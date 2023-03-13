Post-Decency Politics: House Democrats Use Hearing to Attack Both Free Speech and a Free Press

Below is my column in The Hill on continued scorched earth tactics of Democrats in attacking any witnesses raising free speech concerns over government censorship.
“At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” Those words were first asked by lawyer Joseph Welch in his confrontation with Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis.) during the Senate’s infamous Army-McCarthy hearings. This week, nearly 70 years later, Welch’s words seem more relevant than ever after House Democrats savaged two journalists who attempted to explain a government effort to censor citizens.
It was only the latest of a series of hearings in which FBI agents and other whistleblowers, experts and journalists have been personally attacked for raising free-speech concerns. Last week’s hearing showed definitively that we live in a post-decency era.
The latest attacks came as journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger testified about breaking the “Twitter Files” story, detailing how the FBI and other agencies secretly sought to censor or ban citizens from social media. In her opening statement, Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), the ranking member of the House Judiciary subcommittee, attacked them as “so-called journalists” and said they were “a direct threat” to the safety of others by reporting the censorship story.
Taibbi pushed back, saying that “I’m not a ‘so-called’ journalist” and giving a brief description of his award-winning career at Rolling Stone magazine and other publications. Yet other committee members also attacked the honesty of the two journalists. And after failed efforts to claim they were Elon Musk’s corrupt “scribes,” or limited by him in their investigations, the committee members attacked their ethics.
The witnesses were attacked on everything but their choice of socks. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) even claimed that “being a Republican witness today certainly casts a cloud over your objectivity.” When Wasserman Schultz impugned the two journalists’ honesty and ethics, she immediately “reclaimed (her) time” to prevent them from defending themselves. When the subcommittee chair gave them a chance to answer her claims, Wasserman Schultz and her Democratic colleagues objected that a witness was allowed to defend himself after being blocked from doing so.
In an earlier attack, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) prevented Taibbi from answering a question and dismissed his effort to defend his position, saying: “This is how it works now. I’ll ask the question and you try to provide an answer if you can.”
After attacking the very notion of investigating the government for possible censorship efforts, the attacks then took a particularly menacing turn as some members began to demand confidential information on the journalists’ sources. Taibbi pushed back and said he could not reveal information on his sources, but that only seemed to make the Democrats more irate.
Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) pressed Taibbi to say that Musk was a source. Taibbi again replied, “I can’t give it to you, unfortunately, because this is a question of sourcing, and I’m a journalist. I don’t reveal my sources.”
And that’s when it got ugly.
Garcia effectively declared that she had trapped Taibbi because the “only logical conclusion” was that Musk was his source. When House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) objected to badgering a reporter for his sources, Democrats piled on. Plaskett declared that if Taibbi wouldn’t comment on Musk, it must mean the Twitter owner was the source in question.
It was a chilling but defining moment.
For several years now, many Democratic members have embraced censorship on social media and resisted efforts to uncover government efforts to silence citizens. As someone who grew up in a liberal, Democratic family in Chicago, I knew that a commitment to free speech was one of the most compelling values of the party — back then. Today, free speech often is treated as harmful and dangerous.
President Joe Biden is arguably the most anti-free-speech president since John Adams, and the Democratic Party is largely committed to censorship and speech regulations. Some Democratic figures, including Plaskett, have declared that hate speech is unprotected under the First Amendment — a categorically untrue claim.
As the evidence mounts of an even broader censorship effort by the Biden administration, the Democrats’ attacks have become more unhinged and unscrupulous. After shredding any fealty to free speech, they now are attacking journalists, demanding their sources and claiming their reporting is a public threat.
Plaskett even attempted to defend the Federal Trade Commission demanding that Twitter turn over the names of journalists who have communicated with the social media company. Other Democrats have similarly shrugged off this outrageous demand by the FTC, headed by Chairwoman Lina Khan, a former Democratic staffer with the Judiciary Committee.
For many of us, this week demonstrates the final severing of many House Democrats from both free speech and free press values.
What is left is raw rage and politics.
There is a major difference between today and the McCarthyism of 1954. Back then, when attorney Welch objected to the Republican senator trashing his client, the press lionized Welch. Yet, as noted by Shellenberger and Taibbi, today’s media have remained largely silent as fellow reporters were attacked for covering the Twitter censorship story.
If Joseph Welch appeared today to support free speech, he might very well be dismissed as some QAnon conspiracy theorist or “Putin lover.” But his words from the past — that “until this moment … I think I have never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness” — should be read to every one of these members. It is not that we expect decorum from our leaders today, but decency itself now seems as irrelevant as reason.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
Justice Holmes has dropped into the conversation from his place in the multiverse. Republicans did not ban birth control, it remains well and effective in multiple varieties. You simply have to use it. The Supreme Court simply returned the abortion decision to the states where it had been before a prior Supreme Court usurped that decision making process. I think it’s called Federalism and what is not expressly given to the federal government or prohibited from the states is thereby reserved to the states. I think that is federalism and is also in the constitution. The books were not banned but simply removed to more age appropriate settings. “Don’t say gay” was never in the the Florida law.
