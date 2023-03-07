“Teaching is a Political Act”: UNT Course Raises Questions Over Political Agendas in Public Education

The material is derived from a course and syllabus on “Teaching as Advocacy for Equity.” The course focuses on “structures of social and educational inequality, as they relate to race, class, and gender” and how teaching can be “a form of intervention” to change society through “cultural reproduction.”
Conservative sites have flagged the material because of the highly political content. The course states that “while teaching has always been a relational and intellectual endeavor, we acknowledge that teaching is also both an ethical and a political act.”
It also includes a list of “core commitments” for future teachers that states “[w]e are activists working against injustice for young people, teachers, and communities rooted in racism and other forms of discrimination.”
The material relies on the work of the highly controversial Ibram Kendi. I have previously criticized Professor Kendi for his inflammatory rhetoric and attacks. Kendi, the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, previously attacked Justice Amy Coney Barrett over her adoption of two Haitian children and suggested that it raised the image of a “white colonizer.” He suggested that the children were little more than props for their mother.
In fairness ot UNT, there has always been a role in education to reinforce core values in society. For most of us, that includes civic values and our commitment to principles of equality and due process. That is why we have long taught lessons on the desegregation movement, the teachings of Dr. King, and other defining aspects of our history and Constitution. However, we have seen a more political agenda emerge in recent years. That includes emphasizing that teachers are first and foremost “activists” as opposed to educators.
For many, the UNT material appears to promote teaching as a vehicle for political activism. That is precisely what parents are rebelling against in teachers treating them and their children as captives to some social agenda.
I previously wrote how some teachers and administrators are rapidly killing public education.
Many of us have advocated for public education for decades. I sent my children to public schools, and I still hope we can turn this around without wholesale voucher systems. Yet teachers and boards are killing the institution of public education by treating children and parents more like captives than consumers. They are force-feeding social and political priorities, including passes for engaging in approved protests.
As public schools continue to produce abysmal scores, particularly for minority students, board and union officials have called for lowering or suspending proficiency standards or declared meritocracy to be a form of “white supremacy.” Gifted and talented programs are being eliminated in the name of “equity.”
Once parents have a choice, these teachers lose a virtual monopoly over many families, and these districts could lose billions in states like Florida.
This is precisely why school systems like the Seattle public schools are facing budget shortfalls as families vote with their feet. These families want a return to the educational mission that once defined our schools.
Of course, this material maintains that political agendas are the educational mission. However, they may find fewer and fewer families are willing to supply their children for such political indoctrination.
18 thoughts on ““Teaching is a Political Act”: UNT Course Raises Questions Over Political Agendas in Public Education”
Professor Turley states, “Conservative sites have flagged the material because of the highly political content.”
Why are only ‘conservative’ sites finding this as offensive? ALL Americans should be critical of political ideology being embedded in teaching materials.
Upstate Farmer is right: either home school (or start a drive to convert old buildings to independent schools). Get these kids HIGHLY PROFICIENT in the three RRRs before you start all this other nonsense. Kids today cannot spell three-syllable words but can tell you all about BLM and pronouns.
Lin,
I would clarify that if there is going to be any kind of political discussion, it should be in and only in Civics class. It should only be in context of how our political system works.
All the rest of the wokeism indoctrination should stay out of public education.
I’ve yet to hear a coherent argument that lower-income parents should be forced to send their kids to poor-performing, government schools simply because they can’t afford to move nor pay ‘extra’ to send them to a better-performing school, public or private. In all candor, I just don’t see why that MUST remain as the status quo.
There is the KCMO public schools boondoggle from the late-80s to end of 90s showing that regardless how much you spend, whether you bring in the best teachers, have the best facilities, and spend BILLIONS, you get the same outcomes. Or, you can look at Dan Rather’s “American Disgrace” and see what happens when even the best of the best catch a break and have some family support, they wash-out at an ‘average college.’
I have yet to see any evidence that increasing funding creates better outcomes. None. Find a school district anywhere in the country that added a bunch of money and then their outcomes increased – bonds (notice the school bond hucksters never point back to the benefits in student outcomes since the last bond?), handouts like KCMO or Zuckerbergs fiasco with Newark (did get booker a senate seat though, lol.).
There is the cogent argument made when we had school bussing that schools were better when they were community-based, I believe vp karmela even says that.
The argument goes like this: school are the products of their communities. If your community could give a shit, well, you get KC MO or Detroit. If your community cares then you get average to exceptional schools, depending upon the education levels of the parents there. This isn’t rocket science.
Can you corral some kids from bad places early and ‘save some?’ That is one of the primary white-guilt trips, but it has been done. Of course the left is vehemently opposed to anything that puts their public works/dnc slush fund institution at risk, so…
Rid ourselves of the unionized teachers everywhere and then neutralize the public schools. Assign the education monies to each student rather than a school system and watch this reform happen. We have been asleep at the wheel far too long because we thought schools were benign – we were tricked/lied to.
