign to spy on all citizens.
These elected officials are lunatics. Another Florida legislator proposed a criminal law against dogs with their head out of a vehicle window? They really need some psych help.
I have a hard time seeing the difference between this and FEC (or similar state laws) filings for advertising. A paid blog post is a long form advertisement.
https://www.fec.gov/help-candidates-and-committees/advertising-and-disclaimers/
I don’t like the FEC rules, but again I have a hard seeing any difference.
Our host touches on it, but most have not put any thought into the “freedom of the press.”
As already noted, the founders were always working from Historical abuses of Government authority against citizens. When establishing a corrective measure, the wisely sought to protect the means, not the person. Giving the govt the power to define a person, was a sure way for the govt to abuse that person.
( Kind of like a fetus is not a human. And the procedure, Abortion is protected, not the fetus. Word games totalitarian Governments play.)
The protection then attaches to the instrument of of speech, to the person speaking. Freedom of the Press, was literally protecting the means of mass distribution speech, not the Newsman. There is a lesson there concerning the internet.
I would expect something like from the Biden administration, not from a FL GOP politician.
Jonathan Turley wrote, “I have no reason to assume that Sen. Brodeur has nefarious or authoritarian motives in this ill-conceived effort. However, he is on the wrong side of history in proposing a registry and should withdraw his bill.”
That’s Hanlon’s Razor in a nutshell, “never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity”. I’m not so sure that Hanlon’s Razor should apply to politicians like Sen. Jason Brodeur when they do these kind’s of things that intentionally chip away at the edges of our constitutional freedoms. Using Hanlon’s Razor in these cases seems like an unethical rationalization.
Turley is being quite naive with that statement. Brodeur IS being authoritarian. The point of his legislation is to cow or scare off any potential critics by imposing these fines for not identifying the source of a comment. It’s a naked attempt at censoring criticism of the governor and Florida lawmakers. Specifically republicans.
Ray Svelaz Epps has commented.
@hullbobby LOL!