People under the age of 18 cannot even stay in the gambling areas in Los Vegas (gasp!, horrors), which is obviously a crime against humanity. I guess Justice Holmes has not heard that there is a tracking device in all cell phones that immediately turns on when a female is within 5 feet and it enables the location service, just so we can watch them and is tracked by the RNC (sarcasm for those who can’t discern such). I also objected to not having total body autonomy in the 1960’s but the draft board was unimpressed and said when and if my number came up, I belonged to them (that was under a Democratic administration). Many lie buried in national cemeteries who also lost their total body autonomy argument.
There is a different sort of March Madness, happening in Congress. Not unlike the NCAA bracket, the number of “matchups” can be difficult to follow. So what matchups are going on?
– Trump-Russia hoax (Durham).
– Government censorship.
– Jan. 6 Select committee boondoggle.
– Biden family acting as foreign agents selling influence in our government.
– Ukraine.
– Southern border – mass illegal immigration – Narco Cartel terrorist organizations.
I’m sure there’s more.
This disorder mentioned in the house investigation should be considered like transgenderism. In this case the House Democrats have nearly completed their transformation from ( the “the party of the people”, “the bastion of free speech”, “ the protector of democracy”, “the party of the working man”) to a political gender I am not familiar with. It may have even surpassed McCarthyism and is approaching the level of fascism or worse. The question is whether we should intervene with surgery and drugs or just push it harder and maybe it will suicide or have a spectacular explosion. The main thing is to try to block it from taking down the entire county while it goes through this transformation or returns to sanity. When even some members of the press and rare voices in Hollywood (gasp!) start to push back, it gives me a sliver of hope.
It’s amazing. Republicans outlaw saying gay and drag shows . Republicans Turn all women of child bearing age into suspected criminals who must be monitored. They ban books. But it’s democrats who are against free speech.
Do you know what planet you live on?
Where does it say “Don’t say Gay” in the bill?? Where are they banning drag shows for adults?? YOU are lying…just like your party and the media. YOU are the problem in this country today. Delusion from the delusional left.
Very nice example of the tu quoque logical fallacy. Thanks!
It appears this marvelous Constitution of ours has no teeth.
McCarthy has the dubious distinction of having been right! Look up “the Venona Files” Today’s democrats are the very people he would have been investigating. They are openly socialist, communistic, authoritarian, & totalitarian. Find out how our country has been being subverted, for decades now! Yuri Bezmenov lays it all out, step by step. If you’ve never heard of him, you really should take in this interview.
The progressive clown house members were truly ignorant of those concepts. Entertainers should stick to entertainment and let the grownups think about and intelligently discuss serious matters.
These people, this party – our Dems are ******* insane, and that is just that. This is not going to end well. It is the very definition of madness.
This is arguably the biggest corruption story in federal law enforcement in American history. The Democrats are angry because they know their little off channel censoring operation has been exposed so they instinctively trash the messenger. Their complete lack of self-awareness is astounding. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Democrats have lots of skeletons being revealed.
This account documents a Congressional hearing.
We about to get an honest look at investigating a Congressional Hearing.
The Jan6 made for TV movie foisted on the Nation by Pelosi, had all of the Hollywood tricks in its production. Except CGI. We know from just a few hours of never seen video. What happened, and what the Democrats lied, and claimed happen, are two different things.
We are getting the receipts about all the lies told during covid.
Those lies include the federal govt PAYING $9,000,000 to “scientists” to publish a study with a predetermined outcomes. Then using the fake science from the podium to push Government propaganda. That is just ONE example of “science” being faked to push narratives. There are Dozens of examples.
“Follow the Science” joins “hands up dont shoot” as some the biggest pieces of government propaganda.
Forgot one of the other big reveals concering Jan6 propaganda hearing
The 100% Democrat seated committee, NEVER had access to any of the Jan 6 video.
What we now know. The Congress persons sitting on the Congressional select committee, created and populated by Pelosi, did none of the investigation. Pelosi didn’t even trust her hand picked members to produce the fantasy she scripted long before the first witness was interviewed. Pelosi hired and directed the congressional staff, hired for this bit of theater to produce her propaganda, and deliver through her Stenographers in the media.
A corrupt Congressional exercise, delivered by a corrupt media, that is 100% on board with pushing the propaganda.
Were are the media Whistle Blowers?