Many states do that now, spend the same money per student. The howling starts when anyone speaks about the ‘idea’ of giving the parent(s) the ability to steer that money to better schools, even better-than-average government schools. The government school system is, as you correctly identified, a unionized cabal and the cabal will not tolerate parents taking their own tax dollars elsewhere.
JAFO,
Read an article that NYC public schools were spending twice the money per student as charter schools but the charter schools outperform the public schools
Agreed. There’s a single “traditional” school in my state’s largest district. It’s a public-funded K-4 school, only they don’t call it ‘charter’. The school gets the same funding amount per student, but local parents, teachers, and principal set the curriculum separate from the rest of the district. And get this…it’s the only one in the district with a waiting list to get in. Sadly, starting at 5th grade, those students go to regular, union-controlled schools afterwards and generally run academic circles around their peers who didn’t attend the ‘traditional’ school (good news), but the district has shown no interest in building a second, similarly focused school for anyone above grade 4 (bad news). The kids deserve better, but the cabal effectively says, ‘no, they don’t.’
I really got a warm glow in my heart last nite when I read about the decline of the Seattle Public School system and the layoffs that were occurring because of yearly declines in school population of nearly 10%. It needs to happen. Over the years I worked with many people who were home schooled. As a general rule they were well taught, stable and quite capable of making reasoned decisions and highly intelligent. No religious zealots among the bunch. Maybe the British were right (hate to admit that) since they utilize “Public Schools” (which are really private schools) for the education of many children. Of course being rich or well off is generally a prerequisite. If the states can pull it off then the competition might save our public schools. As long as it drives Randi Weingarten off the screen and out of work, how can you argue against it. Their are states where this activism has not taken root so not every state needs it.
GEB,
I read the same article.
Though I prefer to look at it as more and more parents who 1) are actively interested in their children’s education, 2) who want the best for their children to have a better life for themselves then they do, 3) look and see that wokeism is neither of those, 4) and how dangerous wokeism is to not only their children, but society.
I think we are going to see more and more of this in other states and counties as more and more parents are becoming awake and not woke to the fact that wokeism is the path to indoctrination and not education.
Read another article where people applying for a job, if they have indications of wokeism e.g. declared pronoun usage on their resume, they are not getting as many looks, initial interviews as those who do not.
Which would you hire? Someone who has the qualifications and can do the job? Or someone well indoctrinated that might be more interested in bringing their activism to the work place (a study found 30% of people believe they should be allowed to bring their activism to work)?
It seems like we’re hearing more and more about how the public education system and colleges are actively morphing into a system of public indoctrination; cue Charlotte Iserbyt and her book called The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America. To think, there were people that actually called Charlotte Iserbyt a wacko conspiracy theorist but yet we’re seeing much of what she said was going to happen. I think what we’re seeing is just the smoke from a few of the fires, the tip of the iceberg if you will; unfortunately what we’re not seeing is the smokeless conflagrations that have been burning for quite some time undermining our public education system and producing brainwashed hive-minded totalitarian drones.
Ah yes… the faithful followers of Ibram Kendi, such a paragon of knowledge & wisdom. Just get your public-school disciples to scream that meritocracy is racist, gifted programs are racist, tests are racist, entrance exams are racist, and of course any white person who adopts a black child is a racist colonizer. Blame the abysmal school performance of black students on white racists and accept zero responsibility for any of your actions. It’s a winning formula for Mr. Kendi and his followers.
This indoctrination and agenda pushing has been going on for years and we didn’t stop it. Look at any children’s books from as far back as 1990’s to see Al Gore’s climate change misinformation. The education establishment pushes the Progressive agenda. School boards are so powerful and few people, until recently, even pay attention to the elections. 1/2 of the country that has been used to being complacent is beginning to vote and pay attention.
Home school!
Teachers are not activists, nor should they be allowed to push a political agenda. They are not there to indoctrinate young minds.
They are there to teach, reading, writing, math, the sciences, history (the good, the bad, and the ugly in context) and sex ed when age appropriate.
But as we have seen, schools that push social justice agenda have students that preform lower in testing then schools that do not.
An educated populace is key to a successful society and nation.
An ignorant one is ripe for abuse from its government.
Time to end all federal loans and aid to colleges!
Also end public unions and/or the involvement in politics
Currently the Fascists Democrats take money from Public Unions….to spread FASCISM!
END IT!
It’s all so neat and easy. Black students fail, so what’s the reason? White supremacy. And what’s the solution? Eliminate failure by eliminating anything there is to fail, like exams. And what’s the preventative measure? Transform teaching into activism — no one with an IQ over 10 will fail “activism.” Problem solved. And we actually pay teachers and administrators to come up with this garbage.
I retired from a large public school system and was required to attend an in-service presented by Prof. Kendi. He point across the audience and declared every white teacher a racist and unfit to teach any Black child. This was without ever stepping into our classroom and witnessing our relationships with our students. There wasn’t much more I wanted to hear from that jack wagon.
Perhaps the alumni should respond with their checkbooks. Aren’t most big contributors among the older alumni? Hard to believe that they would support this.